RA: Discount Continues To Leave Some Opportunity

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

After cutting its distribution back down to a more manageable level last year, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) remains an attractively priced closed-end fund. The performance of the fund has been better since the elimination, and while that isn't directly related to the payout cut, it should bode well for the distribution being maintained going forward.

Similar to most CEFs with level distributions, the fund will require not only the net income that the fund can earn but also capital gains to be able to cover its distribution. That's why better overall performance should bode well for the distribution. Even after the cut for the monthly distribution, thanks largely to the substantial drop after, the fund's distribution rate is still quite enticing at a nearly 11% rate.

It was specifically the cut and the drop to a substantial discount for the fund that prompted our applying a 'Buy' rating for this fund. Since then, the fund's total returns have out delivered even the substantial gains of the broader market as measured by the S&P 500 Index. This isn't a direct comparison, as the approaches to investing are substantially different investment approaches, but it can help provide some context.

RA Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

I believe the fund remains a fairly attractive choice for investors looking for a rather unique CEF to invest in. They are "real asset" focused, as their name would imply, but I think it's important to point out that RMBS and CMBS are a significant part of their portfolio.

While technically, that checks the box for real assets as real properties back them, this isn't really participating in the upside that the equity could have over the long run. In this case, you are simply hoping the underlying loans/bonds get paid, and you get your principal back. Along with the MBS exposure, other corporate credit investments make up an overwhelming majority of this portfolio with very little equity.

RA Basics

1-Year Z-score: -1.11

Discount: -11.41%

Distribution Yield: 10.79%

Expense Ratio: 1.69%

Leverage: 17.32%

Managed Assets: $993 million

Structure: Perpetual

RA's investment objective is seeking "high total return, primarily through high current income and secondarily through growth of capital." To achieve this, the fund will invest "primarily in real assets such as infrastructure and real estate securities, across equity and fixed income around the world."

The fund is modestly leveraged, but even with that being the case, it still adds volatility and risk to the downside. It has also come with a higher total expense ratio rate, being pushed up to 3.54% from 2.76% at the end of 2022. That itself was an increase from the 2.13% at the end of 2021 when rates were still at zero.

Distribution Adjustments Results In Quick Deflation

After years of paying the same distribution that was never cut since the inception - which, combined with the premium, made it so we avoided this fund, selling it in early 2021 - they did finally cut in 2023. This is often a major red flag for us as closed-end fund investors on what we look out for and avoid investing in funds under these circumstances.

RA Distribution History (CEFConnect)

That's ultimately what propped up the fund's valuation to be able to trade at such a premium anyway for several years. Ultimately, with that cut, there was a really fast adjustment to the valuation. Thus, this is the reason why we avoid funds in this scenario.

YCharts

The drop in the valuation was significant, but it has made somewhat of a rebound since then. In our prior coverage, the discount was pushing near 16.5%. Still, today's valuation is still around a level where we would still feel comfortable investing. It essentially knocked it back down to around the 2020 level before it made its massive climb to a premium.

High yields and high premiums don't mix well, and it's generally only a matter of time until that causes shareholder destruction. Now, if you were an investor prior to the latest premium, your damage is much more muted as you simply made a mostly roundtrip. It certainly probably still didn't feel great, but those are investors who are probably less concerned with last year's action overall.

Distribution Coverage Still Lacking, But More Reasonable

The fund's distribution is still attractive at this time, coming in at a rate of 10.79%, and the NAV rate coming in at less, thanks to the fund's discount, at a 9.56% rate. However, there is a bit of a caveat to this.

As we mentioned at the open, the fund will require capital gains to fund its distribution. This is because even after the cut, the net investment income is not where it needs to be for over 100% coverage. Additionally, the ideal scenario for a mostly debt-focused fund would be to have NII coverage at over 100%. This is because we'd often feel more comfortable with the long-term outlook of being able to generate capital appreciation that can be turned into capital gains to fund the shortfall in the payout. That said, with lower potential rates coming in the future, the fund could still see capital gains.

Over the years, NII has been declining for this fund, but the payout remained stable - of course, until last year. NII then still looks like it is on pace to come in lower once again due to higher interest rates causing borrowing costs to increase. On an annualized basis, we'd see NII come in at $0.66, resulting in a decline of 13.16%.

