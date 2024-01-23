Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank of Japan Opens The Door To Ending Negative Rates, But Timing Uncertainty Remains

Jan. 23, 2024 11:38 AM ETEWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, FXY, YCL, YCS, USD:JPY, JPY:USD
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.52K Followers

Summary

  • The Bank of Japan stood pat on monetary policy today as widely expected.
  • But the market is now paying attention to a more positive tone on the wage and inflation outlook, as well as an upgrade to the FY2024 inflation outlook which lays the groundwork for policy normalisation.
  • We still see a slightly higher chance of a first hike taking place in June than in April.

Bank of Japan

gyro

By Min Joo Kang and Chris Turner

No surprise that the BoJ kept its policy rate and 10-year yield target unchanged

We think the Bank of Japan's modest change in its view on inflation hints that policy normalisation

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.52K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWJ--
iShares MSCI Japan ETF
DFJ--
WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
DXJ--
WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ETF
SCJ--
iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF
FJP--
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.