Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) completed the spinoff of their upstream energy business in 2020 and has since become a global leader specialized in water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services. I admire Ecolab’s long-term growth fundamentals; however, the stock price appears to be overvalued. I am initiating coverage with a 'Sell' rating and a fair value of $160 per share.

Strong Organic Revenue and Earnings Growth

Over the past decade, Ecolab has demonstrated outstanding growth in both its topline and bottom-line, as illustrated in the chart above. Their business appears to be relatively insensitive to overall economic conditions; for instance, during FY09, while the broader economy struggled, Ecolab's topline growth remained flat, and their adjusted operating profits grew by 8% during that period.

The resilience of Ecolab's business is driven by several factors. Firstly, Ecolab holds a global leadership position in the water treatment business, providing products and technology programs for cooling water, wastewater, boiler water, and process water applications. The necessity of water services for their customers, akin to utilities, ensures consistent demand as long as their clients continue their operations.

Secondly, Ecolab is a major global supplier of cleaning and sanitizing products to various industries, including dairy plants, dairy farms, swine and poultry farms, beverage/brewery sectors, and others. These products are integral to daily operations for their customers, making it nearly impossible to reduce spending on cleaning and sanitizing.

Thirdly, Ecolab operates in the Healthcare and Life Sciences segments, offering specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the healthcare, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. Given the stable growth nature of healthcare and life sciences, the sanitizing services provided by Ecolab are mission-critical for the smooth operations of their customers.

Lastly, Ecolab provides pest control services, a requirement mandated by local regulators for many establishments such as restaurants and hotels. From the customer's perspective, pest control services cannot be delayed; for example, it's unacceptable to have a rat running around in a hotel. These factors collectively contribute to the robustness and stability of Ecolab's business.

Due to the resilient nature of their business, during their 2023 Capital Market Day, they outlined a long-term financial target of 5-7% organic revenue growth and 12-15% EPS growth.

Value-Based Pricing Strategy

Ecolab implemented a value-based pricing strategy in 2022 to enhance their gross margin. In their Q3 FY23 earnings call, they highlighted the phenomenal pricing growth achieved in recent quarters and expressed expectations for continued growth in pricing throughout FY24. Additionally, they announced plans to implement another pricing adjustment in Q4 FY23.

The chart below illustrates their pricing growth history. Before the pandemic, they were able to realize an annual pricing increase of 1-2%. In the face of a high inflation environment, they have recently achieved remarkable pricing growth, reaching 10% in FY22.

I am quite optimistic about their growth driven by pricing realization in FY24. They began raising their service prices in FY22 and continued the trend in FY23. Notably, they haven’t experienced any volume decline due to these price increases. For instance, their volume grew by 2% in FY22, aligning with their historical track record. They have indicated plans to raise prices in Q4 of this year, and these adjustments are expected to generate notable revenue growth in FY24.

Even if overall inflation begins to cool down, I anticipate that Ecolab will persist in implementing price increases over time, consistent with their delivery over the past two decades. Consequently, this pricing realization bodes well for their margin expansion over the long term.

Financial Analysis and FY24 Preview

Over the past few years, their operating margin has remained quite stable, standing at 11-12%, while the working capital hovers around 20% of group sales. The net debt leverage is approximately 3x, and they have actively been deleveraging toward their long-term target of 2x net debt leverage. They allocate their cash flow towards dividends, share repurchases, and acquisitions.

During Q3 FY23, they achieved a noteworthy 7% organic revenue growth, primarily propelled by robust pricing realization. Additionally, the adjusted operating profits demonstrated impressive growth, increasing by 17% year over year.

For the full year, Ecolab anticipates Q4 FY23 adjusted diluted earnings per share to fall within the $1.48 to $1.58 range, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 17% to 24%. I find their earnings growth guidance to be quite realistic, especially given their robust performance in the past three quarters. I expect the company to sustain their pricing increases and achieve moderate volume growth in Q4 FY23.

Looking ahead to FY24, my forecast for Ecolab includes a 7% organic revenue growth, which aligns with the high end of their long-term guidance. Considering the prevailing inflationary environment and the price increase anticipated in Q4 FY23, I believe the company is well-positioned to deliver higher-than-usual organic revenue growth. My calculations suggest a 5% pricing growth and a 2% volume growth for Ecolab in FY24.

Valuation

My assumptions for FY23 align with the company’s guidance and their performance over the past three quarters. As discussed earlier, I anticipate the company can achieve a 7% organic revenue growth in FY24. Moving into FY25, my estimate is for the company to sustain a 6% organic revenue growth, anticipating a moderation in pricing growth. These assumptions remain within the range of their long-term financial targets. Additionally, I estimate that acquisitions could contribute another 1.7% to topline growth, in line with their historical average.

On the margin side, my assumption is that they will continue to drive margin expansion. The key contributors to this expansion are expected to be their pricing growth, which would positively impact gross margin, and effective SG&A cost management, leading to an increase in operating margin over time.

Ecolab DCF - Author's Calculation

The model employs a 10% discount rate, consistent across all of my models. I have assumed a terminal growth rate of 5%, reflecting 2% pricing growth and 3% volume growth. Based on these inputs, the calculated fair value is $160 per share, suggesting that the current stock price is considered overvalued.

Key Risks

Raw Material Costs: Ecolab sources over 10,000 raw materials for their diverse range of products and service offerings. The company has faced challenges related to supply chain disruptions, particularly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the costs of these raw materials fluctuate from quarter to quarter. Despite Ecolab entering into long-term supply contracts with their suppliers, the company remains exposed to the ongoing volatility in commodity prices over time.

Pest Elimination: Ecolab provides pest control services to institutional and commercial customers, but when compared to major competitors like Rollins (ROL) and Rentokil (RTO), Ecolab is relatively smaller in scale. The pest control industry as a whole is undergoing consolidation, with many smaller players being acquired by larger entities such as Rollins and Rentokil. Given this trend, it may pose challenges for Ecolab to significantly grow its pest control business in the future, considering the dominance and expansion strategies of its larger rivals in the industry.

Takeaways

I appreciate Ecolab’s business for its double-digit stable earnings growth. I believe they possess strong pricing power over their customers. However, the stock price appears overvalued, leading me to initiate a 'Sell' rating with a fair value of $160 per share.