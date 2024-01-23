Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bloomin' Brands: Starboard's Involvement Signals Potential For Increased Shareholder Value

Gems Capital profile picture
Gems Capital
18 Followers

Summary

  • Bloomin’ Brands looks undervalued compared to its, likely, two closest peers.
  • Starboard Value’s very large stake in the company shows it sees a real opportunity there.
  • The recently announced Cooperation Agreement kickstarts Starboard’s involvement in the company’s management and has great potential to increase shareholder value.

Outback Steakhouse restaurant in Lansing, Michigan, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Although on January 2, 2024, the company entered into a Cooperation Agreement with Starboard Value (“Starboard”), which I see as a very positive development, as of the close of trading on January 22, 2024, shares of Bloomin’ Brands (

This article was written by

Gems Capital profile picture
Gems Capital
18 Followers
I am an attorney practicing corporate & securities law. I have always been fascinated by the stock market and am deeply passionate about value and special situations investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BLMN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly encouraged. The opinions expressed herein are solely my own and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Mktneutralhedger profile picture
Mktneutralhedger
Today, 12:01 PM
Comments (7.14K)
I am thinking about selling some puts.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BLMN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BLMN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BLMN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.