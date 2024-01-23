NCV: The Best Option Is To Get Out Of This Underperforming Fund Today

wanderluster

The Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) is one of the more interesting and unique closed-end funds that are currently available to investors. As the name implies, the fund does do a reasonable job at providing its investors with a high level of income as its 12.75% current yield is significantly higher than most other closed-end funds in the market. Indeed, the only things that have comparable yields are floating-rate leveraged loan funds. Even most junk bond funds cannot compete with the yield on this one, which actually could be a bad sign as it suggests that the market is expecting a near-term distribution cut. Such an event would certainly not be the first time that this fund has had to cut its distribution, as it has been steadily declining for most of the past decade. That poor history certainly reduces the appeal that this fund may have otherwise had among those investors who are seeking to earn a secure and consistent level of income from the assets in their portfolios that could be used to pay bills or finance their lifestyles.

As regular readers may recall, we last discussed this fund in early November 2023. That was a week or two after the year-end market rally had started going in earnest so it might be expected that the fund’s share price performance since the date that my previous article was published has been very reasonable. After all, the market rally did lift the price of just about everything trading in the capital markets. This is true, although the fund’s performance was certainly not remarkable. As we can see here, shares of the Virtus Convertible & Income Fund have risen 2.24% since early November. This is quite a bit less than the Bloomberg U.S. Convertible Cash Pay Bond Index (ICVT), which is up 7.98% over the same period:

We can also see that the fund’s shares have delivered a significantly lower degree of capital appreciation than the S&P 500 Index (SP500) over the same period. There will likely be some readers that point out in the comments that the common stock index is not the best benchmark for this fund, and I would certainly agree, however, convertible securities do correlate with common stocks to a higher degree than ordinary bonds so the comparison should probably not be completely dismissed.

At first, the recent performance of this fund appears to be disappointing considering that it failed to match up to comparable indices. However, I have pointed out in numerous previous articles that investors should consider the impact of a fund’s distributions as part of their analysis of its performance. After all, closed-end funds such as the Virtus Convertible & Income Fund tend to pay out all of their investment profits in the form of distributions rather than relying on the performance of the fund’s own shares to provide investors with an acceptable return. This tends to result in these funds having worse share price performance than index funds, but their investors can actually do better over time because the distributions either boost the share price appreciation or offset share price declines. As such, we should consider the fund’s distributions in our analysis. When we do that, we see that investors in the Virtus Convertible & Income Fund have gained 5.53% since early November. This is still worse than the indices, but the fund’s performance looks much more comparable:

In particular, we can see that the difference between this fund’s performance and the performance of the convertible stock index is much narrower than we may have expected based on the share price action alone. That may slightly improve the overall perception of this fund, although it is still noticeably weaker than the index and therefore would not appear to be the best option for most investors.

We should still naturally investigate this fund further though, as analysis of a fund’s share price alone does not tell us everything that we want to know to make an informed decision.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of total return. As regular readers are likely well aware, I have historically criticized those funds that invest in debt securities and pursue total return as an investment objective. After all, bonds and other fixed-income securities are by their very nature income vehicles because they do not deliver any net capital gains over their lifetimes. However, the pursuit of total return does make a certain amount of sense when it comes to this fund due to the nature of the securities that it invests in. The website explains:

The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. Invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and high yield bonds rated below investment grade. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income-producing securities and seeks to invest at least 50% of its total assets in convertible securities, but determines its allocation based on changes in equity prices, changes in interest rates, and other economic and market factors. For the convertible portion, Voya Investment Management seeks to capture the upside potential of equities with potentially less volatility than a pure stock investment.

As the above quotation states, the Virtus Convertible & Income Fund seeks to always have at least 50% of its assets invested in convertible securities. The fund is currently satisfying that goal as it has 78.81% of its net assets invested in these securities as of the time of writing:

CEF Connect

We can also see that the fund has a very large 65.77% of its assets invested in traditional non-convertible bonds, which also fits into the guidelines for investment that were just provided. For the most part, these are high-yield bonds (“junk bonds”) that pay higher yields than traditional investment-grade corporate or government bonds but also carry a higher risk of loss due to defaults.

Some readers might immediately notice that the fund has a substantial negative cash position to balance out the fact that its convertible & bond positions account for more than 100% of the fund’s net assets. This comes from the fact that this fund, like most closed-end funds, employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield and total return of its portfolio. We will discuss this in more detail later in this article, but for now, the important thing to note is that the leverage will increase the volatility of the fund’s share price and net asset value. It is also likely that the leverage is a significant reason for the problems that this fund has had over the years.

