Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why 4.4%-Yielding Extra Space Storage Remains My Favorite REIT

Jan. 23, 2024 9:24 AM ETExtra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Stock
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Extra Space Storage has outperformed the S&P 500, returning 25% since November 10, 2022.
  • The rally in EXR's stock price is driven by market expectations of multiple rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
  • Despite challenges in the self-storage industry, EXR remains strong with a diversified portfolio and a track record of dividend growth.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »
Papierschiff mit 1,-US-Dollar bill sail ist aus mundgeblasenem an Land

RapidEye/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to do one of my favorite things: discuss Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR).

As much as I love REITs, so far, I have only bought two of them. Both are self-storage REITs.

Although one could make the case

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
29.65K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EXR, PSA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EXR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EXR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EXR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.