Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Most companies, over the course of the past year, have cited some impact from macro factors on their growth trajectories. That's not the case with DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), the leading sportsbook and online gambling company in the U.S. DraftKings has kept its head down and continued its tremendous path of execution, continuing to open legalized sports books in new states while adding new users in existing ones.

Over the past 12 months, shares of DraftKings have rallied more than 150%. More than just its growth execution, DraftKings has also started to show its profitability potential, as it has dramatically slowed down its pace of opex growth and is pointing to its first full year of adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2024.

Data by YCharts

I last wrote a bullish article on DraftKings in October, when the stock was trading closer to $30 per share. Now, even at a higher share price, I remain quite bullish on DraftKings and believe there is still tremendous upside this year. The new information that investors have to digest is DraftKings' current-year outlook (discussed in the next section) - but also the fact that the company routinely sets expectations lower in order to prepare for a "beat and raise" cadence.

It's worth noting as well that DraftKings just launched its 26th state for its sportbook platform earlier this month, Vermont. Though the legislation and launch slate this year is only expected to add ~5% of the U.S. population to DraftKings' available market, the company continues to expand user growth significantly from within existing states alone.

Before we get into the latest drivers supporting further upside for DraftKings this year, here's my refreshed long-term bull case for the stock:

Still an open market to capture within the U.S. for sports betting- Today, DraftKings' sports betting is live in only roughly half of the U.S. population. Major states like California and Texas are still major holdouts; the sum of the remaining states representing 24% of the U.S. population have some form of legalization legislation in the works.

Today, DraftKings' sports betting is live in only roughly half of the U.S. population. Major states like California and Texas are still major holdouts; the sum of the remaining states representing 24% of the U.S. population have some form of legalization legislation in the works. An even bigger market for iGaming- iGaming , or essentially online gambling, is currently only live in five states today, and ~90% of the remaining U.S. population has no regulated online gambling framework in place.

, or essentially online gambling, is currently only live in five states today, and ~90% of the remaining U.S. population has no regulated online gambling framework in place. Superb velocity once legal- Given that it's already a known national brand with fantasy sports operations live in most states, DraftKings isn't starting from scratch every single time it launches in a new state. Data from recent state launches shows that sign-ups and betting activity immediately ramp from the time DraftKings launches.

Given that it's already a known national brand with fantasy sports operations live in most states, DraftKings isn't starting from scratch every single time it launches in a new state. Data from recent state launches shows that sign-ups and betting activity immediately ramp from the time DraftKings launches. Variety of sports and formats leads to a broad market- DraftKings has something for everyone. Though anchored by big sports like football, DraftKings also has other sports, including golf, NASCAR, basketball, and MMA. DraftKings also has fantasy formats as well as direct online sports betting where legal, as well as offerings in casino gaming.

DraftKings has something for everyone. Though anchored by big sports like football, DraftKings also has other sports, including golf, NASCAR, basketball, and MMA. DraftKings also has fantasy formats as well as direct online sports betting where legal, as well as offerings in casino gaming. Immense profitability at scale- Once legal in a given area, DraftKings continues to build audience share and gain more traction on marketing reinvestment, allowing these older and more mature markets to become tremendously profitable. The company sees $2+ billion of adjusted EBITDA opportunity within its existing states alone in the long run, and more than $6+ billion of additional opportunity if the remainder of states legalize.

Stay long here: there's plenty of steam for the DraftKings rally to continue climbing this year.

FY24 looks bright

DraftKings recently introduced preliminary guidance for FY24 that stoked hope for further strength.

DraftKings outlook (DraftKings Q3 investor presentation )

As shown in the chart above, DraftKings is expecting 26% y/y revenue growth in FY24 (versus 57% y/y growth in Q3, with the deceleration largely owing to lapping large state launches in 2023).

It's important to note that FY24 is relying on fewer state legislations to drive revenue growth than in any other year. Prior to its Vermont launch (in January and starting to contribute to Q1'24 results), DraftKings was live in 45% of the U.S.; its roadmap of 2024 launches (Vermont, Maine, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico) collectively represent just 5% incremental population, or an 11% expansion of the existing base. Any further legislative traction would be upside to this revenue projection.

It's important to focus on how DraftKings is growing within its more mature markets. New Jersey, one of DraftKings' oldest markets, is illustrated in the chart below. Total combined iGaming and sports book revenue in New Jersey grew 25% y/y in FY23, which is a strong demonstration of the fact that even in older markets, the company has not yet reached full adult-population penetration. Engagement also continues to grow within the existing user base, as the company expands into more formats and builds up excitement over different sports and sporting events.

DraftKings New Jersey metrics (DraftKings Q3 investor presentation)

Today, DraftKings notes that it serves a $20 billion TAM (versus ~$3.7 billion in its revenue guidance for the current year, representing ~18% penetration of its market). Within five years, it expects that TAM within existing states to grow ~50% to ~$30 billion.

DraftKings existing states TAM (DraftKings Q3 investor presentation)

We should also point out the profitability potential. DraftKings is expecting its first full year of adjusted EBITDA profitability in FY24, guiding for $400 million of adjusted EBITDA (versus -$105 million expected for this year). As older markets mature, DraftKings is spending less per customer on marketing. Customer acquisition costs (CAC) also drop per-customer as more mature markets exhibit more frequent usage.

And while so much of FY24 is focused on expanding within existing markets, we should also note the possibility of further territory expansion. The map below shows in blue where sportsbook legislation has been introduced (Texas is the most notable); while bordered orange states showcase where OSB is already legal but iGaming legislation is still pending.

DraftKings legalization map (DraftKings Q3 investor presentation)

As a reminder, iGaming has the potential to be even more lucrative and greenfield than DraftKings' sportsbook, as more than 90% of the U.S. population exists today without some form of legalized online gambling.

We can see momentum in today's results

With so much future-oriented potential for DraftKings, we also certainly shouldn't ignore the metrics on progress that the company is showcasing today.

DraftKings market share (DraftKings Q3 investor presentation)

In particular, the chart above shows that DraftKings has captured 33% of the combined U.S. market for online sportsbook and iGaming, gaining three points of share quarter-over-quarter and eight points of share y/y. In an industry that relies so much on economies of scale (not just with marketing, but with coordinating and executing launches with a number of localized governments and legislative bodies), it's clear that DraftKings is winning over rivals like FanDuel, the latter of which is also less prominent in the online gambling space.

The company also continues to build up a massive user base. In Q3, it added 0.4 million net-new unique users (defined as a user who has engaged with the DraftKings platform in the trailing twelve months), which is a faster pace than the 0.2 million net adds in Q2.

DraftKings unique players (DraftKings Q3 investor presentation)

Key takeaways

With measurable progress on expansion, building profitability, and tailwinds from yet-to-be-launched new markets, DraftKings has substantial upside profitability in the year ahead and looking longer term as well. Continue to ride the upward wave here.