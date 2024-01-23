Cimmerian

With new restructuring efforts and growing gross margins thanks to raw material cost actions, I believe H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) looks like a buy. I also think that the recent outlook given for 2024 about organic growth and further EBITDA margin expansion could accelerate the demand for the stock. I did see some risks from the supply chain issues, changes in the price of raw materials, and the total amount of debt. With that, I believe that FUL does trade undervalued.

H.B. Fuller: Internationally Diversified, And A Beneficial 2024 Outlook

Trading sealants, adhesives, and chemicals in general, H.B. Fuller is a company in the industrial sector that has design, manufacturing, and sales capabilities within the United States. Moreover, the company has international reach. The company appears to be active in close to 34 countries, including India.

Clients are varied within different sectors ranging from the food industry to medical products, including car and tractor manufacturers as well as clothing producers. The product lines cover a large number of applications for the residential, commercial, and industrial fields. Moreover, in addition to specific products that are part of its clients' production chains, the company offers sealing and waterproofing solutions for parking lots, airports, land routes, and floors.

Operations are divided into three segments: hygiene and health adhesives, engineering adhesives, and construction adhesives. The first of these segments is historically the one that represents the highest income for the company. The engineering adhesives segment also represents high percentages, closer to the first segment. In relation to its clients, diversification is high, and close relationships ensure long-term activity.

I believe that it is a great time to talk about the company mainly because of the positive outlook given for 2024 in the last quarter. Yes, the EPS of $0.8 and quarterly revenue of $902 million were lower than expected in the last quarter. However, recent FCF growth and balance sheet appear favorable.

As we enter fiscal year 2024, we are confident in our outlook for positive organic growth and achieving further EBITDA margin expansion. Source: Quarterly Press Release Source: SA

Balance Sheet: The Company Reports A Significant Amount Of Goodwill

As of December 2, 2023, the company reported cash and cash equivalents worth $179 million, trade receivables of about $577 million, and inventories close to $442 million. Total current assets stand at $1312 million, and the current ratio is larger than 2x, so I believe that there is no liquidity issue at all.

Property, plant, and equipment stands at about $824 million, and accumulated goodwill is close to $1486 million with total assets of close to $4.723 billion. The asset/liability ratio is larger than 1x. Hence, I believe that the balance sheet appears quite stable.

Source: Quarterly Press Release

Considering the total amount of goodwill, in my view, reviewing the most recent acquisitions makes a lot of sense. The acquisitions of ZKLT Polymer Co., Ltd and Apollo Chemicals Limited were made either in cash or with debt. I did not see the company using a significant amount of equity to buy other companies, which I appreciate. In my view, companies that use equity to buy other competitors are usually trading at expensive valuations.

The following are details about the acquisitions of ZKLT Polymer Co and Apollo Chemicals Limited. Note that in the acquisition of Apollo, the company reported a significant amount of goodwill, which represents close to 50% of the total amount of assets. The impressive amount of goodwill in the acquisitions may help explain the total amount of goodwill accumulated by H.B. Fuller.

We acquired ZKLT Polymer Co., Ltd. for a base purchase price of 102,812 Chinese renminbi, or approximately $15,183, which was funded through existing cash. We acquired Apollo Chemicals Limited, Apollo Roofing Solutions Limited and Apollo Construction Solutions Limited (collectively, "Apollo") for a base purchase price of 151,214 British pound sterling, or approximately $203,573, which was funded through borrowings on our credit facility. Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

The list of liabilities does not seem worrying. However, investors may want to have a look at the total amount of debt. Net debt/EBITDA stands at close to 2.9x, however certain investors may be expecting further decline in leverage. As a result, I believe that the EV/FCF multiple could trend higher.

Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio declined sequentially from 3.3X to 2.9X driven both by lower net debt and growth in adjusted EBITDA. Source: Quarterly Press Release

In the last quarter, the company included notes payable worth $1 million, with trade payables worth $439 million, accrued compensation of about $95 million, and total current liabilities worth $692 million. Additionally, with long-term debt of close to $1.8 billion and accrued pension liabilities of $50 million, total liabilities were close to $2.9 billion.

Source: Quarterly Press Release

Inorganic Growth Will Most Likely Continue

H.B. Fuller is currently carrying out a growth strategy that encompasses the activity of searching for acquisitions and the projection to expand into new international markets or deepen its presence in those it is already active. In this regard, I found the following optimistic words in the last quarterly press release:

We are successfully executing our strategy to deploy capital to the highest return opportunities, innovating with speed to deliver solutions for our customers, driving efficiencies throughout our manufacturing footprint, and achieving meaningful synergies from our collections of acquisitions. Source: Quarterly Press Release

The Company Reports A Long List Of Products, Which Will Most Likely Bring Diversification

I checked the company’s website, in which I found a significant number of products and many categories. I counted a total of 1677 products. In my view, the variety of products with diverse end applications, knowledge about the business and market trends, and the good, close relationship with its customers allow HB Fuller to maintain competitive advantages within high participation markets.

