Thesis

The last few days have been a whirlwind for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). From a resolution against its merger by a federal judge, to a flash-back to the GameStop (GME) meme days of 2021, with David Portnoy taking a long position in the name on January 18 and talking about his endeavor all over social media:

The excitement around this airline revolves around the re-emergence of animal spirits for the investor community, with an outstanding performance by the S&P 500 (SP500) and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) in the past year, performances which are now seeing the re-emergence of "get rich quick" mentalities. The social networks now abound with messages pumping Spirit to the "moon" with no substantiation whatsoever. While we do not think Sprit will go into bankruptcy this year, at the same time we do not see it go to the "moon." Even more so, we do not see the company go close to book value, which is $12/share roughly.

In this article, we are going to have a closer look at the latest developments for the enterprise, have a discussion around the balance sheet and income statement metrics for the company, and give investors a guide on how to value Spirit going forward.

The merger that wasn't

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) agreed to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion in a 2022 deal. The corporate action would have created the country's fifth-largest airline, but was recently blocked by a federal judge. The merger offer had pumped up SAVE's market price and had brought in a whole host of merger arbitrage players trying to take advantage of price differentials between the company's equity and the merger offer price. When the merger was blocked, those investors scattered for the exits, helping the stock price crater in the process.

The two airlines have now appealed the ruling, trying to re-kindle the possibility of a merger of operations. We think the probability for an overturn here is extremely low. The merger was blocked and will remain so from our perspective. A potential investor needs to analyze Spirit on a stand-alone basis and with no prospects for the completion of such a corporate action.

What ails Spirit Airlines

The sudden collapse in share price for Spirit is not only the result of the merger falling through, but also the result of the poor operational figures posted by the company, and the fears fired by many market participants of an imminent bankruptcy. Firstly the book value per share for Spirit is roughly $12/share, which you can find via Seeking Alpha in their "Financials" section. Book value is the value of a company's total assets minus its total liabilities, or in other words what shareholders would realize if all the assets and liabilities were liquidated today at their estimated book value.

Spirit Airlines is actually a company which owns tangible assets such as planes. The business does not have goodwill or other intangible assets on the balance sheet, and in fact its greatest assets are the planes owned. Net property and equipment as of Q3 2023 is roughly $7 billion, against a long-term debt and capital lease position of $6 billion. So the company has positive tangible book value.

What ails Spirit Airlines is its negative operating income figures:

A business boiled down to its elementary factors is actually a very easy endeavor. You perform a service for which you are paid $100 dollars, let us say. If it costs you more than $100 to get that service done for the customer, then you are paying out of your own pocket to keep the business going. You are generating negative operating income. To exist long term, you need to have positive operating income figures.

If you are selling lemonade in front of your house for $1 a glass, but it costs you $1.5 to make that lemonade (lemons, honey, ice, etc.), then you better fold the business because you need mother and father's money to exist. It is that simple.

A restructuring via Chapter 11 (i.e., a bankruptcy) is only successful when you have positive operating income. A restructuring usually takes businesses with positive operating income but high levels of debt and usually transforms that debt into equity. By transforming debt into equity, you remove the interest income component and thus make a company profitable via positive net income figures. But if you start with negative operating income you cannot restructure a business. Even if you wipe out all the debt, the business is still going to burn through cash.

Liquidity position and runway

It should be clear by now that a Chapter 11 restructuring is not the answer here. Spirit needs to get positive operating income or just undergo a Chapter 7 liquidation. A business which burns cash to exist can survive as long as it has liquidity on the balance sheet.

For a company to go bankrupt, it usually needs to run out of cash or be in breach of debt covenants. Spirit has a very good liquidity position:

The company had as of December 2023 roughly $1.3 billion of liquidity via cash, short term investments and a revolving credit facility. Given its current cash burn, SAVE has in excess of five quarters before its liquidity runs out.

As seen from the above press release, SAVE can also generate additional liquidity via sale-leaseback transactions:

In sale-leaseback agreements, an asset that is previously owned by the seller is sold to someone else and then leased back to the first owner for a long duration. In this way, a business owner can continue to use a vital asset but ceases to own it. Another way of thinking of a leaseback is like a corporate version of a pawnshop transaction. A company goes to the pawnshop with a valuable asset and exchanges it for a fresh infusion of cash. The difference would be that there is no expectation that the company would buy back the asset.

The completed transaction resulted in net cash proceeds of $320 million as per the company's statement. In a way, a sale and leaseback is a form of liquidation. If the company proceeds to do the same transaction for all of its aircraft, then it will end up with almost no assets on the balance sheet and just a large amount of cash.

The takeaway here is that there is no immediate trigger for a bankruptcy in 2024. SAVE has ample liquidity, access to cash via sale and leaseback transactions on its assets and ample time until September 2025 until its first debenture matures.

What is the fair value for SAVE?

This is the hardest question to answer because it depends on what the company does next, and how aggressively it restructures. The company is burning through $188 million of cash per quarter as of its latest financials:

If this rate continues, the book value will keep decreasing each quarter as the company burns through cash. Thus, until we see positive operating income, the stock will trade at a discount to book value. How big of a discount is the key question, and nobody knows the right answer. Given it is a distressed situation or potentially distressed, giving the company a few quarters to turn the business around and a small margin of safety brings us to a 50% haircut on current book value given the current cash burn. That equates to roughly $6/share. The market is actually trying to balance itself out in the $6-$8/share range as we speak:

We feel the company will need to aggressively cut unprofitable routes, costs and operational expenses in the next few months in order to validate its turnaround story. While it has the runway to exist as an operating entity in 2024, if it does not manage to be profitable, it will ultimately fail as an operating entity.

Conclusion

Spirit Airlines saw a significant plunge in its stock price after its merger with JetBlue was rejected. Despite unfounded rumors regarding a bankruptcy filing, the company does not exhibit any of the fundamental traits that it would need to undertake such action. To the contrary. What ails Spirit Airlines is a negative operating income, a state of affairs which cannot be fixed via a traditional Chapter 11 filing (which usually just wipes out debt and the associated interest expense). The company has ample liquidity on its balance sheet, and access to cash via sell and lease-back transactions, and can easily go through 2024 at the current cash burn rate.

Despite the maneuvering by certain market participants to make this a new "meme stock," SAVE does not need any saving. There are no hedge funds viciously short-selling the name, and the power to turn around the company lies with its management. We need to see significant operational expense cuts here and closing of unprofitable routes for the entity to be a long-term proposal, actions which can be implemented this year.

We find fair value for Spirit Airlines, Inc. shares to be in the $6 to $8 range at the moment, utilizing the current cash burn rate, and would sell the name if it went above $10/share. Conversely, any inexplicable moves that would see the price plummet significantly below fair value as of now would represent interesting entry points (please keep in mind that as time passes, book value decreases, all else equal).