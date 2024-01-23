Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SA Analysts Comment On FDA Seeking Boxed Warning For CAR-T Cancer Therapies, Related Impact On AUTL

Jan. 23, 2024 10:30 AM ETAutolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Stock
The timing couldn't be more odd for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL). Just when the FDA agreed to review its CAR-T cancer therapy obe-cel and set an action date, the regulator also said separately that a serious warning had to be added to the prescribing information of CAR-T cancer therapies. AUTL has lost ~20% in the last few trading sessions since its Jan 11th close of $7.29.

Yesterday, Autolus Therapeutics said FDA has accepted its Biologics License Application ("BLA") for obe-cel, proposed as a therapy for relapsed/refractory Adult B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a cancer that affects "B lymphocytes" (which are supposed to grow into the cells to fight infections). The FDA has scheduled a target action date on November 16, 2024. Autolus has plans for a European filing for obe-cel in H1-24.

SA Analyst Galzus Research, noted in mid-December, that "AUTL is already on the cusp of drug approval in the CAR T-cell space" with what he sees as "promising results" from obe-cel, "in treating relapsed/refractory B-cell ALL with reduced toxicities compared to other CAR T-cell therapies."

The FDA's acceptance to review Autolus' BLA comes at a time when the regulator has said it requires updates to the labelling of six CAR-T therapies regarding the serious risk of developing a type of blood cancer. In late November last year, the FDA said it was looking into reports of T-cell malignancies associated with CAR-T therapies. The FDA has approved six CAR-T cell therapies since 2017.

We reached out to SA Analysts for a comment regarding the FDA labeling-update requirement and its impact on AUTL.

Here's what they have to say:

Galzus Research: "We've seen rumblings about it, and now the FDA has made an official warning across the entire class of CAR T cell therapy about the risk of secondary malignancies (ie…cancers caused by the treatment). It's

