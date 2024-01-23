I'm Convinced RTX Is One Of The Best Stocks Money Can Buy

Matteo Colombo

Introduction

To most of my readers, it may not come as a surprise when I say that I may be one of the most bullish people covering the RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) - probably on the entire Internet.

The company, which changed its name from Raytheon Technologies to RTX Corporation last year, has been on my radar since the 2019 merger between United Technologies and Raytheon.

It has been one of the first holdings of my current dividend growth portfolio. After aggressively buying RTX shares last year, it's now a top three holding in my portfolio and various family portfolios.

My most recent article, written on Oct. 16, was titled "RTX Corp.: I'm So Bullish It Hurts," which perfectly explained how I feel about this company.

Since then, RTX shares are up more than 22%, beating the stellar 12% return of the S&P 500 by a significant margin.

Data by YCharts

Because of aggressive buying, I was able to lower my average entry price to $71.

With that said, RTX is still trading below its all-time high, as economic uncertainties, supply chain issues, budget headwinds, and engine issues at its Pratt & Whitney segment caused investors to sell.

The good news is that just-released earnings confirm my bull case. As we will discuss in this article, the company is now firing on all cylinders, benefiting from very strong defense orders, significant growth in commercial segments, improved free cash flow, and a strong outlook.

Given its valuation, future growth potential, and ability to reward investors, I remain very bullish on RTX, expecting the company to return >15% per year going forward.

Now, let's dive into the details!

I'm Very Impressed By These Results

Let's start at the very top.

In the fourth quarter, RTX fired on all cylinders.

Adjusted sales for the quarter reached $19.8 billion, marking a significant 10% organic growth compared to the previous year. The adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.29, exceeding expectations and showing a decent 2% increase.

Seeking Alpha

This growth was primarily attributed to strong sales in the commercial aerospace sector and increased defense volume across all three segments.

In the Collins segment, sales totaled $7 billion, reflecting a significant 12% increase on both an adjusted and organic basis. This growth was driven by the sustained strength in commercial OE (Original Equipment) and aftermarket sales. Furthermore, commercial aftermarket sales experienced a substantial uptick of 23%, propelled by increases in provisioning, parts, and repair, and mods and upgrades.

RTX Corporation

The Pratt & Whitney segment reported sales of $6.4 billion, representing a 14% increase on both an adjusted and organic basis. The growth was distributed across all three channels, with commercial OE sales surging by 20%, driven by higher engine deliveries and a favorable mix in large commercial engine and Pratt Canada businesses. Commercial aftermarket sales experienced an 18% increase, which was attributed to higher volume in both large commercial engine and Pratt Canada businesses.

RTX Corporation

Raytheon, the third (and my favorite) segment, reported sales of $6.9 billion in the quarter, reflecting a 3% increase on an adjusted basis and a 4% organic growth. This growth was primarily fueled by higher volumes in advanced technology and air power programs. Adjusted operating profit for the quarter in Raytheon was $618 million, up by $48 million compared to the prior year, primarily due to increased volume and reduced operating expenses.

RTX Corporation

So far, so good.

What's equally important is that orders are strong!

The company ended the fiscal year with very strong bookings and a substantial backlog.

It now has a total backlog of $196 billion and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.24 after receiving $51 billion in new orders.

This means for every $1.00 in finished work, RTX gets $1.24 worth of new orders.

Excluding commercial demand, increased global spending contributed to a defense backlog of $78 billion, up $9 billion from the previous year.

RTX Corporation

Even better, because of strong free cash flow generation, the company returned over $16 billion to shareholders in the fiscal year. That's 13% of its pre-earnings market cap!

This number included $12.9 billion allocated to share repurchases, supported by a $10 billion accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program and $3.2 billion in dividends.

The company currently yields 2.8%. This dividend is protected by a sub-50% payout ratio. The three-year dividend CAGR is 7.1%, which I expect to accelerate to the double-digit range in the years ahead.

Data by YCharts

The company also initiated the deleveraging process in the current year, aligning with its commitment to maintaining a robust balance sheet. This is set to be facilitated by divestitures.

RTX has a BBB+ credit rating, which is just one step below the A range. The company is expected to end this year with a 2.6x net leverage ratio.

Before we dive into its outlook, there's one issue we need to discuss.

The Powdered Metal Issue

The biggest reason why investors were able to buy RTX at subdued prices during the past two quarters is the issues the company has in its Pratt & Whitney segment with certain engines.