The convertible securities are what makes the pursuit of total return appropriate for this fund. This is because the common stock that these assets can be converted into has no theoretical upper limit as to its price. As such, the fund might be able to deliver higher capital gains than an ordinary bond fund over time. This is perhaps the big advantage to convertible securities as their yield tends to be lower than ordinary non-convertible bonds issued by the same company. As such, they are not quite as good at producing income as ordinary bonds. We can see this in the fact that the average coupon rate across the fund is 4.24%, which is quite a bit lower than the average coupon rate of a junk bond fund today. For example, the Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO), which invests primarily in junk bonds, has an average coupon rate of 6.25% right now. In effect, investors are sacrificing some current income for the potential for much greater capital appreciation down the road from the common stock. In some cases, this might not be a bad trade-off (for example, securities issued by temporarily distressed companies or start-ups).

In my previous article on the Virtus Convertible & Income Fund, I pointed out that convertible securities are frequently issued by companies that are experiencing temporary financial problems or start-up companies that have very limited revenue and cash flow. This is because these companies might have difficulty obtaining financing at a reasonable price without providing investors the opportunity to earn significant capital gains from the common stock. After all, we all know how well certain stocks can do following an initial public offering, especially during a bull market. The same is true with temporarily distressed companies, as anyone who purchased bank stocks during the 2008 financial crisis can attest. After all, the SPDR Financial Sector ETF (XLF) was up 25.99% over the period from January 1, 2009, to December 31, 2010:

Barchart

That is certainly a better return than bonds typically deliver, so we can see why some investors may be willing to accept a lower yield on convertible securities than they would demand on straight bonds. During the incredibly low-interest rate environment of the 2010s, these securities were also popular among investors who wanted some sort of income but were not willing to accept a permanent 3% or so yield over the long term.

As such, we can probably expect that the Virtus Convertible & Income Fund will have a number of young companies or troubled companies among its largest positions. This is certainly true, which we can see by looking at the largest positions in the fund:

Virtus Investment Management

There may be some readers who immediately point out that many of these companies are not troubled or young. That is true today, but it was not true when the securities were issued. The Wells Fargo Series L convertible preferreds, for example, were issued in 2008 at the height of the subprime mortgage crisis. There was a considerable amount of fear surrounding the banking sector at that time and these preferreds offered a way for investors to profit when the common stock of Wells Fargo (WFC) increased in value following the resolution of the crisis. A similar situation can be found with many of the other convertible securities that we see on this list. The companies that issued them obviously saw their financial situations improve since the time that the securities were issued.

There have been a few changes since the last time that we discussed this fund. In particular, the fund disposed of its previous positions in issues by Liberty Broadband (LBRDA), Uber Technologies (UBER), Zillow Group (Z), and ON Semiconductor (ON). In their place, we have issues from Block (SQ), Affirm Holdings (AFRM), Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL), and Seagate HDD (STX). This is quite a lot of changes considering that only two months have passed, and Liberty Broadband’s issuance was previously the largest holding in the fund. As such, we might expect that this fund has a very high annual turnover rate. This is certainly the case, as the fund's 71.00% annual turnover rate is certainly higher than most fixed-income funds and it is even higher than many actively managed equity closed-end funds. This is somewhat discouraging to see, as a high turnover rate generally implies that the fund will have fairly high expenses. After all, it costs a considerable amount of money to trade convertible securities, junk bonds, or other assets that this fund can hold. These expenses are passed onto the shareholders, which creates a drag on the performance of the fund.

We have already seen that this fund has underperformed the convertible securities index over the past two months, which was a period containing one of the strongest market rallies that we have seen in quite some time. Its long-term performance is not much better, as we can see here:

Seeking Alpha

Over the past five years, investors in the Virtus Convertible & Income Fund have seen their wealth decline by 4.39% even after we include the distributions in the performance chart. Investors in the convertible stock index have made a 69.15% total return over the same period. This is, to put it mildly, very disappointing and will almost certainly prove to be a turn-off for any investor, including those who are willing to sacrifice a bit of total return in exchange for income. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, this would seem to imply that the index is a much better way to play convertibles than this fund, though.

