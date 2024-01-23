Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

General Electric (GE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 23, 2024 11:28 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.17K Followers

General Electric (NYSE:GE) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2024 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Winoker - Vice President, Investor Relations

Larry Culp - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, GE Aerospace

Rahul Ghai - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, GE Aerospace

Scott Strazik - Chief Executive Officer, GE Vernova

Conference Call Participants

Myles Walton - Wolfe Research

Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs

Ken Herbert - RBC Capital Markets

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Andrew Obin - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Seth Seifman - JPMorgan

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citi Group

Scott Deuschle - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the General Electric Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. My name is Liz and I will be your conference coordinator today. [Operator instructions] If you experience issues with the webcast slides refreshing or there appears to be delays in the slight advancement, please hit F5 on your keyboard to refresh.

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the program over to your host for today's conference, Steve Winoker, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Steve Winoker

Thanks, Liz. Welcome to GE's fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. I'm joined by Chairman and CEO Larry Culp, and CFO, Rahul Ghai. We are also pleased to have GE Vernova CEO, Scott Strazik here to share additional insights of our performance and business guidance. Many of the statements we're making are forward-looking and based on our best view of the world and our businesses as we see them today.

As described in our SEC filings and on our website, those elements may change as the world changes. Over to Larry?

Larry Culp

Steve, thank you and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.