Because of metal issues, the company is working on a massive maintenance program, which is a drag on free cash flow.

Google News (September 2023)

During its earnings call, the company noted that the Federal Aviation Administration is in the process of drafting airworthiness directives, expected to be issued soon.

The company's industrial plans concentrate on ramping production of high-pressure turbine and high-pressure compressor discs.

So far, the company makes the case that significant progress has been made, ensuring that GTF engines delivered to customers' final assembly lines contain disks manufactured after 3Q21 with full certified lives.

Pratt's growth in GTF MRO put was almost 30% YoY in 2023, accompanied by investments in additional shops, test cell capacity, and repair capability to support further growth in 2024.

The company continues to engage with customers, finalizing support agreements in line with previous assumptions.

As a result, the financial and operational outlook for Pratt's remaining fleets remains consistent with prior guidance.

This is fantastic news, as these issues seem to be under control.

The Outlook Looks Bright

On top of great financial results, RTX is very upbeat about its future as it anticipates significant growth opportunities and a positive outlook driven by various factors across its business segments.

The global economic recovery, particularly in the aviation and defense sectors, presents several tailwinds for the company's future prospects.

To be precise, RTX is poised to benefit from the recovery in global Revenue Passenger Miles ((RPMs)), which have returned to 2019 levels.

While certain challenges persist in long-haul international travel, especially in widebody aircraft, the overall positive trend in RPMs is expected to act as a tailwind for RTX.

Furthermore, the demand for new narrow-body aircraft remains robust, supporting both original equipment and aftermarket growth.

Commercial OE revenue is projected to increase by 10-15% in the coming year, reflecting a positive outlook for the aviation industry.

RTX Corporation

Meanwhile, the commercial aftermarket, a key revenue driver for RTX, is forecasted to see substantial growth as well.

Sales in this segment are expected to rise over 10%, building upon the impressive 23% growth witnessed last year.

This reflects not only a recovery from the pandemic-induced downturn but also a sustained upward trajectory in aftermarket demand, providing a significant growth opportunity for RTX.

Its defense business benefits from both higher demand and synergies.

According to management, the company's focus on driving operational improvements has resulted in $295 million of incremental merger cost synergies in the previous year, reinforcing its commitment to efficiency and cost reduction.

Unfortunately, as we can see in the overview above, not everything is rosy.

RTX anticipates approximately $1.7 billion of material and labor inflation in the current fiscal year. However, strategic initiatives, such as higher pricing, digital transformation projects, and aggressive cost reduction efforts, are expected to more than offset these inflationary pressures.

Based on everything said so far, the outlook is strong. Very strong.

Sales are projected to be between $78 and $79 billion, translating to organic growth of 7-8% year-over-year.

Adjusted earnings per share are forecasted to be between $5.25 and $5.40, representing a 4-7% increase over the previous year.

Despite a moderate year-over-year increase, strong operational improvement is anticipated to drive free cash flow of about $5.7 billion.

RTX Corporation

Even better, the company is sticking to its 2025 free cash flow target of $7.5 billion, which came a bit as a surprise.

This means that despite its headwinds, we should not expect longer-term free cash flow to be impacted.

On a side note, this translates to a 6% 2025E free cash flow yield, which bodes very well for buybacks, dividends, and its valuation.

However, before we discuss the valuation, I need to mention that each business unit – Collins, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – is expected to contribute to overall organic sales and earnings growth this year, reflecting the diversification and strength of RTX's portfolio.

RTX Corporation

With all of this said, let's dive into the valuation.

Valuation

While I obviously enjoy it when my articles get good views, I do not use clickbait articles. I really believe that the value RTX currently offers is hard to beat.

Using the data in the chart below:

RTX is currently trading at a blended P/E ratio of roughly 17x, which is roughly in line with its long-term normalized earnings multiple of 17.2x (the blue line in the chart below).

This year, the company is expected to grow EPS by 6%, followed by accelerating growth of 18% and 14% in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

While these numbers are subject to change, they imply an annual return of 16% per year through 2026.

FAST Graphs

Although I cannot promise that the actual return will be this high, as a lot of factors are at play that RTX cannot influence (Fed rates, recession risks, geopolitical developments, etc.), I believe this confirms that RTX is a highly attractive stock in a market that is far from attractively valued.

Hence, although I'm overweight RTX, I will be a buyer on any future corrections, as I have little doubt that this company will be the cornerstone of my dividend growth portfolio for decades to come.