This Bull Market Just Got A Technical Turbo Charger, Bears Beware

alberto clemares expósito

In the aftermath of a new all-time high for the S&P 500, the major market averages powered higher yesterday with modest gains, but it was the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks that led the charge with a gain of more than 2%. This is a healthy sign that investors are looking beyond the Magnificent 7 to participate in this bull market. Small caps are most closely aligned with domestic economic activity, and they are far from their all-time highs set in 2021. This rotation, if it continues, is also a signal that investors are growing more confident in the economy's resilience as the Fed debates when to start easing monetary policy.

Finviz

Investors have clearly been enticed by the outstanding performance of the largest technology stocks within the major indexes since the bear market low, chasing the returns that fueled most of the bull market's gains thus far. The global fund manager survey that Bank of America conducted in January showed that participants think the Magnificent 7 is now the most crowded trade in the market. Those names include Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Meta, Netflix, Amazon, and Tesla, and they dominate the technology and communication services sectors.

Reuters

Bears claimed this narrow leadership was the Achilles heel of a bull market that some still purport to be a bear-market bounce, but things changed dramatically off the correction low in October. Breadth improved dramatically, as the average stock started to participate. In fact, the Russell 2000 index has outperformed the S&P 500 since that low, and the equal-weighted S&P 500 is running neck and neck.

Stockcharts

The argument that this market is too expensive to buy at current levels is also questionable if we exclude the outsized weightings of the Magnificent 7 from the equation. The equal-weighted S&P 500 trades at an earnings multiple closer to 16 times, which is well below the 20 times we see in the cap-weighted index.

Bloomberg

Therefore, it looks like there are plenty of opportunities for investors in this bull market, which is just getting started for the majority of stocks. Still, I'm not budging from my need for a pause or pullback to refresh this uptrend. We have seen some progress is working off the extremely extended position of several short-term technical indicators, and that will likely continue between now and the Fed's March meeting.

Boosting my confidence in higher highs by the end of this year is a buy signal from Wayne Whaley's TOY Barometer. This famed technician considers this to be his most reliable seasonal barometer for forward stock market returns. It measures the performance of the S&P 500 from November 19 through January 19 because of that period's high correlation with the following year's performance. It is called the "Turn-Of-Year" Barometer because the two-month period crosses from one year to the next. When the return during this two-month period is greater than 3%, it gives us a buy signal.

There have been 37 buy signals since 1950, and 35 of them have produced positive returns for the following 12-month period with an average gain of 16.5%. The two years that posted losses were 1987 (-7.4%) and 2018 (-5.0%). That is a 94.5% win rate. This gives me a lot of confidence that my outlook for a soft economic landing and continuation of the bull market in 2024 is right on track. Thank you Wayne Whaley.