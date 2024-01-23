Bloomin' Brands: Starboard's Involvement Signals Potential For Increased Shareholder Value

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Although on January 2, 2024, the company entered into a Cooperation Agreement with Starboard Value (“Starboard”), which I see as a very positive development, as of the close of trading on January 22, 2024, shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) are down 6.5% this year. Last year, on Friday, August 18, Bloomin’ Brands stock jumped 8.7% following a report that Starboard accumulated 9.9% of the company’s shares. Being undervalued to start with, and now having Starboard stepping in and becoming part of management, I see a fantastic opportunity for a significant boost to shareholder value in the medium-term.

Bloomin’ Brands is the owner and operator of Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. Most of its restaurants are located in the US, however, Outback Steakhouse has significant presence in Brazil.

Starboard’s Experience With Darden Restaurants

Starboard has substantial background in restaurants. In October 2014, following what is considered by many as a brilliant activist campaign, Starboard managed to replace the entire board of directors of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI), which at the time (and probably to this day) was likely most famous for owning Olive Garden, the Italian restaurant chain. What seems to have sparked the proxy battle was the sale of the DRI-owned seafood restaurant chain, Red Lobster, to the investment firm Golden Gate Capital in July of 2014. That transaction was not aligned with what some investors thought would be a good plan for Red Lobster in order to enhance value for DRI shareholders.

DRI stock closed at $41.45 on August 15, 2014, the trading day immediately preceding the day on which Starboard first filed with the SEC Schedule 13D notifying it crossed the 5% beneficial ownership threshold. DRI stock closed at $67.34 on April 4, 2016, the day before it was announced that Jeff Smith, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Starboard, resigns as Chairman of DRI. That reflects an impressive yield of ~62.5% in less than 2 years (without even including the quarterly dividends that were paid throughout that time).

Starboard’s Cooperation Agreement With Bloomin’ Brands

According to the cooperation agreement, the company appointed two new members to the company’s board – Mr. David George and Mr. Jon Sagal, and announced the formation of an Operating Committee of the company’s board, comprised of no more than 4 directors – two of whom will be the two new directors, and having Mr. George serve as Chair of that Operating Committee.

Mr. George held the position of Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer at DRI between January 2018 and August 2020 and was became the President of Olive Garden in 2013 and the Executive Vice President of DRI in 2016. The other new director is Mr. Jon Sagal, who is a Partner at Starboard and has extensive experience in investment analysis, including in consumer and retail companies.

As mentioned earlier in this article, the market reacted favorably when the news about Starboard’s ownership in Bloomin’ Brands broke out. It ticked even a bit higher towards the end of 2023, at some point during trading on December 28 touching $28.75 per share. However, following a positive reaction to the announcement of the cooperation agreement in the after-market trading on January 2, 2024, and the pre-market trading on January 3, 2024, the stock reversed course and started sliding, suffering from an even stronger downward pressure following the recent CPI print which came in slightly hotter than expected. The last few days, however, the stock performed well, closing at $26.32 on January 22, 2024.

Perhaps what caused the market to change direction after an initial positive reaction to the report on the cooperation agreement is the inclusion of certain customary standstill provisions in it, which prohibit Starboard from engaging in “activism” (such as solicitation of proxies with respect to the company, entering into a voting agreement with other stockholders of the company etc.) for a period defined in the agreement (likely to expire in Q1 of 2025).

Should that indeed play a significant role in the decline of the company’s stock price, I think it is an overreaction to the standstill provisions in the cooperation agreement, which indeed on the one hand limits Starboard during the standstill period from engaging in “activism”, but on the other hand, puts it in a position where it could, most likely, have meaningful impact on strategic decisions. There are many ways by which activist investors may exert influence over the management of a company and the decisions it is taking - it does not always have to go through a proxy fight.

Should Starboard think the implementation of the cooperation agreement is not working as it expected it to, then when the standstill expires (probably in Q1 of 2025), it may decide to become active via different routes, one of which may be a proxy battle such as the one it had in 2014 with DRI.

Bloomin’ Brands' Performance

As presented in the company’s 10-Q for the third fiscal quarter of 2023, Bloomin’ Brands ended the first three quarters of fiscal year 2023 with revenues of $3.477 billion, an increase of ~4.7% compared to the same period the year before. In addition, the company had total liabilities of $2.954 billion at the end of its Q3 2023, a decrease of ~3% compared to the end of its Q3 2022. The company has been consistently profitable since Q4 of 2020 and pays a quarterly dividend which according to Yahoo Finance reflects, based on the closing price of the stock on January 22, 2024, an annual yield of 3.65%.

As also mentioned in the company’s 10-Q for Q3 2023, the company has a stock repurchase program in place, which was authorized by the board on February 7, 2023, and expires on August 7, 2024, and allows the company to repurchase up to $125 million of its outstanding common stock, $37.1 million of which were used as of September 24, 2023. From October 27, 2022 to October 31, 2023, the company’s number of shares of common stock outstanding was reduced by slightly more than 1%.

I find the company’s stock to be undervalued, so meaningfully picking up the pace of stock buybacks could be one way to create value for shareholders. It would need to be weighed, however, against other options for value creation, such as massive expansion of Outback Steakhouse in Brazil, which seems to be a compelling opportunity.

Bloomin’ Brands Is Undervalued

Bloomin’ Brands looks undervalued based on commonly used financial metrics when compared to its, likely, two closest peers, as demonstrated in the charts below.

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Starboard would likely try to have the company engage in some strategic moves, which may include, among others, strengthening the Outback brand, meaningfully expanding Outback’s presence in Brazil and Carrabba’s presence in the US (Carrabba’s is the second largest Italian restaurant chain in the US, after Olive Garden), improving operational efficiency and optimizing capital allocation.

Risks To My Thesis

There is a possibility that the cooperation agreement may not work well and the company and Starboard may find it hard to agree on certain strategic matters, leading to delays in their adoption or their execution or even to an inability to adopt them at all. Macroeconomy always poses a risk to consumer discretionary businesses such as Bloomin’ Brands. As mentioned earlier in the article, December 2023 inflation came in a bit higher than expected and if that becomes a trend for a while it could have a negative effect on the company’s performance. Also, the company is highly leveraged. This is not something new though – it has been for years, and it was actually able to reduce the leverage over time after a pick at the height of the COVID pandemic, as shown in the table below.

BLMN Debt-to-Equity Ratio Q3 2023 7.46 Q3 2022 12.41 Q3 2021 18.35 Q3 2020 267.23 Q3 2019 21.89 Click to enlarge

Conclusion

Bloomin’ Brands is undervalued. The company pays a nice quarterly dividend, currently representing an annual yield of 3.65%. Further, it showed revenue growth in the first nine months of fiscal year 2023 and was able to reduce its total liabilities. The cooperation agreement announced earlier this month allows Starboard, which boasts a breadth of experience in restaurants, to be involved in the company’s management and push towards some strategic moves that have great potential to boost shareholder value. Therefore, I now rate BLMN a buy.