Leverage

As mentioned earlier in this article, the Virtus Convertible & Income Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield of its portfolio well beyond that of any of the underlying assets. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

Basically, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase convertible securities, junk bonds, or other assets. As long as the purchased assets provide a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. This fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates. As such, this will usually be the case. It is important to note though that this strategy is not as effective today with rates at 6% as it was two years ago when rates were essentially 0%. This is because the difference between the rate at which the fund can borrow and the yield that it gets from the purchased securities is much narrower than it once was. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much debt since that would expose us to an excessive amount of risk. I generally do not like a fund’s leverage to exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 37.47% of its portfolio. That represents a fairly significant decrease from the 39.41% ratio that the fund had the last time that we discussed it, which is overall very nice to see. After all, the decreased leverage brings this fund into the same range as that possessed by many of the fixed-income closed-end funds trading in the market today, even if it is above the level that I might really want to see. As might be expected, the decrease in leverage is driven by the fact that the value of the assets in the fund’s portfolio has increased significantly since the last time that we discussed this fund. This chart shows the fund’s net asset value since November 2, 2023:

Seeking Alpha

As we can immediately see, the fund’s net asset value is up 5.75% since early November. This is quite a bit more than the fund’s share price has appreciated, but that is not surprising considering the fund’s somewhat poor performance history. It explains why the fund’s effective leverage has declined though, as a static leverage but a larger portfolio means that the fund’s debt represents a lower percentage of the portfolio.

Bonds Potentially Overpriced

As we saw earlier in this article, a significant proportion of the assets of the Virtus Convertible & Income Fund are invested in junk bonds. CEF Connect puts this percentage at 65.77% of net assets while the fund’s own website states that 39.79% of the fund’s total assets are invested in junk bonds. In short, junk bonds account for a substantial percentage of the fund’s portfolio and their performance will have a significant impact on the performance of the fund’s shares overall.

Unfortunately, it appears that junk bonds may be overpriced in today’s market environment. As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, the past few months have been very good for the bond market in general. We can see this in the fact that the yield of the ten-year U.S. Treasury has been declining since the middle of October:

CNBC

The reason for this is quite simple: the market expects that the Federal Reserve will soon pivot and begin reducing interest rates. Unfortunately, there are many reasons to assume that interest rates will not decline to anywhere near the degree that the market expects.

As I pointed out in a recent article, the market currently expects six 25-basis point cuts in the federal funds rate this year, beginning in March. The Federal Open Market Committee, which sets the benchmark federal funds rate, only meets eight times in 2024 and March is the second meeting of the year. That means that the Federal Reserve will have to cut interest rates at every remaining meeting except for one in 2024. There was only one time in history (in the 1980s) that the Federal Reserve did that in the absence of a very severe recession. Recent economic data is far too strong to support the idea that the economy will fall into a deep recession within the next two or three weeks, just in time for the March meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. In other words, the fact that the market keeps stubbornly holding onto the belief that the central bank will rapidly start cutting interest rates despite the fact that the March meeting is now only a few weeks away almost defies belief.

Federal Reserve officials themselves have also begun to make some statements that the market’s expectations are not very likely to be correct. For example, the Summary of Economic Projections released by the Federal Reserve last month stated that all but one member of the Federal Open Market Committee expected fewer cuts in 2024 than the market has currently priced into bonds. As of right now, the consensus is that the effective federal funds rate will be at 4.6% at the end of 2024:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

That suggests a maximum of three interest rate cuts in 2024, not six as the market has currently priced into bonds. Various Federal Reserve officials over the past few weeks have implied that the central bank might wait until the second half of 2024 to even make the first interest rate cut.

Thus, the Federal Reserve appears to be strongly suggesting that bonds are currently overpriced. If that proves to be the case, we will almost certainly see their prices correct no later than March, as a failure of the Federal Open Market Committee to cut the federal funds rate at that meeting will almost certainly lead to a bond sell-off much like we saw last summer following the July rate hike. That will have an adverse effect on the assets of this fund since every asset held in its portfolio is sensitive to interest rate movements and expectations. The leveraged nature of this fund will naturally amplify the losses that will accompany such a sell-off.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of total return. However, its strategy involves investing its assets into a leveraged portfolio that consists of both convertible securities and junk bonds. These assets primarily deliver their investment return in the form of direct payments to their owners, although convertibles can also deliver very high capital gains following a conversion event. The fund does not convert these securities into common stock too often though, so for the most part we should expect that a sizable percentage of its total return will be the coupon payments that it receives from the bonds. The fund collects all of the payments that it receives from the securities in its portfolio and then distributes them to its investors, net of the fund’s own expenses. When we consider where yields are today, we can assume that this will probably allow the fund to pay its investors a very respectable yield.

This is indeed the case as the Virtus Convertible & Income Fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.0340 per share ($0.408 per share annually), which gives it a whopping 12.75% yield at the current share price. This is one of the highest yields currently available in the closed-end fund space, and it easily beats most pure junk bond funds today. Unfortunately, the fund’s distribution history leaves a great deal to be desired as this fund has cut its distribution numerous times over its history, and while it does sometimes pay out a special distribution, the overall trend has been negative:

CEF Connect

This seems likely to be quite discouraging to those investors who are seeking to receive a consistent and safe income from the assets in their portfolios. It is also somewhat problematic for anyone who depends on their portfolio income to provide the income that they need to pay their bills and finance their lifestyles in today’s environment. After all, one of the defining characteristics of the economy over the past two or three years has been a very high level of inflation. This inflation has made every expense that we incur increase and so it requires a higher level of income to sustain our lifestyles over time. This means that we need a rising level of income, not a declining one. This fund has provided the exact opposite, which is certainly not what we want.

