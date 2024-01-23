Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) has undergone a lot of changes since reporting their lackluster q3’24 results. Inclusive of their challenging financial performance, ChargePoint appointed a new CEO, Rick Wilmer, to turn the firm around with the goal of positive aEBITDA in q4’24. Though I do believe there will be some positive effect to the restructuring, I do not believe the firm will achieve the goal of profitability by the end of CY24. With a negative outlook on the overall industry and related EV industry, I provide CHPT shares a SELL recommendation with a price target of $1.33/share.

I believe that the era of independent charging integrators is over and that it is time for them to be absorbed by the utilities or fueling station operators. Through a barrage of bad news since the start of 2024, a rational investor would be under the impression that the growth rate for electric vehicles is about to turn over. Though this is a far-reaching presumption, I don’t believe that the waning growth for EVs is entirely correlated to the overall state of the economy but in part correlated with consumer preferences for traditional ICE and plug-in hybrids.

The Wall Street Journal reported on January 18, 2024, that EV sales declined -48% as overall vehicle sales declined by -23% in Germany and -17% in the European Bloc in December when compared to the previous year. Domestically, sales growth slowed to 35% and only accounted for 7.5% of total US vehicle sales in November 2023.

At the corporate level, Hertz (HTZ) is selling 20,000 EVs from its rental fleet as a result of low demand and the high cost of repairs, contrary to their 2024 goal of electrifying 25% of their fleet. In addition to this, Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) are each scaling back production of their electric fleet as consumer demand wanes and profitability remains out of arm's reach. According to The Street, Ford loses nearly $60,000 for each EV sold. The WSJ reported that Ford loses $36,000 for each F-150 Lightning sold. CNET reported that GM loses up to $9,000 for every Bolt EV that GM sells. To make matters worse, as of January 1, 2024, GM has lost its eligibility for tax credits on their Cadillac LYRIQ and Chevy Blazer EV due to sourcing battery components from China. Ford is in the same boat with their E-Transit, Mach-E, and Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrids. Tesla will lose its tax credit eligibility for its Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive and Long-Range vehicles.

Though each of these firms expects to have a more affordable fleet by 2025, consumers don’t appear to be completely sold on going fully electric. Tying this back to ChargePoint, their economic model appears to contradict consumer preferences for ICE or plug-in hybrids.

In my report covering ChargePoint’s competitor EVgo (EVGO), I discerned the strength of selling to fleet operators, which is also a competitive business segment for ChargePoint. Though I do believe this is a viable line item, I do believe that there has been a turn in corporate rhetoric towards ESG-related items that may impact these firms. In another article through the WSJ, many firms are veering away from using ESG verbiage to avoid political and legal pressure. Though I don’t believe related initiatives will be canceled, I do believe that there may be a shift in focus away from transforming the company at all costs to transformation at a sustainable pace. Referencing back to Hertz, this may mean slowing down the transformation as profitability may suffer and, in turn, corporate responsibility to shareholders. This has also been reflected in ChargePoint’s q3’24 results as the firm faced challenges as firms delayed their commercial vehicle fleets.

The arrival of many commercial fleet vehicles has been delayed, or in other cases, these vehicles have been slow to ramp up production. Recent data from the BloombergNEF dropped the 2023 sales forecast for electric commercial and transit vehicles by 20%. Our customers are eager to receive vehicles that they have ordered but are not proceeding with investment in the infrastructure necessary to charge them until they have line of sight on vehicle delivery. Rick Wilmer

Management also alluded to the waning demand for EV consumers being related to lower dealership stocks of EVs; however, data relating to days sales would suggest otherwise. Automotive News reported inventory builds on dealership lots on June 27, 2023. Axios reported a similar story on July 10, 2023. CNBC reported that ICE vehicles have 52 days’ supply when compared to 97 days for electric vehicles for the month of October 2023. Though the common copout appears to be the lack of a vast public charging network, J.D. Power found that 88% of EV owners either charge their vehicles at home or at work, a topic discussed in my report covering EVgo. If this were the case, ChargePoint would still benefit as their sales apply to both public and residential charging stations. As more consumers face technology challenges with their vehicles, I believe public perception may further diminish. According to Cars.com, Tesla issued at least 10 recalls in 2023 alone.

