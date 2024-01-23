Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 23, 2024 11:52 AM ETBrown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.17K Followers

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Powell Brown - President and Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Watts - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Jack Kindregan - BMO Capital Markets

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo

Gregory Peters - Raymond James

Mark Hughes - Truist Securities

Robert Cox - Goldman Sachs

Meyer Shields - KBW

Michael Ward - Citi

Scott Heleniak - RBC Capital Markets

Brian Meredith - UBS

Grace Carter - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Brown & Brown, Incorporated Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded.

Please note that certain information discussed during this call, including information contained in the slide presentation posted in connection with this call and including answers given in response to your questions may relate to future results and events or otherwise be forward-looking in nature. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events, including those relating to the company's anticipated financial results for the fourth quarter and are intended to fall within the Safe Harbor provisions of the securities laws.

Actual results or events in the future are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from those currently anticipated or desired or referenced in any forward-looking statements made as a result of a number of factors. Such factors include the company's determination as it finalizes its financial results for the fourth quarter that its financial results differ from the current preliminary unaudited numbers set forth in the press release issued yesterday.

Other factors that the company may not have currently identified or quantified and those risks and uncertainties identified from time-to-time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additional

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BRO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BRO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.