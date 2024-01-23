Tetra Images/Tetra images via Getty Images

If you have any interest in drinking alcohol, chances are that you have had more than your fair share of spirits, beer or liquor that is produced or distributed by Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) (OTCPK:DGEAF). It is always fascinating to research a company that has a ubiquitous presence across the globe.

What’s happening at this world class drinks maker? I intend to give an overview of the targets and management’s capability, the market that they operate in, highlight the key issues and finally land on a determination for the investment case for Diageo.

Targets and Management Capability

In the 2023 annual report the chairman set out a vision for growing their value share of the global alcoholic drinks market by 50%, from 4% to 6% by 2030. That’s an ambitious target.

I really like the fact that management are honest about results – they discuss long-term value creation, and the progressive dividend policy, but own up to ROIC dropping in the short term to 16.3% (50 bps down) due to the need to increase capex and invest in mature stock to maintain their market position. Total shareholder return is still a cool 9% for the 10-year trailing period and 7% for the 5-year, which isn't brilliant. It’s the slowdown in growth that’s clearly hitting the stock.

There are a lot of references to “turbulent times” and the difficult backdrop for consumer companies in the report. I suppose that’s management speak for ‘our problems are external’ but they get the balance right in their wording. Diageo experienced double digit growth in Europe and Asia-Pac, and its mainly Latin America that is the trouble spot, which we will cover later.

The meat of their ambitions is made clear in CEO Debra Crew’s statement:

Diageo remains well-positioned to deliver our medium term guidance of consistent organic net sales growth in the range of 5% to 7% and sustainable organic operating profit of 6% to 9%. To achieve this, winning quality market share remains a primary focus” (Diageo Annual Report 2023)

She targets the company for 5-7% net sales growth, which is modest, in an industry that is growing over 9% per year. The retail value of the global alcohol market according to Diageo is $1.17 trillion. The spirits segment will be targeting 546 million new legal drinking age people who will join the market, and over 470 million people destined to join the middle class.

I believe that those are reasonable figures – the problem isn’t going to be consumption of alcohol, the key will be getting them to drink premium product that commands higher margins.

Market

According to the 2023 Annual Report their share of the TBA market is 4.7%. That may sound small – but it’s a huge positive, though, because it indicates that the alcoholic drinks market is still rather disperse and has not undergone extensive consolidation (yet) leading to only a few key players.

The beer market is a bit more concentrated with major players holding 59% of the market and 41% left for smaller producers globally.

However, global spirits volume has a lot more opportunity with 76% held by small players:

Euromonitor

Clearly this is where the opportunity sits for Diageo.

The alcoholic beverages market is projected to grow from $2,134.8 billion in 2022 to $4,102.3 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.78% during 2022-2029 according to Fortune Business Insights:

Fortune Business Insights

In terms of segments, by far and away Beer and Distilled spirits are the two largest categories and those play right into Diageo’s wheelhouse and capability. Diageo's biggest categories are beer (think Guinness, available in 100 countries) and Scotch (I can see a few on my shelf!)

This is not an uncrowded field though in the sense that there are established players who make for solid competition:

Fortune Business Insights

Let’s also not forget that alcohol beverages doesn’t necessarily mean alcohol per se; Guinness recently became the number one on-trade beer in Great Britain, and it achieved this while also offering a Guinness 0.0 brand as a non-alcohol alternative. That’s great because of course as tastes change the business has to be able to adapt.

Overall it’s a market that is becoming more consolidated, but there’s significant room to grow market share, particularly in global spirits.

Key Issues

What really stood out in Diageo’s recent reports, and a source of frustration for Diageo and shareholders is weakness in Latin America. In 2023 they cited “sustaining quality growth” in the region with net sales growing 16% and gross margins up. A&P grew 36% and they were excited to roll out Johnnie Walker Blonde across Mexico, Brazil, and Chile (Diageo Annual Report 2023).