Source: Company's Website

I also believe that there are few companies that have a multinational distribution and sales reach like H.B. Fuller. In my opinion, the national markets for adhesive products are commonly occupied by these few companies and a larger number of regional companies with developments in a specific product line. It is what makes H.B. that unique.

Pricing And Raw Material Cost Actions And General Cost Reductions Could Bring Further Gross Margin Improvements

In the last quarter, H.B. Fuller noted that pricing strategies and general reduction of costs contributed to enhance the gross profit margin. I assumed that these initiatives will likely continue to bring further bottom line growth. Management discussed these matters with the following lines:

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $274 million. Adjusted gross profit was $283 million. Adjusted gross profit margin of 31.3% increased 510 basis points year-on-year. Pricing and raw material cost actions, restructuring benefits and general cost reductions drove the increase in adjusted gross margin year-on-year. Source: Quarterly Press Release

Recent Restructuring Efforts Could Bring Operating Margin Growth

Under my best case scenario, I assumed that the recent strategic restructuring efforts announced in the most recent quarterly report could bring operating margin growth in the coming years. As a result, taking into account previous FCF dynamics, I believe that expecting FCF growth is not out of the box.

H.B. Fuller Company today announced that it was implementing an additional strategic restructuring to expedite the integration of recently acquired businesses and drive overall operational improvements. Source: Press Release Source: Ycharts

Valuation Under My Best Case Scenario

Under my best case scenario, I included 2032 net income of about $203 million, 2032 depreciation of close to $122 million, 2032 amortization worth $118 million, and 2032 deferred income taxes of close to -$196 million.

With pension and other postretirement benefit plan income worth $27 million, I also included changes in trade receivables of close to $934 million and changes in inventories of about $608 million.

Additionally, with changes in trade payables of about -$991 million and accrued compensation of -$193 million, I obtained 2032 net cash provided by operating activities of about $904 million. Finally, with purchased property, plant, and equipment of about -$190 million, 2032 FCF would be $714 million.

Source: My FCF Model

I also took into account that H.B. Fuller trades between 21x and 30x FCF. With these figures in mind, I assumed an exit multiple of 12x FCF, which I believe is quite conservative.

Source: Ycharts

With the previous assumptions including a WACC of 8.95% and EV/FCF of 12.5x, I obtained a net present value of future FCF of close to $2.7 billion and NPV of future terminal value of about $3.97 billion. In total, we would be talking about an enterprise value of $6.7 billion. If we add the cash in hand and subtract notes payable and long-term debt, the implied equity valuation would be close to $5 billion, and the implied price would be close to $95 per share.

Source: My DCF Model

Risks, And Valuation Under My Worst Case Scenario

In the past, the purchase of raw materials represented more than 70% of the cost of sales. This factor is considered a risk in terms of price volatility. Besides, a decrease in supply, possible disruptions in supply chains, and access to these raw materials could also damage the company's profit. Finally, I believe that the company’s operations are conditioned by the high competition to which the company is exposed and the ability it has to introduce products with commercial success in each market. Failed introduction could lower operating margin and FCF growth.

On the other hand, it is known that acquisition strategies carry risks regarding the success of the purchase, the integration of business models, and the structuring of costs that this entails. Furthermore, considering the restructuring plan that H.B Fuller began in 2023, this factor is magnified. It will be a challenge for the company to achieve the operational benefits it expects from the application of this plan. Otherwise, it may have to face financial complications.

In addition, access to financing sources and lines of credit also represent risks. Within the global context of an inflationary economy and volatility in prices of transportation, these are risk factors to take into account, especially if we consider that a significant part of the company's income comes from its international activity.

Under the previous assumptions and risks, I included the following financial figures. 2032 net income would be close to $209 million, with 2032 depreciation of about $67 million, 2032 amortization of about $64 million, and deferred income taxes of about -$200 million.

Additionally, with changes in trade receivables of close to $725 million and changes in inventories of about $401 million, I also included changes in trade payables of -$511 million.

Besides, with changes in accrued compensation of close to -$158 million, I also included changes in income taxes payable of $239 million, which imply CFO of $802 million. Finally, with 2032 purchased property, plant, and equipment of close to -$190 million, 2032 FCF would be $612 million.

Source: My DCF Model

Under this case scenario, I obtained a lower valuation than in the best case scenario. The total enterprise value obtained would be close to $4.86 billion, with equity valuation of $3.21 billion and an implied forecast price of $59 per share. I believe that this case scenario is quite unlikely, but I wanted to design it for risk averse investors.

Source: My DCF Model

Conclusion

Management recently reported new restructuring efforts and pricing and raw material cost actions, which, in my view, could benefit operating margin and FCF growth soon. Besides, let's also consider the beneficial effects of recent acquisitions and positive organic growth expectations noted in the last quarter. I believe H.B. Fuller could deliver further FCF growth in the future. For those reasons, I think that H.B. Fuller is now a buy. There are obvious risks from supply chain disruptions, volatility in the price of raw materials, or the total amount of debt. With that, I think that H.B. Fuller trades undervalued.