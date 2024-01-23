Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Fed recently released a summary of their preliminary operating results for 2023, showing that they lost -$114.3 billion for the year.

In fact, the Fed has lost money consistently for 5 consecutive quarters, or 15 consecutive months, or 70 consecutive weeks. Yet the Fed still will not say they are losing money.

Their press release simply stated "The Reserve Banks' 2023 sum total of expenses exceeded estimated earnings by $114.3 billion."

The statement makes their operating results seem innocuous. They are not.

Why The Fed Is Losing Money

When the Fed began implementing Quantitative Easing (QE) following the Great Financial Crisis of 2008, they committed the fundamental banking error of financing their long-term fixed rate assets with short term variable rate liabilities. This is what is known as an asset/liability mismatch.

For a more detailed explanation of this problem please see my previous Seeking Alpha Article "The World's Largest S&L - Lessons Not Learned" here.

An institution that has an asset/liability mismatch exposes themselves to severe interest rate risk when rates rise. This is the exact same management error that put Silicon Valley Bank out of business last year and caused the banking crisis during the spring of 2023.

In the Fed's case, they own long term bonds, primarily $4.9 trillion in US Treasury Bonds and $2.5 trillion in Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS.) These bonds are held in the Fed's System Open Market Account (SOMA) and represent 96% of the Fed's Total Assets. They earn a fixed rate of approximately 2.06 %.

On the liability side of the Fed's Balance Sheet, these bonds are financed with $3.5 trillion of variable rate Bank Reserves and $1.1 trillion of variable rate Reverse Repurchase Agreements. As the Fed has tightened to fight inflation, starting in 2022, the cost of these variable rate liabilities has increased. The interest rate paid on the Fed's liabilities for most of 2023 was 5.33%.

When you earn 2.06% on your assets and must pay 5.33% on the liabilities that fund the assets, you have what is known as a negative net interest margin. A negative net interest margin will cause an operating loss every time.

The Fed crossed the breakeven point between the income they earn on their assets and the interest they must pay on their liabilities when they raised the Fed Funds rate to 3.00 - 3.25% on September 22, 2022.

Federal Reserve and Author

They have lost money every week since then.

They will continue to lose money until short term rates fall back below the breakeven rate, which we estimate to be 3.2%. Even the most optimistic forecast doesn't expect that to happen until 2025 at the earliest, and the Fed's December Dot Plot of the Summary of Economic Projections suggests 2026 is the most likely case.

Federal reserve

Operating Results

The Fed reported that for the full year, interest income in their SOMA portfolio decreased to $163.8 billion in 2023, from $170 billion the prior year. This represents a decline of $6.2 billion, or 3.6%.

As for their liabilities, the Fed paid $281.1 billion in interest expense in 2023, up from $102.4 billion the prior year. This is an increase in cost of $178.7 billion, a 175% jump.

Factoring in other miscellaneous income and expenses, the Fed lost $114.3 billion for the year, compared with a net income of $58.8 the previous year. This represents a $173.1 billion drop in income from 2022.

Federal Reserve and Author

The Net Loss in 2023 is the Fed's first loss from operations in 108 years.

And the loss of -$114.3 billion was greater than the Fed's largest single year Net Income of $109 billion in 2021.

Over the previous twenty years, the Fed has recorded an average annual Net Income of $63 billion. By statute, net earnings are remitted to the US Treasury. This contribution to the Treasury's coffers is recorded as a source of revenue to the Treasury, and is used to reduce the US Government's fiscal deficit.

This year, for the first time ever, the Fed will not make a remittance to the Treasury. Consequently, the Treasury must find another source to offset this lost income. Ultimately, the cost of this loss from operations is borne by the taxpayer.

Quarterly Results

As mentioned previously, the Fed began losing money at the end of the third quarter of 2022. They now have recorded 5 consecutive quarters of losses.

