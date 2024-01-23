Sergii Zhmurchak/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It has been a difficult time for industries that have substantial capital needs to grow. Concerning the energy transition as the world embarks on exit from fossil fuels, the emerging areas of SMR (Small Modular Reactors) nuclear power and offshore wind have struggled with rising interest costs and supply chain disruption. It has been a tough time since COVID and some have concluded that this will continue. I last wrote about Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCPK:VWDRY) (OTCPK:VWSYF) at the end of August 2023 and considered in some detail the issues confronting Vestas. They still apply to a significant extent, but I think the context is changing dramatically. Here I consider Vestas, the world’s biggest wind turbine maker, whose share price performance over the past 12 months has been mixed (down 5.4% year on year), although there are signs of recovery in recent months. A low of $6.23 was reached in October 2023 and today the share price is $9.30. My take is that the negative results during the year have been about short-term pricing and supply issues, while the signs of recovery come from remarkable plans for trebling of renewable energy by 2030. If that happens Vestas will be a big beneficiary.

Vestas 12 month performance (Seeking Alpha)

The above comparison between Vestas' performance and that of the S&P 500 makes clear why there has been little enthusiasm for investment in Vestas over the past 12 months. However, the recent substantial increase in Vestas share price is notable and begs explanation.

Strong recovery in Vestas share price since November 2023

As I explain below there were two important meetings held in late 2023 that foreshadow dramatic change in the pace of renewable energy developments. I suspect that the G20 meeting in September in New Delhi and the November COP28 meeting in Dubai were of significance to Vestas' share price rise in November.

What's the status of the commitment to treble renewable energy by 2030?

Early in January 2024 the IEA released a report “Renewables 2023” which explored current plans for global expansion of renewables. Last year 50% more renewable energy capacity was added than in 2022, the fastest pace in renewable energy adoption in the past two decades. Although solar PV additions dominated (75%) the new renewable power generation, China’s wind power additions grew by 66% year-on-year. This is an interesting harbinger of a new interest in wind power.

The above is the context for recent plans to dramatically grow renewable power in order to attempt to constrain global warming to 1.5C. It's interesting to note that the above developments, if sustained, would produce a 2.5x increase in renewable power by 2030 but they are not enough to be on a path to limiting global temperature growth to 1.5C.

In September 2023 in New Delhi, the G20 announced plans to treble renewable capacity by 2030 to reach more than 11,000 GW. The 20 signatory countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico. Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the UK, the US and European Union. This announcement did not include a commitment to reduce global emissions.

In November 2023 at COP28 in Dubai, 120 countries signed up to treble renewable energy by 2030 and also to double the increase in energy efficiency. The announcement also addressed reducing fossil fuel emissions and provided some color about trebling renewables. Specifically addressed were the needs to collaborate, to develop and expand grid connections (including across borders), expand renewables financial support (including for developing countries), and enhance technical support and capacity building. Key enablers identified include: Accelerated permitting of renewables projects; expanded grid connections and improved energy system integration; addressing market issues; promotion of energy efficiency, electrification and energy demand management; raising public awareness and behavioural change; increased public and private investment especially in developing countries; enhance scaling of renewable initiatives; and lots more in relation workplace transitions. The issues specifically addressed in the COP28 memo are central to the challenges that the wind industry has encountered in recent years.

Notably absent from this comprehensive list of countries in the COP28 report were India, China and Indonesia, not because they don’t agree about trebling renewables, but because of reservations about speed of the energy efficiency program and pace of exit from fossil fuels.

The above are revolutionary goals which will massively increase renewable energy investment for the rest of this decade. I suspect that these commitments are responsible for the substantial increase in the Vestas share price from late September through the rest of 2023.

What is happening at Vestas?

Vestas is a huge company with 40 years of experience and 173 GW of wind turbines installed in 88 countries. Of particular note, Vestas has 25 years experience of offshore wind developments with 9.5 GW and 1,700 turbines installed across 48 projects. This is not a huge amount of offshore wind, but it does give Vestas a strong position to grow this industry rapidly.

