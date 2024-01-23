Fischerrx6

Introduction

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is a company I had on my list for a while.

Now, it's time to finally dive into a very interesting industrial player. Not only is this a stock that was requested by a number of followers, but it also goes well with other stocks that I frequently cover, including Honeywell International (HON) and Carrier (CARR).

One of the reasons why I never cared much for JCI in the past was its poor performance. Over the past ten years, JCI shares have returned just 82%, including dividends.

An investment in the S&P 500 would have returned 215%. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) returned 160% during this period.

Going back to 2003, JCI shares have returned just 7.5% per year.

The good news is that JCI makes for a good investment when the timing is right.

While its cyclical behavior is one of the reasons why it failed to outperform the market, steeper sell-offs also provide buying opportunities.

Currently, JCI shares are trading 33% below their all-time high, which, historically speaking, is where shares usually bottom.

Hence, in this article, we'll assess the risk/reward of JCI, which also comes with a well-protected dividend of 2.7%.

So, let's dive right in!

What's Johnson Controls?

Headquartered in Cork, Ireland, Johnson Controls is a global leader in smart, healthy, and sustainable building solutions, operating in over 150 countries.

According to the company, it is dedicated to enhancing safety, comfort, and intelligence in spaces, with a strategic focus on buildings.

That's where it competes with companies like Honeywell and Carrier, which all have their focus on home modernization, interconnected capabilities, and everything related to it.

Initially incorporated in Wisconsin in 1885, the company evolved from Johnson Electric Service Company to its current status.

Johnson Controls International - (National Electric Service Company stock certificate from 1886)

Over the years, strategic acquisitions, including York International and Air Distribution Technologies, strengthened the company's position.

In 2016, the merger with Tyco International led to the formation of "Johnson Controls International plc."

The modern company has four key segments, which generate between $2.7 and $10.3 billion in annual revenue.

USD in Million 2022 Weight 2023 Weight Building Solutions North America 9,367 37.0 % 10,330 38.6 % Global Products 9,373 37.0 % 9,621 35.9 % Building Solutions EMEA/LA 3,845 15.2 % 4,096 15.3 % Building Solutions Asia Pacific 2,714 10.7 % 2,746 10.2 % Click to enlarge

Roughly half of its sales are generated in the United States, followed by 20% in APAC nations. Europe accounted for roughly 18% of its revenue in 2023.

These segments include HVAC equipment, industrial refrigeration, controls, security systems, fire detection, and fire suppression solutions.

Furthermore, the company's OpenBlue digital software platform integrates technology for data-driven smart building services.

In fiscal 2023, products and systems accounted for 76% of sales, while services constituted 24% of sales.

Johnson Controls International

To facilitate long-term growth, the company's strategic priorities include:

Capitalize on Key Growth Vectors: Focus on sustainability, healthy buildings, and smart buildings. I already briefly mentioned this. Accelerate in High Growth Digital Services, Regions, and Verticals: Transform the service business through digital technology and expand in high-growth areas. Sustain a High-Performance, Customer-Centric Culture: Invest in talent development to create a customer-focused culture. This one almost speaks for itself.

Strength Amid Headwinds

As all of the company's products are of cyclical nature, it should not come as a surprise that the JCI stock price is highly dependent on forward-looking economic indicators like the ISM Manufacturing Index.

The chart below compares the distance (in %) JCI shares are trading below their all-time high to the ISM index (black line).

TradingView (JCI, ISM Index)

The current sell-off is severe and likely to remain that way until we get an economic recovery.

Nonetheless, in light of subdued economic growth expectations, JCI's financials are doing surprisingly well.

In December, the company reported its 4Q23 earnings, which, despite a cyber incident, did rather well, with total sales reaching $6.9 billion, reflecting a 3% increase.

Organic sales showed 2% growth, underpinned by a stellar 9% expansion in the service business. The cyber incident was a 1% headwind during the quarter.

Johnson Controls International

Diving into the adjusted earnings per share bridge (below), we see that the company reported a significant increase of 6% year-over-year, resulting in an adjusted EPS of $1.05.

Operations contributed $0.03 to this growth, benefiting from positive price/cost dynamics and ongoing actions in SG&A and COGS.

However, the cyber incident was a $0.04 headwind.

Johnson Controls International

Taking a closer look at its segments, the results revealed a mixed performance in the Global Products business.

While organic sales in the shorter-cycle Global Products business were flat year-over-year, excluding a 2% headwind from the cyber incident, Commercial HVAC showed strong growth, increasing by high single digits.

However, client security witnessed a low single-digit decline due to inventory rebalancing.

Industrial Refrigeration, on the other hand, had a stellar quarter, posting over 45% growth, primarily driven by the EMEALA region.