On a slightly positive note, the loss for 4Q23 came in at -$26.1 billion, an improvement from the largest quarterly loss on record of -$30.8 billion in 3Q23. This is the first modest improvement in quarterly earnings since the Fed began tightening in 1Q22. The reason for the improvement is that as the Fed has been reducing their asset/liability mismatch through Quantitative Tightening (QT), they are narrowing their loss. One of the unstated goals of QT is to reduce their operating losses.

Federal Reserve

Weekly Results

Another way to view the Fed's performance is on a weekly basis.

As mentioned above, the Fed has been losing money from operations due to their negative net interest margin for 70 consecutive weeks.

Initially the Fed was losing money at the rate of -$500 million per week, but as the tightening continued, the weekly loses grew. The peak occurred during the banking crisis in the spring of 2023 when the Fed had to provide emergency lending facilities to support the troubled banks. Loses grew to -$2.8 billion per week. There has been some recent gradual improvement and the Fed is now averaging a loss of -$2.5 billion per week. These losses will continue, regularly, until the Fed's cost of their liabilities drops by at least 225 basis points.

Federal Reserve

Deferred Asset

The Fed is fortunate that they use a very lenient accounting system.

Instead of having their operating losses reduce their capital account, like most businesses, the Fed is able to hide their losses in a deferred asset account called "Deferred Asset - Remittances to the Treasury."

For a detailed description of the accounting treatment for the Deferred Asset please see my previous Seeking Alpha Article "How The Fed Turns A -$105 Billion Loss Into An Asset" here.

If the Fed had to use GAAP accounting, the current Deferred Asset, at $139.5 billion would wipe out the Fed's capital of $42.9 billion, more than three times over.

Federal Reserve

As the Fed's operating losses accrue, the Deferred Asset account will only continue to grow for another two to three years.

When the Fed returns to profitability, the Net Income will be used to reduce the Deferred Asset Account. Only when the account turns positive will remittances to the Treasury resume.

Based on the Fed's projections, this will not occur until 2029, at the earliest. As a result, the Treasury will be without the Fed's contribution for at least five years, and will have to make up for this loss of income. This cost is ultimately paid for by the taxpayers.

The Cost Of The Fed Losses - Why They Matter

The Fed was very clear in their press release that "A deferred Asset has no implications for the Federal Reserve's conduct of monetary policy or its ability to meet its financial obligations."

They have consistently remained sanguine that this is not a concern.

While this statement may be true in the short run, the longer-term implications are not so clear.

Transparency - If the Fed views their operating losses as not significant, why are they so opaque in addressing them? Fed Chairman Powell has not spoken about them in his press conferences or congressional testimony, nor has he been questioned publicly about the operating losses.

The only discussion of losses is a brief mention buried deeply in FOMC minutes, and an obscure Fed Note from July 15, 2022 where they acknowledged, but underestimated, the magnitude of the losses.

William English, a Yale Professor and a former Director of the Division of Monetary Affairs and Secretary to the Federal Open Market Committee at the Fed, in reviewing the issue of how running a loss may look bad to the public and congress said, "I think the best way to address this is to talk about it, be clear about it, and try to do that in advance." The Fed has not done this. They have not been open about the losses.

Impact on Fiscal Budget - For the first time ever, the Fed will not make a remittance to the Treasury for 2023. Over the previous twenty years, the Fed has made a remittance which averaged $63 billion per year. This is lost revenue to the Treasury and must be made up. If the Treasury doesn't replace the Fed's annual remittance, then the deficit will grow, which must be financed by the Treasury, which adds an additional expense to the government. A loss of $63 billion in revenue to the Treasury, funded at the one-year Treasury Bill rate of 4.8%, would cost the government an extra $3 billion per year. This cost accrues to the taxpayers.

Funding The Deferred Asset Is Inflationary - When the Fed creates the Deferred Asset Account, it is increasing the asset side of its balance sheet, and consequently there must be an offsetting entry on the liability side of the balance sheet. The offset is an increase in Bank Reserves. This transaction is identical to when the Fed was implementing QE through the purchase of Treasury Bonds and MBS. They created new Bank Reserves to buy the bonds.