With that said, the fund’s history is not necessarily the most important thing for anyone who is considering purchasing the fund’s shares today. After all, anyone buying today will receive the current distribution at the current yield and will not be affected by any actions that the fund engaged in over the past. As such, the most important thing for our purposes today is to determine how well the fund can sustain its current distribution.

Unfortunately, we do not have an especially recent document that we can consult for the purposes of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the fund’s most recent financial report corresponds to the six-month period that ended on July 31, 2023. As such, this report will not include any information about the fund’s performance over the past five or six months. That is disappointing due to the fact that many things have happened during that period. In particular, the market was generally weak over the summer and the price of most assets declined. At the time, market participants generally assumed that interest rates would remain high for an extended period, so investors were decreasing the effective duration of their portfolios. That makes a lot of sense during such a period, but it would have had a negative impact on many of the assets held by this portfolio because the conversion feature on its bonds generally becomes less attractive when interest rates rise. The reverse happened beginning in October, as investors started increasing portfolio duration in an attempt to front-run the expected pivot by the Federal Reserve this year. The summer environment may have resulted in the Virtus Convertible & Income Fund incurring some losses, while there would have been an opportunity for significant gains once the market began pricing for a pivot. The latest report will offer no insight into how well the fund performed during either of these environments. We will, unfortunately, have to wait a few more months for the fund to release its annual report to have any information about its recent portfolio performance. For now, we have to regrettably go with the information that we have available.

During the six-month period, the Virtus Convertible & Income Fund received $10.837 million in interest and $1.460 million in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. This gives the fund a total investment income of $12.297 million over the period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $5.917 million available for the shareholders. As might be expected, that was nowhere near enough to cover the distributions that the fund paid out over the period. This fund paid distributions totaling $19.973 million over the six-month period, which greatly exceeded the net investment income. At first glance, this might be concerning as the fund is obviously not generating enough investment income to cover the money that it is paying out to its investors.

However, there are other methods through which the fund can obtain the money that it requires to cover the distributions. For example, it might be able to convert some of the securities in its portfolio into common stock and realize capital gains. It might also be able to exploit the fact that both convertible securities and bonds experience price changes when interest rates change and earn some trading profits. These are all realized capital gains and they are not considered to be investment income for tax or accounting purposes. Clearly, realized capital gains do result in money coming into the fund that can be distributed to the shareholders though. Thus, we do want to see if it was able to generate sufficient capital gains to make up the difference between the distribution and net investment income.

The fund had mixed results at this task during the period. Over the six-month period, the Virtus Convertible & Income Fund reported net realized losses of $25.655 million but this was more than offset by $32.308 million in net unrealized gains. However, this was still not enough to cover the fund’s distributions, and overall, its net assets declined by $10.212 million over the period. This is concerning, as it comes on the heels of a $132.841 million net asset decline during the preceding full-year period. Thus, this fund reported eighteen months of declining net asset value. That strongly suggests that its distributions are destroying its net assets, which is unsustainable over an extended period.

Unfortunately, it does not appear that this fund has improved the situation. As we can see here, the fund’s net asset value has declined by 6.60% since August 1, 2023:

Seeking Alpha

This tells us that the fund has failed to cover the distributions that it has paid out since the closing date of the most recent financial report. As such, it is very difficult to see how the fund can continue to pay its distribution at the current level. That certainly explains why this fund has a higher yield than many others, as the market is clearly expecting a distribution cut in the very near future.

Valuation

As of January 19, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a net asset value of $3.68 per share but the shares currently trade for $3.25 each. This gives the fund’s shares an 11.68% discount on net asset value at the current price. This is somewhat less than the 12.69% discount that the fund’s shares have averaged over the past month. As such, the fund’s shares do look more expensive right now than normal, but a double-digit discount may not be the best price to try and exit a position. It could still be better to try and exit rather than wait too long and get negatively impacted by a market sell-off, though.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a rather interesting fund that represents one of the few ways to get access to convertible securities. Unfortunately, its performance history leaves a lot to be desired as it has consistently underperformed the indices by a lot and does not appear to be improving. Indeed, it is difficult to see how the fund can sustain its distribution going forward. It could also be affected by a sell-off of fixed-income assets that could accompany any reluctance on the part of the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates at the March meeting. A distribution cut or a market sell-off will adversely affect the shares of this fund, and as such it might be best to get out now.

