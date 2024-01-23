Cazimir Oltean / 500px/500px via Getty Images

Dear readers,

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) is a ground lease REIT which operates a unique business model of acquiring land and leasing it to (mostly) investment grade tenants for a very long period, usually 99 years. This brings a number of advantages and disadvantages and, in effect, makes the valuation very sensitive to interest rate fluctuations.

Last time I covered the stock was in July of last year in an article called: Long Duration REIT With High Interest Rate Sensitivity. I issued a BUY rating at $25 per share, because the REIT was trading at a conservative forward FFO of 13x and I saw significant upside potential in case of a turnaround in rates.

Since that article the stock price has been very volatile, falling as low as $15 per share and now hovering around $20 per share. I don't think my initial call was directionally wrong, but I was indeed too early.

Seeking Alpha

Why the stock declined

To understand why the stock price has fallen so drastically, from a high of $93 per share just two and a half years ago to a recent low of only $15 per share, we have to understand two things.

SAFE's business model makes the stock extremely sensitive to interest rates

Ground leases are inherently safer than traditional real estate leases because the tenant builds the property at his own cost and if he defaults on his land rent payments, the landlord essentially gets to keep the building for free. As a result, defaults on ground leases are extremely rare. And even more so in the case of SAFE which has a very high portion of investment grade tenants.

In addition to high quality tenants, SAFE's portfolio averages a 92 year remaining lease term and doesn't have to worry about any maintenance CAPEX. As a result, their top line revenue/cash flow is very predictable and very stable.

But the thing is that this predictability and safety means that SAFE is usually only able to underwrite deals at very low cap rates which leaves a tight spread to their financing costs. This tight spread along with long duration of leases and significant leverage of around 2.5x makes the stock price very sensitive to interest rates.

Currently, the portfolio yields 5.2% and 3.5% on a cash-basis. The vast difference between these numbers is caused by significant rent-free periods and step-up rents at the start of many of SAFE's leases. And given the long duration of these incentives, it will be years before SAFE gets even close to a 5% cash yield, despite their landlord friendly indexation clauses that average 2% annual increases. That's a problem, because currently the cash yield is barely above their cash interest rate of 3.3%.

SAFE Presentation

Interest rates have not been cooperating

Since my last article, yields have continued to rise from about 3.5% to as high as 5% on the 10-year. As a result, the stock price, which as you can see below is almost perfectly negatively correlated to interest rates, continued to plummet, reaching a low of $15 per share.

Then, as yields fell during the November-December rally from 5% to 4%, the stock price rallied by 60%. More recently, over the past months rates climbed by 30 bps and the stock fell by 20%.

Using this we can do a back of an envelope estimate of the stock's sensitivity to rates which we can use later to get a sense of upside potential.

A 100 bps drop in yields caused a 60% upside in price

And a 30 bps rise in yields caused a 20% drop in price

That means that for every 1bps move in yields, the price moved by about 0.6%

TradingView

Where we might go

Going forward interest are likely to impact SAFE's valuation through two channels: (1) a change in the spread SAFE earns and (2) a change in the multiple.

SAFE maintains a BBB+ rated balance sheet with a weighted average remaining term of 22.5 years. Notably, the REIT has no corporate maturities before 2026 which is when the $1 Billion drawn on their revolving line of credit matures. And the majority of debt has no interest rate risk.

In particular:

$500 Million of the revolver balance has been swapped for 5 years to a fixed SOFR at 3%

$400 Million of the revolver balance is covered by 30-year treasury locks at an average rate of 3.4%. These are in the money and account for about $75 Million of unrealized P&L.

That leaves only $100 Million (2.3%) of unhedged exposure which is largely offset by some of SAFE's higher yielding investments, such as the floating rate income on one of their (small) loan funds.

In short, SAFE's interest expense is unlikely to increase materially, even if interest rates stay high.

SAFE Presentation

Therefore, the single most important driver of investor returns will likely be the effect of interest rates and yield on multiples and valuation.

Currently, as the 10-year yield stands at 4.1%, the market is pricing in the following probabilities of rate cuts by the end of July:

100% chance of one 25 bps cut or more

98% chance of two 25 bps cuts or more

77% chance of three 25 bps cuts or more

27% chance of four 25 bps cuts or more

Fed Watch Tool

I believe that the Fed will deliver on this expectation and might even cut more in the second half of the year as inflation comes down to their 2% target.

And I'm quite confident that it will come down. We got a hotter than expected CPI print in December of 0.3% MoM, but this was with shelter CPI still reported at 6.2% YoY. I've been writing about shelter CPI being inflated for a while now. To see how crazy it is, consider this. Over the past 6 months the national rent index has seen negative month-over-month change in every months. That's not even decelerating inflation, that's shelter deflation!

Apartment list

Once we inevitably work through the lag in reported shelter CPI, inflation is destined to come down and so will interest rates.

The risk to this thesis is that the economy breaks before inflation trends down, which could cause a mild recession. This would also likely lead to further rate cuts though and would therefore not be a significant risk scenario for SAFE which is much more impacted by rates than the economy.

Bottom line

To sum up, the spread that SAFE earns on their leases is very narrow. But with nearly all interest rate risk hedged, the spread is likely only going to grow from here, especially as the REIT works through their step-up rents rent and continues to index rents at 2% annually.

Valuation and investor returns will be driven primarily (I'd even say exclusively) by yields. I expect interest rates to fall significantly this year, and perhaps more than currently implied by trading activity, especially as we work through the lag in shelter CPI.

Looking at past performance a 1 bps move in rates was roughly proportional to a 0.6% change in price. Therefore, all we need to earn upside of 30% is a 50 bps drop in yields (i.e. two 25 bps rate cuts).

I see that as likely which is why I reiterate my BUY rating here at $20 per share.