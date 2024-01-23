Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Verizon Q4: Encouraging Cash Flow, But Watch The Debt And Cash Burn

Summary

  • Verizon Communications Inc. reported impressive Q4 Free Cash Flow of $4.1 billion, leading to a total free cash flow of $18.7 billion for FY 2023.
  • The company saw strong growth in its broadband division, with over 400,000 net adds for the 5th consecutive quarter.
  • Despite positive results, Verizon's high debt load, declining cash reserves, and weakness in the business segment are concerning.

A Verizon Store Ahead Of Earnings Figures

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has just reported its Q4 results as Seeking Alpha has covered here. The stock is up more than 4% pre-market and has also taken fellow telecom giant AT&T Inc.

Comments (4)

allday1234 profile picture
allday1234
Today, 1:23 PM
Comments (15.02K)
I am still OK with VZ so infact when more cash arrives may biy some more.

Allday
L
Lesson
Today, 1:23 PM
Comments (197)
any clarity on how they are doing in balancing dividends and taxes? I'm guessing they are managing correctly, since that's what they do and their CFO is the Executive VP. In my opinion, paying dividends is the 'endgame' and very unique for any players in the technology space, and never going away - making it extremely compelling. Verizon can stay in their lane and be extremely unique in 8-10 years once the debt is managed down, then what...a 40% dividend?
m
mr_dinky_dot_bomb
Today, 1:06 PM
Comments (1.34K)
"The Ugly
Verizon's interest expense on debt went up 53% YoY to reach $5.5 billion in FY 2023 compared to $3.6 billion in FY 2022. This is once again related to the company's high-debt load as well as the high-interest rate environment. When you factor in the $5.5 billion in interest expense and the company's dividend commitment of $11.21 billion, Verizon's $18.7 billion FCF for FY 2023 does not sound all that impressive"

I don't know what "factor in" means in regard to the $5.5b of interest expense, but the $18.7b of FCF is net of the $5.5b of interest expense. And 'Impressive" is a pretty subjective word. FCF was up nicely YOY.

The primary reason why VZ's interest expense is going up is the VZ Trust issuing more ABS securities with customer equipment contracts as collateral - that is the reason why "debt" as you say has ticked up. These are 3 year securities sold at market (currently about 5%) that are required to be carried by VZ as "debt" but are retired by customer equipment contract payments. One needs to understand and "factor in" VZ's Secured Debt vs. VZ Unsecured Debt to get a clear view of the difference between VZ's Secured and Unsecured leverage - the two are quite different.
Carson7 profile picture
Carson7
Today, 12:52 PM
Comments (3.75K)
Accurate assessment, thanks!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