ChargePoint had a rocky q3’24 with revenue down 12% from the previous year, with the majority of the challenges deriving from commercial sales. Sales in Europe, which account for 21% of total sales, grew 30% from the previous year but were down -28% sequentially. Deferred revenue, which results from their subscription-based service, was up 3% sequentially to $227mm. Using trailing figures, charging systems sales were down -5% for q3’24, subscriptions growth slowed to 8.57% from 10.39% in q2’24, and other was down -1% with total revenue down -2.70%.

The firm took a $42mm non-cash impairment charge in q3’24 resulting from aged inventory of charging infrastructure. Adding back the impairment charge, the segment’s margin continued its decline.

Pulling this into total operations, the firm still reported a large decline in profitability as challenged top line growth was faced with higher operating costs. I have forecasted below continued negative pressure on margins in eq4'24.

Looking ahead to eq4’24, management elected to provide no more guidance than the goal of achieving positive aEBITDA by q4’25. In doing such, ChargePoint reported on January 10, 2024, that they will be reducing their workforce by 12% as part of the company-wide reorganization. Management suggested that cost savings from the reorg will result in $33mm in savings to OPEX and $14mm in restructuring charges. Considering stock compensation was $33mm for q3’24, I believe that overall effects may be minimal resulting from the reorganization.

Contrary to how EVgo (EVGO) operates, ChargePoint sells their charging stations and does not charge a tariff on electricity transferred as does EVgo. Because of this, ChargePoint has the opportunity to charge for servicing on a recurring basis. ChargePoint boasts 74% penetration in Fortune 50 and 59% in Fortune 500. I believe that this could limit the firm’s future growth rate, as initial commercial penetration has already been executed. One of the major limiting factors will effectively be the residual income component that a firm in EVgo’s position would be able to take advantage of given their tariff-based approach. On the contrary, ChargePoint isn’t liable for servicing the stations and can charge fees on labor and parts with the assumption that these firms don’t go elsewhere for aftermarket parts and labor. Ultimately I don’t believe the firm will achieve breakeven by the end of CY24/FY25 given this factor as well as the general economics as presented above.

CHPT shares trade at 1.20x TTM sales. Though CHPT trades at a relatively lower multiple when compared to its peers, I wouldn’t take this as a buy signal on relative valuation, as I do not anticipate the market for charging stations to turn in the near future. As Shell (SHEL) acquired and rebranded NewMotion and Greenlots in 2021, I believe this will be the optimistic result for the remaining independent charging stations. It will be challenging to determine the proper trading multiple for CHPT.

Though CHPT and peer companies trade in tandem directionally, valuations aren’t necessarily aligned across the industry. For all intents and purposes, I will maintain my SELL recommendation for CHPT with a price target of $1.33/share based on my forward eFY24 sales estimates at 1.10x. Considering the technical chart below, the near-term trajectory appears to remain relatively bearish for CHPT and peers.

Short selling disclaimer: There is an unlimited downside risk when short selling shares or selling naked CALL options. The borrowing cost to short shares is 2.85% with a 23.34% short interest. Given that this firm is actively traded based on tactical trading techniques, the valuation of the shares may not always be reflected in the price action. If you were to consider a short position for CHPT, please do your due diligence prior to opening a position and consider buying PUT options. The only downside risk to purchasing PUT options is the premium paid. Again, shorting shares directly holds unlimited downside risk and if the shares were to significantly appreciate in price, the trader may be required to repurchase the shares at an unfavorable price. Be sure to review your broker/dealer's margin policy prior to placing a short position.