Global residential, meanwhile, faced headwinds, declining by high-teens, pressured by a significant slump in North America and a high single-digit dip in the rest of the world.

Johnson Controls International

In the Building Solutions segment, order momentum remained robust, displaying a growth of 9%.

Service orders grew by 7%, contributing to an 11% increase for the full year. Organic sales experienced a 5% uptick, driven by a 9% growth in service.

The cyber incident had a 1% negative impact on the segment during the quarter.

Johnson Controls International

The company is also maintaining a healthy balance sheet, as it ended the fourth quarter with approximately $800 million in available cash, and net debt declined to 1.9x EBITDA, falling below the long-term target range of 2.0 to 2.5x.

92% of its debt has a fixed rate. The weighted average interest rate is just 3.4%. The company enjoys a BBB+ credit rating, which is just one step below the A range.

Johnson Controls International

This allowed the company to return cash to shareholders.

JCI Shareholder Value & Outlook

Thanks to a decent financial performance and a healthy balance sheet, $1.6 billion was returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the fiscal year of 2023. The free cash flow conversion stood at 76%, which surpassed the company's updated guidance.

Over the past five years, JCI has bought back roughly a quarter of its shares, which makes it one of the most aggressive buyback companies.

On top of enhancing the per-share value of its business through buybacks, the company has a dividend.

Currently, it pays $0.37 per share per quarter. This translates to a yield of 2.7%.

As the company is expected to generate $3.65 in EPS this year, the dividend is protected by both a healthy balance sheet and a 41% earnings payout ratio.

Although the company's dividend history has been rocky, it's likely that JCI started a sustainable path of consistent dividend growth.

Our capital allocation strategy remains unchanged, targeting to return 100% of our free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. We have the highest conviction ever in our strategy to lead in Building Solutions, and we'll continue to prioritize allocating capital accordingly toward that objective. - JCI 4Q23 Earnings Call

With that said, the company is also upbeat about its future.

In terms of business trends, during its earnings call, the company emphasized the acceleration of demand for Building Solutions globally.

The company's strategic approach here involves developing applied solutions that not only save energy and reduce emissions but also enhance the overall occupant experience.

For (1Q)2024, the company provided comprehensive guidance.

First-quarter sales are expected to be approximately flat year-over-year, factoring in a 1% headwind from the cyber incident and expected weakness in China.

Segment EBITA margins are forecasted to be around 13%, with adjusted EPS in the range of $0.48 to $0.50.

Full-year expectations include mid-single-digit organic sales growth, expanding segment EBITA margins by approximately 25 basis points or more, and adjusted EPS ranging from $3.65 to $3.80, representing year-over-year growth of 4% to 9%.

Free cash flow conversion for the full year is expected to be 85%, which shows the company's commitment to maintaining a strong financial position amidst growth investments and further restructuring in fiscal 2024.

Johnson Controls International

So, what about its valuation?

Valuation

As it turns out, the mix of steady financial performance and poor stock price performance bodes well for its valuation.

Using the data in the chart below:

JCI currently trades at a blended P/E ratio of 15.3x.

The normalized earnings multiple is 16.2x.

This year, analysts expect the company to grow its EPS by 4%, followed by 14% in FY2025 and 10% in FY2026.

While these numbers are obviously subject to change, they indicate a continuation of the earnings surge that started in the 2019 fiscal year.

When combining its dividend, 16.2x earnings multiple, and expected EPS growth, the stock has an expected annual return of 15% through 2026.

FAST Graphs

Although I expect that potentially lasting economic weakness could hurt the performance over the next few quarters, it needs to be said that a lot of weakness has been priced in already, which helps the risk/reward tremendously.

With all of this said, I am not buying JCI because I am not looking to add more cyclical risks to my portfolio. Also, I have building exposure through Carlisle (CSL), albeit a different kind of building exposure.

It also needs to be seen if JCI can become a stronger dividend compounder than it has been in the past. So far, I'm positive that it will.

However, time will tell.

Needless to say, due to its valuation, strong performance despite economic weakness, and dividend growth ability, I'm giving the stock a Buy rating.

Takeaway

Johnson Controls presents an intriguing investment opportunity despite past underperformance.

Positioned as a global leader in smart and sustainable buildings, JCI focuses on key growth vectors such as sustainability and digital services.

Despite the cyclical nature of its products, the company's recent financials have proven resilient, with a robust balance sheet and positive sales growth.

Meanwhile, JCI's commitment to shareholder value is evident through aggressive buybacks and a well-protected dividend with a 2.7% yield.

While economic weakness may impact the short-term performance, the stock's attractive valuation and potential for sustained dividend growth make it a compelling Buy.