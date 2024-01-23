mikroman6/Moment via Getty Images

European equities have quietly performed well along with US stocks. While 2024 has featured a return to what drove markets over the first seven months of last year, AI and the growth trade, what is a bit different this time is that we are not seeing significant negative alpha among the major European Bourses. Another macro turn of events impacting global investors is the rise in the greenback since late December.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) touched 101 around Christmastime but is now above 103 as the euro dips. That usually pressures ex-US stocks, so hedging against that risk can pay off, particularly during periods of volatility when so-called "wrong-way" risk can strike - when both non-US stocks fall in value and the dollar jumps, compounding possible losses. One European stock ETF removes that currency risk through hedging.

I have a buy rating on the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:HEDJ). For active investors seeking to increase non-US equity exposure for their broad allocation, I assert this fund is a solid choice.

HEDJ: Keeping Pace With The US Stock Market Amid A Strong Dollar

Stockcharts.com

For background, HEDJ seeks to provide exposure to the European equity market while hedging exposure to fluctuations between the US dollar and the euro. It's used to gain access to broad Eurozone equity from dividend-paying companies with an exporter tilt. Currency hedging is performed within the portfolio to mitigate exposure to fluctuations in the euro currency, according to WisdomTree.

WisdomTree: Hedging The Euro Currency Has Historically Featured A Negative Cost

WisdomTree

HEDJ is a somewhat small fund, so it might fly under the radars of most investors. Its assets under management (AUM) is just $1.4 billion as of January 19, 2024, while the ETF's annual expense ratio is moderate at 0.58% - keep in mind that all currency hedging is done by the portfolio managers. Where HEDJ stands out among European stock ETFs is with its very strong B+ momentum grade by Seeking Alpha, ranking it number 1 in its ETF sub-class today.

Along with risk mitigation techniques and robust share-price momentum, investors can snatch a high yield with HEDJ given its trailing 12-month distribution rate of 3.4%. Not surprisingly, the portfolio is considered rather low risk. Finally, liquidity is healthy per the Seeking Alpha ETF grading system, but I still encourage investors to use limit order with HEDJ given its modest 69,000 average daily volume and a 30-day median bid/ask spread of 0.24%.

Digging into the portfolio, the 5-star-rated fund by Morningstar is focused among large caps. The style box depiction illustrates that there's just 15% exposure to small and mid-sized companies, so that also helps keep HEDJ's risk level in check. What really stands out to me is that the allocation's price-to-earnings ratio is exceptionally low at just 10.2 while long-term earnings growth is decent at 8.7%. That makes for a PEG ratio not much above 1, indicating a compelling value.

HEDJ: Just 10x Earnings, High Momentum, Low Volatility

Morningstar

HEDJ does have some concentration, though. That is a risk to consider as more than 40% of the total allocation is found in the top 10 holdings. So, keeping watch on how fundamental trends in Stellantis (STLA) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) is prudent.

HEDJ differs from other Europe-focused index ETFs in that Consumer Discretionary, not Financials or Industrials, is the top sector weight. The Information Technology sector is less than 10% of HEDJ, significantly less than that of the S&P 500's sector position. Finally, the Netherlands, Germany, and France are the most influential country markets - recall how both the DAX and CAC 40 recently notched all-time highs.

HEDJ: Holdings, Sectors, Country Allocation

WisdomTree

Seasonally, HEDJ has performed quite well from January through April since 2009, according to data from Stockcharts.com. Many slices of the US and international markets have stumbled amid volatility during the first quarter since '09, so this seasonal trend suggests overweighting HEDJ could make sense in the short term.

HEDJ: Bullish Seasonal Trends Through April

Stockcharts.com

The Technical Take

HEDJ jumped to cap off last year. The ETF rallied from a multi-month low under $37 to fresh all-time highs by late December. The beginning of 2024 has been tougher though, amid a narrowly driven stock market rally. Notice in the chart below that shares just recently pulled back to the 50-day moving average below $42. That level has confluence with the Q2 and Q3 2023 highs. I also see a broad range of polarity between $41 and $42. So long as HEDJ is above that area, shares look strong technically.

Also take a look at the rising long-term 200-day moving average - the fact that it is positively sloped tells me that the trend of larger degree is up. The current near-term retreat makes sense since HEDJ reached significantly overbought territory, as evidenced by the RSI momentum oscillator which touched about 80. Finally, with a high amount of volume by price from $40 down to $33, I would expect healthy buying demand on pullbacks, and there is little overhead supply on the upside.

Overall, HEDJ's chart appears healthy despite the small stumble to start 2024.

HEDJ: Hovering Above Key Support, Working Off Overbought Conditions

Stockcharts.com

14-Year Total Returns: HEDJ +179%, Vanguard Europe ETF (VGK) +102%

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on HEDJ. The top-ranked ETF in its sub-class, I see the fund's valuation as compelling while the technical situation also appears favorable for new highs ahead.