Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has just reported its Q4 results as Seeking Alpha has covered here. The stock is up more than 4% pre-market and has also taken fellow telecom giant AT&T Inc. (T) up nearly 2%. Although pre-market actions can be fickle, early signs are that Mr. Market is liking the story from Verizon.

My most recent coverage on Verizon was in September 2023, when I rated the stock a "Buy" on the back of its shiny new dividend. Since then, the stock has gained nearly 30% (including dividends) compared to the market's 8% return. Let's now dissect the Q4 report in the latest edition of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

The Good

Verizon reported $4.1 billion in Q4's Free Cash Flow [FCF], which pushed FY 2023's total FCF to $18.7 billion. That's an impressive 32% jump from the $14.1 billion the company reported in FY 2022. Frequent readers of my articles will recall that I am a big proponent of using FCF over EPS when analyzing the dividend strength of a stock. At the end of Q4, Verizon has reported having about 4.214 billion shares outstanding. The company pays an annual dividend of $2.66/share, which means Verizon needs $11.21 billion in annual FCF to cover its dividend commitment to shareholders. And they just reported an impressive $18.7 billion in FY 2023, which means Verizon has an impressive and comfortable payout ratio of 60%.

For the 5th consecutive quarter, Verizon reported > 400,000 net adds in its broadband division, with both Fios and Fired Wireless Access [FWA] showing strength. The 1.3 million net adds for FY 2023 follows the impressive turnaround in FY 2022 when the company reported $1.29 million after reporting a dismal 409,000 net adds in FY 2021.

VZ Broadband Net Adds (verizon.com)

Despite today's pop in share price, Verizon's stock is still trading at a forward multiple of about 9 given the company's fresh EPS guidance for FY 2024 between $4.50 and $4.70. Add the near 6.50% yield, the case for Verizon's stock becomes stronger.

The Bad

Verizon, like peer AT&T (T), has generally carried a huge debt load. In the present high-interest rate environment, it'd have been wise for Verizon to have reduced its debt but instead, the debt load went up a hair to end FY 2023 at $150.674 billion. As a reminder, Verizon's market capitalization is about $165 billion.

VZ Debt (verizon.com)

Annual revenue declined more than 2% YoY, with Verizon Business showing a 3.10% YoY decline for the FY. Getting a bit deeper with Verizon Business, its operating income for Q4 declined nearly 25% YoY, which follows the 22% decline in Q3. It does bring into question the future prosperity of the business segment, following the company's decision to write off nearly $6 billion in relation to its business wing.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses went up nearly 12% YoY in Q4 and nearly 9% YoY for the full-year, with perhaps some impact from the general inflation. However, the fact that expenses went up double-digit in Q4 when revenue declined YoY is to be noted and monitored in the future quarters. In simpler words, Verizon had to spend more to sell less.

VZ Expenses (verizon.com)

The Ugly

Verizon's interest expense on debt went up 53% YoY to reach $5.5 billion in FY 2023 compared to $3.6 billion in FY 2022. This is once again related to the company's high-debt load as well as the high-interest rate environment. When you factor in the $5.5 billion in interest expense and the company's dividend commitment of $11.21 billion, Verizon's $18.7 billion FCF for FY 2023 does not sound all that impressive

VZ Interest Expense (verizon.com)

As of 12/31/2023, Verizon's cash and equivalents declined more than 20% YoY to reach $2 billion. At the end of 2021, Verizon's cash and equivalents balance was nearly $3 billion and it is concerning to see a 50% decline in two years. A declining cash pile and increasing debt usually go hand in hand but don't paint a picture of health.

Conclusion

Is the market's reaction to the earnings a relief rally, or does the market truly believe Verizon has turned around? On the positive side, Verizon's strong Free Cash Flow in Q4 and FY 2023 is a step in the right direction. Segments like broadband and wireless equipment showed strength. As the next step, perhaps the company can focus on reducing its debt load, which should be music to Mr. Market's ears. The stock remains attractively priced considering its well-covered yield. On the negatives, I am concerned about the cash-burn, the lack of debt reduction, and weakness in the business segment.

Overall, while I retain my "Buy" rating on the stock, I'd be a bit cautious of going all in with Verizon Communications Inc. at this point given the stock's near 30% return since September 2023.