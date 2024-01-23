Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Last September, I was forced to downgrade ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to a sell rating amid the widening gap between investor expectations and reality. Since then, the company has lost almost 70% of its market value despite announcing a strategic reorganization of the business to reduce its global workforce by 12% in a bid to meet the previously stated positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA target in the fourth quarter of 2024. The company, although operating in an industry with a long runway for growth, has so far failed to convert revenue growth into profits.

Today, there is a lot of pessimism surrounding the prospects for ChargePoint and bulls have been backed into a corner. This reminded me of what Benjamin Graham wrote about buying stocks from pessimists. The question is whether Mr. Market has punished ChargePoint irrationally in recent months. To find a data-driven answer to this question, I looked at EV market trends, ChargePoint's competitive positioning, the current valuation, and the company's fundamentals, which I will share with readers in this article.

Margins, Industry Pressures, And The Outlook

In my previous article, I highlighted how ChargePoint's gross margins have struggled to improve meaningfully, making it increasingly difficult for the company to turn profitable. After digesting Q3 earnings and a few other recent developments, I remain skeptical of a major turnaround in profit margins in the foreseeable future.

During the third quarter earnings call, management highlighted a non-cash impairment charge of $42 million related to a write-down of assets, negatively impacting gross margins in Q3. The gross margin would have come to 20% without this impairment charge. However, there is nothing exciting for investors here, with ChargePoint continuing to fail to improve margins meaningfully to break through to profitability. Elaborating on this, CFO Mansi Khetani said:

Without that impairment charge, non-GAAP gross margin would have been 20%. This was still below our expected range, mainly due to absorption of fixed costs over fewer units sold in the quarter. We would have been within the range we had guided to had revenue matched our expectations.

The CFO is admitting to the company's lackluster revenue growth, which limits ChargePoint's potential to expand margins. To boost margins, ChargePoint announced a reorganization plan on January 10, which includes a 12% reduction in the global headcount among other efforts to save approximately $33 million in operating expenses annually. The newly appointed CEO, Rick Wilmer, is expected to provide more information on this reorganization plan during the fourth quarter earnings call.

Although a reorganization seems timely and necessary, I can't get enthusiastic about this strategic decision for now.

First, going by ChargePoint's historical financial performance, I do not believe saving approximately $33 million in operating expenses annually will push the company into positive adjusted EBITDA territory by Q4 2024 (fourth quarter of fiscal 2025).

Adjusted EBITDA loss by quarter

Reporting period Adjusted EBITDA loss Q3 2024 $97.4 million Q2 2024 $81.2 million Q1 2024 $48.9 million Click to enlarge

Source: Company filings

ChargePoint will, in my opinion, have to streamline its processes further, potentially unlocking more cost-saving opportunities to achieve its adjusted EBITDA goal later this year. The downside to this strategy is obvious; the company will have to invest cautiously, thereby opening doors for the rising competition in the market to thrive at its expense.

Second, I believe this reorganization strategy fails to address the decelerating revenue growth of the company. I am not suggesting that a reorganization plan should necessarily address revenue growth concerns, but a company that turns EBITDA positive on lackluster revenue growth is still an unattractive investment opportunity in my opinion, as earnings - not EBITDA - will drive long-term stock market returns.

Exhibit 1: Quarterly YoY revenue growth

There are several reasons behind this decelerating revenue growth.

Delayed commercial fleet vehicle deliveries:

According to management, the arrival of many commercial fleet vehicles was delayed in the third quarter, and in some cases, the production of these vehicles was slow to ramp up. This delay has impacted the company's revenue as customers were hesitant to invest in the necessary charging infrastructure until they had visibility on the delivery of their ordered vehicles.