As in executing QE, this transaction of funding the Deferred Asset through the creation of Bank Reserves is an easing of monetary policy, which is viewed as inflationary.

Such a move is contrary to the current Fed Policy of QT.

There Is An Additional Interest Expense To Funding the Deferred Asset - The Deferred Asset earns no income, yet the Fed must pay interest on the Bank Reserves that are created to fund the Deferred Asset. With a current Deferred Asset of $139.5 billion, the cost of funding at the current rate of 5.33% adds $7.4 billion to the Fed's interest expense annualized. This figure will only grow as the Deferred Asset increases with the continuance of the weekly operating losses.

To put this extra interest expense of $7.4 billion in perspective, the Fed employs 24,000 people and has a payroll of $3.9 billion. If the Fed didn't incur this added cost for financing their deferred asset, they could use the $7.4 billion to give every employee of the Fed a 190% salary increase, and be in the same place!

Additionally, the extra interest expense causes the Fed's operating loss to be larger and the Deferred Asset to increase.

Political Cost - While the Fed may say that their operating losses are not significant, the eyes of congress may not view it the same way. There are many in congress who are not happy with the way the Fed has handled monetary policy, and more public awareness of this may rattle those in the legislature. As congress grapples with the difficult issues of the fiscal deficit and long-term budgets, the added costs of the Fed's policies and their huge operating losses will not sit well.

There have already been some rumblings.

In July 2023 Senator Rick Scott of Florida wrote an editorial railing on Fed Chairman Jay Powell for his lack of accountability for growing the Fed's Balance Sheet to $8.3 trillion and losing $1 trillion of taxpayer's money. The recently reported -$114.3 billion operating loss will likely only add further scrutiny to the Fed.

Loss of Independence and Credibility - Two key elements for a central bank to be effective in achieving their mandates are Independence and Credibility.

In order to be independent a central bank must be perceived as strong. Adequate capital supports independence and profitability gives the central bank the ability to be self-reliant. Both allow the central bank to conduct its operations without interference from politics. Monetary policy aimed at price stability and financial stability is deemed too important to be part of the trade-offs that concern the short-term financial interests of government.

Conversely, unexpected losses show weakness. As this weakness becomes more public it draws attention to the central bank and reduces the level of support.

As mentioned above, there already is scrutiny in congress about increasing oversight of the Fed.

Adequate capital also supports the credibility of a central bank. In order to carry out their responsibilities as a monetary authority the public must have confidence in the institution. The need for credibility is particularly heightened during periods of financial stress. A central bank that is independent of the government needs to be perceived as being able to deploy the necessary strength to address the problems.

Together, independence and credibility are critical elements for the central bank's effectiveness. Once independence and credibility are lost, it is difficult for the Fed to operate effectively.

Caveat To Research About Central Bank Losses - There is much research on central banks that supports the premise that a central bank can operate with losses.

There is one caveat, however, in this work. That caveat is, "unless the losses are large."

While there is no definition of "large'" it is worth stating that we may be getting there.

In three years, the deferred asset could reach $300 billion, which is seven times the Fed's capital, with the real possibility it could grow larger. In addition, the Fed is carrying an unrealized loss of over $1 trillion on its balance sheet.

For a detailed discussion of the Fed's unrealized losses, again see my article "How The Fed Turns A -$105 Billion Loss Into An Asset" referenced above.

The unrealized losses can reach $1.5 trillion, or even $2 trillion, under certain circumstances.

At some point the operating losses and unrealized losses become a problem.

Conclusion

The Fed has been losing money on an operating basis for five consecutive quarters, and these losses will continue for the foreseeable future.

While the Fed minimizes the losses, and says they will not impact the Fed's ability to conduct monetary policy and meet its obligations, they also have been surprised by their magnitude.

The losses are real and they are significant. They may receive much more attention and scrutiny soon.