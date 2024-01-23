Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
LSEG Lipper U.S. Mutual Funds And ETPs Q4 2023 Snapshot: Conventional Fund And ETP Assets Under Management Rise In Q4 By A Combined $2.774 Trillion

Jan. 23, 2024 10:04 AM ETUSCA, UNIY, JGLO, FXAIX, FCTDX, VFFSX, FUSIX
Summary

  • TNA in the conventional funds business jumped 7.51%, rising $1.826 trillion from Q3 2023 to slightly more than $26.144 trillion for Q4 2023.
  • The large-cap funds macro-group witnessed the largest absolute increase in TNA under management in the conventional funds space, jumping $279.4 billion (+10.82%) for the quarter to $2.862 trillion.
  • The alternative funds macro-group experienced the largest absolute decline in TNA (-$5.1 billion or -2.91%) of the conventional funds macro-groups, with assets under management falling to $171.6 billion for Q4.
  • TNA in U.S. ETPs rose 13.20% from $7.187 trillion for Q3 2023 to slightly more than $8.135 trillion for Q4 2023, a gain of slightly less than $948.4 billion.
  • For Q4, the USDE ETPs macro-group witnessed the largest absolute increase (+$276.8 billion) in TNA (+17.40%) from the prior quarter, climbing from $1.591 trillion for Q3 to $1.867 trillion.

In this issue of LSEG Lipper’s U.S. Mutual Funds & Exchange-Traded Products Snapshot, we feature a summary of total net assets (TNA), estimated net flows, new fund creations, and fund liquidations for conventional funds and exchange-traded products (ETPs) for Q4 2023 and the one-year

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

