Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Spirit Airlines Is Not Set For A Chapter 11 Landing In 2024

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.17K Followers

Summary

  • The article provides a comprehensive overview of Spirit Airlines, Inc.'s current situation, addressing recent events, financial metrics, and the potential path forward.
  • The federal judge's rejection of the JetBlue-Spirit merger deal led to a significant drop in Spirit's stock price. The appeal for a potential overturn is considered unlikely.
  • Spirit Airlines has tangible assets, mainly its aircraft, with a positive tangible book value. However, the company is facing negative operating income.
  • Spirit Airlines has a strong liquidity position, with approximately $1.3 billion in cash, short-term investments, and a revolving credit facility. It has over five quarters of liquidity based on its current cash burn rate.
  • The fair value of Spirit Airlines is challenging to determine, as it depends on the company's future actions and restructuring efforts. We see a 50% discount on the current book value, estimating a fair value range of $6 to $8 per share.

Holiday Travel

Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images

Thesis

The last few days have been a whirlwind for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). From a resolution against its merger by a federal judge, to a flash-back to

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.17K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SAVE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAVE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SAVE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.