Fast forward six months and we’re getting terrible news out of the same region:

For the first half ending 31 December 2023, organic operating profit growth for the group as a whole is now expected to decline on the first half mainly due to LAC's declining sales, higher trade investment, lower operating leverage and adverse mix resulting from downtrading, Diageo said. Across other regions, we expect to continue to invest additional advertising and promotion ahead of net sales. We expect that there will be continued, albeit moderating, cost inflation, which will be partially offset by pricing actions." (Diageo Quarterly Report 2023)

Let’s not get entirely out of hand here– Latin America represents approximately 11% of sales and although a big disappointment, it’s not going to break the bank:

Diageo Annual Report 2023

The dominant market for Diageo is clearly North America and specifically the American consumer since Canada represents only a sliver of sales.

Overall, clearly Diageo has over-promised in 2023 and under-delivered in the subsequent quarter with very weak Latin American growth. Investors seem worried that this will spill over into other segments of the business, given that there’s now a 7% hit to overall EPS expected this year based on the update to June 30th. That absolutely can’t be disregarded either as they have already admitted to earnings getting hit this year and insiders seem to be selling shares.

One positive catalyst is that Diageo has in place a £1 billion share buyback plan that should help eventually put a floor under the stock.

Valuation

Diageo is a highly profitable business operating in a growing market with excellent prospects. Valuing this business is about two things – understanding how it performs, in and of itself, and how it performs versus its peers (whether it gains or loses the market share it has targeted itself on). So far the market is at least partially warranted to ascribe a lower rating to Diageo. Management have really under-delivered this year and in the recent quarter and it looks like 2024 will be another bad year at least until the second half.

That being said if you look at their 10-year performance this is not abnormal – during downturns, you get underperformance, followed by a quick return to growth. We should expect to see the same this time:

Morningstar Quant - Diageo

In 2016 they saw Revenue, Net Income, and their Margins take a hit due to weak demand across their diversified portfolio. The same happened, initially, in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. We are now into the first innings of a slowdown that started in 2023 and looks set to extend into the first half of this year.

What has the market priced in so far?

In 2015 Diageo had a -12.33% intra-year drawdown and was up in 2016. As you can see price to fair value dropped to 0.98, and P/E dropped to 23.

In 2020 Diageo had a -34.9% drawdown and recovered about half of that during the year as the situation with the pandemic became clearer. It saw operating income and margins almost half before recovering during the year.

Today we’ve seen a -32.6% peak to trough drawdown that is basically as bad as the COVID-19 drawdown, while analysts see a -1.1% decline in sales factored into the full year for 2024 with a bear case of -4.6%.

Finally, on a DCF analysis on an unlevered basis Diageo is currently worth $140.65, which given a share price of $138.93 is showing as right about fair value. This is based on an 8% revenue growth rate and WACC of 5.52%, which is fairly ambitious.

Technical Analysis

Very briefly it helps to consider the technical situation for a stock that has been consistently trending downwards. This is to avoid catching a falling knife and to instead pick up on when institutions start re-loading up on shares.

Let’s take a quick peak:

Stock Charts - David Huston

The MACD has not yet crossed over and there has also not been a crossover on stochastics. This makes sense because on pretty much any scale Diageo has been in more or less free fall since the bad announcement.

One option would be to wait until earnings and buy on either side of earnings; another would be to simply wait for the technical situation to turn upwards.

Overall Assessment

Diageo is a very effective multi-national conglomerate operating in a profitable and growing industry. They have a history of great results and maintaining consistently high margins for their business.

The company has a target of effectively doubling its international presence by 2030. The ambition is to target 5% to 7% sales growth and to expand their TBA market considerably.

Debra Crew has been CEO since June 2023, and has a strong track record of delivery, which includes helping Stanley Black & Decker and Reynolds deliver consistent results for their shareholders. I think it’s fair to say that she’s off to a rocky start, but it is common for new Chief Execs to get hold of the challenges – both seen and unforeseen – and flush out the bad results early so that they look good later on. She’s also entitled to exec options worth five times her salary which are contingent on good performance.

Overall I believe Diageo is a “Hold” until such time that two conditions are met:

Diageo begins to trade above key technical levels or shows better price momentum on the 20-day moving average and 50-day moving average. Diageo’s price goes lower to give a higher margin of safety against a DCF analysis for the value of the future cash flows for the business.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.