The Q3 2023 earnings call presentation and transcript are now somewhat dated, but they give a flavor as to where things are at. Vestas is a huge company but the workings are understandable. The Q3 reporting is more of the same with permitting, immaturity of the industry, supply chain disruptions and inflation being continuing problems. However the company indicates that green shoots are visible (eg EU Wind Power Action Plan, although this has been overtaken by massive plans for renewable expansion discussed in this article). Management concluded the Q3 2023 report with a very understated Scandinavian comment “…we are on track for our ‘back in black’ plan for Vestas." FY2023 reporting on Feb. 7 will be interesting but I doubt that there will be big surprises as we are still coming out of a tough period.

A lot happens in the company. Here's the flavor of a few recent announcements. They indicate a company in full flight and confident about its future.

Vestas has just received certification for its huge V236-V15 MW offshore wind turbine and the first order is being processed now (see below).

Vestas has recently announced a major deal for onshore wind in the US. The turbines will be largely manufactured in the US. The 1.1 GW deal involves 242 Vestas state-of-the-art V163-4.5 MW onshore wind turbines. This deal is the largest single onshore wind project globally. As occurs with many Vestas deals the order involves supply, delivery and commissioning, as well as a multi-year service agreement which involves optimized output. This deal involves construction of two Colorado factories to cement Vestas' intention to be a major wind player in the US.

Vestas has recently received an order for 41 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines in Australia. The deal involves Engineering, Procurement and Construction of the turbines plus a 30-year service agreement to optimize power output.

Vestas is a huge global company and the above give just a flavor of its latest announcements.

Vestas is committed to low carbon manufacture

Vestas has a huge commitment to sustainability, with 4 key goals: Carbon neutrality by 2030 (not using carbon offsets); producing zero-waste wind turbines by 2040; becoming the safest, most inclusive and socially responsible company in the energy industry; leading the transition towards a world powered by sustainable energy.

Vestas has a proud record on low carbon manufacture and recycling as I documented in a February 2023 story about turbine recycling. These kinds of developments are important and eventually impact the bottom line.

A recent example of this commitment by Vestas involves use of low emissions steel made in an EAF (Electric Arc Furnace) powered through wind power. The steel from major steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal (MT) will be used to construct the top portion of 76 Vestas giant V236-15.0 MW turbines for the 1.14 GW Baltic Power offshore wind project in Poland. This involves 25% reduction in CO2 emissions. For onshore wind turbines CO2 emissions are reduced by 52% with this ArcelorMittal steel. The Polish deals is part of a major push for expanded wind power in Europe.

What the market says

Seeking Alpha’s authors reflect wind’s disappearance with just one “hold” recommendation in the past 90 days, that article being written on Oct. 30, 2023. Wall Street is similarly uninterested although the one analyst recommendation is "strong buy." Somewhat uncharacteristically, Seeking Alpha’s Quant rating is "strong buy." My take is “when everyone looks the other way, it is time to pay attention." I do find it curious that announcement of trebling of an industry over the next seven years has been ignored. Imagine what would happen if the oil and gas industry was predicted to treble in size by 2030.

Conclusion

In this report I’ve provided evidence of massive global commitment to address the looming climate crisis by dramatically accelerating the shift to renewable energy. Wind power (especially offshore) is a key component in this transition, even though solar PV is now seen to be the dominant renewable shift. The commitments are so broad and deep that I think this is why Vestas’ share price increased when these commitments were being developed in late 2023. There has been a pullback in Vestas share price early in the new year, which I interpret to be due to a number of issues, including skepticism as to whether change on this scale is possible, further global instability in Gaza while the Ukraine/Russia conflict remains challenging, and the challenging leadup to the 2024 US presidential election. While I’m not a financial advisor, I see opportunity in this period of uncertainty, which might be accentuated by a less than exciting upcoming earnings result. Pay attention to what is coming and not what has been.

I'm not a financial advisor but I play close attention the extraordinary changes happening as the world gets serious about exiting fossil fuels. I hope my comments are helpful as you think about possible investment in the upcoming renewables expansion.