RA Financial Metrics (Brookfield (highlights from author))

$0.33 for a six-month period is also a shortfall of the $0.708 they pay out every six months, which puts NII coverage at around 47% based on this latest semi-annual report.

What we can also see from this report is that the fund's NAV per share was $14.84. As of the January 5, 2024 close, NAV per share is now $14.81. Only seeing a slight decline means that, essentially, the fund has 'covered' its payout since this report - whether it be through NII realized or unrealized gains. If one believes that rates will start to taper off next year, that will also ease up the pressures of the fund's borrowing costs, which should help coverage going forward, too.

With a rather mild amount of leverage being utilized, the fund could also increase its borrowings, which could further lead to a higher coverage figure going forward. At the very least, this fund shouldn't be in a position where they are forced to deleverage their portfolio if there is a market collapse. I believe that is a positive going into an uncertain future.

RA Leverage Levels (Brookfield)

Finally, one last point is that it doesn't only require the portfolio to produce gains. The fund has incorporated various other strategies, such as derivatives, that can help produce capital gains as well. Several types of listings that have shown up in their reports are foreign currency transactions, forward currency contracts and future contracts.

RA's Portfolio

The managers here are fairly active, but they seemed to slow down their turnover in the last year, with the last six-month report showing a rate of 18% as compared to 43% in the prior year. Over the prior full six years the fund has operated, turnover has averaged around 53%.

Investors who have invested in this fund over quite a few years may remember that this fund merged with Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund (INF). One of the ideas of this was to make the portfolio a bit heavier in equity positions that could contribute to potential capital gains, which we discussed is important for the distribution. At first, this was the case, and the fund did carry some meaningful equity positioning.

However, the fund has pivoted away from any equity holdings and continues to be primarily invested in debt instruments.

RA Asset Allocation (Brookfield)

On one hand, that does mean that capital appreciation over the long term might not be available. The argument against that, though, is that rates have risen, and that has pushed up yields. By investing in a debt portfolio, the fund can still invest in instruments that might yield between 5 and 10% now while being safer as they are higher up in the capital stack.

The fund listed 529 holdings at the end of November 30, 2023, in their fact sheet. They also noted the weighted average coupon at 5.35% of this portfolio. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade credit but still has a material weight in above investment-grade of BBB and higher as well. That's where the lower yields are going to be dragging down the average coupon, but with that should come 'safer income.' The fund also carries a fairly large allocation to unrated securities.

RA Portfolio Credit Quality (Brookfield)

The average dollar price of their securitized credit comes in at $83.42, and for their corporate credit comes in at $90.81. That's where future appreciation can come from in the portfolio, as it also indicates the fund carries a discount, but the underlying portfolio is also discounted like many fixed-income-focused funds. Securitized credit refers to primarily the CMBS and RMBS that the fund is holding.

Speaking of fixed-income focused, the fund listed that 73% of its portfolio is fixed-rate, leaving only a minor 27% sleeve as floating. That mostly resulted in not benefiting from the higher rate environment, but what was a headwind can then turn into a tailwind in a lower rate environment.

The 529 holdings indicate that there is a fair bit of diversification going on in the portfolio, which should mean less risk of individual position risk. This is further reflected for RA as no individual position consumes an overly large part of their portfolio either.

RA Top Holdings (Brookfield)

In fact, considering that several of these positions are RMBS or CMBS, such as the Nomura Resecuritization Trust or Hilton USA Trust and the Alternative Loan Trust, that means within these positions, there are hundreds or even potentially thousands of underlying loans backing them. Therefore, it takes diversification even further for this portfolio.

Conclusion

RA is a highly diversified 'real asset' fund, but it overwhelmingly invests in debt instruments. That can limit potential long-term participation in the upside of infrastructure, but it should also limit the downside. For the most part, RA is just looking to see a repayment of their underlying portfolio. The underlying companies just need to survive, and even if there are defaults, there should be some recovery - at least much more recovery than would be anticipated in equity positions if things go downhill.

In addition, the fund's discount still adds to its appeal as well and makes it a worthwhile investment to consider today. That could be an additional catalyst for potential upside, seeing the fund's discount narrow as well as the discount of its underlying portfolio narrow as well.