Zooming out, I found a notable slowdown in commercial EV adoption, which raises concerns about the outlook for the EV charging infrastructure sector in the foreseeable future. Industry data reveals - without a doubt - that auto manufacturers overestimated EV sales for 2023, and probably through 2030. According to Bradley, in August 2023, it took about twice as long to sell an EV in the U.S. as it did the previous January. This underpins the inventory problems faced by EV makers from Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) to Ford Motor Company (F). President Biden's ambitious goal of a 50% EV penetration rate by 2030 seems at odds with market dynamics today. At the end of H1 2023, California led the way with an EV adoption rate of 25% with many other populous states lagging.

Exhibit 2: H1 2023 EV share of new passenger car sales

The U.S. is moving in the right direction, no doubt, but I believe the below factors will continue to impact EV demand for the foreseeable future.

EVs, on average, are more expensive than their combustion engine peers. The cost of using a public EV charger is comparable to that of pumping fuel at a gas station, which is more convenient and less time-consuming. The adoption of fast charging is still in the early days. The second-hand vehicle market for EVs is yet to blossom fully, which increases the risk of substantial depreciation in the first few years of EV ownership. Range anxiety still plays a major role in impacting buyers' decisions.

Although ChargePoint is betting on a swift recovery of commercial EV adoption, I remain skeptical of such a recovery in the foreseeable future at a time when EV adoption, in general, is slowing down across the globe.

Increasing competition

The competitive landscape in the EV charging sector points to elevated levels of competition in the future, which may limit ChargePoint's ability to earn lucrative returns on its infrastructure development investments in the past few years. Elaborating this threat in my previous article, I wrote:

Tesla aims to deploy at least 7,500 chargers for all EVs by the end of 2024, with a significant portion - 3,500 of them - sporting 250 kW capabilities along highway routes, all accessible via the Tesla app or website. While ChargePoint's management sees this development as a potential remedy for range anxiety and a boost to EV adoption, it also casts a shadow of uncertainty over ChargePoint's growth trajectory. ChargePoint offers both Level 2 and DC fast charging stations, but its DC fast charging network is much smaller than Tesla's. By allowing non-Tesla EVs to access Superchargers, Tesla is increasing the availability and convenience of fast charging for millions of drivers, while also creating a new revenue stream for itself. ChargePoint may face increased competition from Tesla, especially in areas where Superchargers are more abundant and faster than ChargePoint stations.

With ChargePoint now being forced to rethink its business strategy to focus on a more cost-efficient business model, I believe now is the wrong time to bet on the company dominating the EV charging sector in the long run.

I am not overly enthusiastic about the recently announced reorganization plan, as I believe this is neither sufficient to push ChargePoint into positive EBITDA territory nor is comprehensive enough to tackle revenue deceleration.

Thoughts On CHPT's Valuation

At a TTM price-to-sales multiple of around 1.3, ChargePoint has hardly ever been this cheaply valued in the last five years. This has a lot to do with the seemingly poor execution of its growth strategy in recent years. The company has successfully executed its founding vision of becoming a leading provider of the AC charging market in North America. The company, however, has faced many obstacles in the next phase of its business which focuses on expanding its business into new market segments such as public DC charging and private charging networks, and the global expansion starting from Europe.

Exhibit 3: ChargePoint's P/S ratio

Although I am tempted to upgrade CHPT from a sell rating to a hold rating based on valuation alone, I have decided to maintain my sell rating because of the following risks that could dent growth expectations in the future:

Execution risk, which stems from the inability of ChargePoint to execute its growth strategy due to unfavorable macroeconomic developments such as a slowdown in commercial EV adoption. The substantial revenue uncertainty. Supply chain challenges limiting the company's production. ChargePoint's reliance on commercial customers. The increasing competition in the EV charging sector.

Takeaway

The recently announced reorganization is a step in the right direction, but in my opinion, potential investors need more clarity regarding the company's growth strategy for 2024 and beyond before pulling the trigger to invest in CHPT at seemingly cheap valuation metrics. The company still has a long runway to grow but if execution remains poor, ChargePoint is likely to succumb to competitive threats in the long run, wiping billions of dollars' worth of investor money from the table.