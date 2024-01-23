Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
I'm Convinced RTX Is One Of The Best Stocks Money Can Buy

Jan. 23, 2024 12:36 PM ETRTX Corporation (RTX) Stock
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon Technologies) reported strong Q4 results, with a 10% organic growth in sales and a 2% increase in adjusted earnings per share.
  • The company's commercial aerospace and defense segments drove the growth, with increased sales in both the Collins and Pratt & Whitney segments.
  • RTX ended the fiscal year with a substantial backlog of $196 billion and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.24, indicating strong orders and future growth prospects.
New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

Introduction

To most of my readers, it may not come as a surprise when I say that I may be one of the most bullish people covering the RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) - probably on the entire Internet.

The company, which changed

Comments (20)

g
gymmie
Today, 1:38 PM
Comments (703)
Agree 100% that RTX is a very good value as long as the engine liabilities don't increase.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 1:53 PM
Comments (11.33K)
@gymmie So far, it looks like these liabilities can be dealt with rather efficiently.
S
Sam_12
Today, 1:34 PM
Comments (1.88K)
I'm happy to own RTX. Thanks to your earlier articles, I was able to take a nice position in all three of my investment accounts. I'm dripping all three accounts.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 1:53 PM
Comments (11.33K)
@Sam_12 Hey! Thanks for commenting! My entire family owns RTX as well.
R
Risk21
Today, 1:14 PM
Comments (622)
I keep looking at 5 and 10 year charts. Lots of unimpressive stocks out there. I'm sticking with solid dividend payers.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 1:52 PM
Comments (11.33K)
@Risk21 Whatever fits your strategy!
j
justanopion
Today, 1:14 PM
Comments (3.61K)
When I saw the retail investors panic which drove the stock down. I took a full position. This was a gift
D
Duke fan
Today, 1:04 PM
Comments (1.62K)
Bought RTX at its low and flipped for a quick profit. Currently hold thru XLI ( 3% of top ten holdings). May initiate a direct investment n a pullback.
Thanks for an excellent analysis.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 1:52 PM
Comments (11.33K)
@Duke fan That works!

Thanks for stopping by!
jayridescarbon profile picture
jayridescarbon
Today, 12:59 PM
Comments (1.51K)
Been an absolute dog since merging with UTX and their management. RTN was a far superior company/stock.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 1:51 PM
Comments (11.33K)
@jayridescarbon Please be aware that the pandemic hit almost immediately after the merger. This included supply chain issues, inflation, etc. We need way more quarters to assess if the merger added value.

Personally, I love the merger. RTN's assets + UTX's P&W and Collins is a fantastic mix IMO
s
stevenmurphyonthedesktop
Today, 12:56 PM
Comments (243)
Are there projections on the cost to be laid on RTX for the downtime / loss of revenue to airlines who have some of their fleet grounded due to the engine metal certification problem? The scale of these charges need to be assessed before past-based financial projections can be viewed with good probability, IMO. Interesting coincidence that both RTX and Boeing have material manufacturing quality problems.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 1:50 PM
Comments (11.33K)
@stevenmurphyonthedesktop I'm not sure what the financial impact for these airlines is. I believe it's not a huge deal, as they will be able to schedule maintenance without causing too much interruption.
t
tcraftjim
Today, 12:43 PM
Comments (92)
Another one you have made me money on. Gracias amigo!
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 1:49 PM
Comments (11.33K)
@tcraftjim The pleasure is all mine! Thank you for stopping by!
R
RBinMarietta
Today, 12:39 PM
Comments (235)
So glad I moved into $RTX last year! Thanks for this assessment.
M
Magnum1
Today, 1:25 PM
Comments (127)
@Leo Nelissen One of my core positions. I’ve been adding based on your articles. Thank you for your work!
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 1:49 PM
Comments (11.33K)
@Magnum1 Steep stock price declines are never fun. However, they are such great buying opportunities.

Thank you for your kind words!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

