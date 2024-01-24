Tim Robberts

LINK Mobility (OTCPK:LMGHF) is Europe's top company in helping other companies and state institutions communicate with their customers through SMS, WhatsApp, Viber, Instagram, and other messaging platforms. If you fly and get a boarding SMS, it could be from LINK.

LINK is listed in Oslo (OSL: LINK) with a market capitalization of 5.5 billion NOK (the equivalent of USD520 million)

A major catalyst happened in early January when LINK closed the sale of its US subsidiary at 14 times EBITDA while LINK trades at 8X EBITDA. Its core business has similar profitability metrics as the disposed US business meaning the transaction suggests there is upside.

LINK is one of the cheapest Scandinavian SaaS companies. The reason is its high leverage of 4.5 times EBITDA. The USD 260 million US subsidiary disposal at 14.1 times EBITDA transaction reduced the leverage to around 1x of EBITDA. The transaction was settled in January 2024. The leverage issue is now resolved and a share price re-rating should be next.

The company has been growing organically at 14% (12% from existing and 2% from new clients). The growth is expected to continue. Further growth may be achieved through market consolidation. The company has a great track record of 30 acquisitions. After selling its US business at 14 times EBITDA, LINK can now buy companies at 5-6 times EBITDA (its historical track record) to increase its growth further.

LINK in Short

LINK has 650 employees in 30 offices across 18 countries in Europe and the US

Revenue close to NOK 6 billion

Adjusted EBITDA above NOK 700 million = EBITDA margin +12%

LINK has 50 thousand customer accounts globally and exchanges 18 billion messages a year

In Norway, LINK has a 66% market share, Sweden 50%, and in other European countries, top three positions with a 10-30% market share.

Strong Growth Track Record (www.linkmobility.com)

LINK was founded more than 20 years ago and relisted on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 2020 after being taken private in 2018.

LINK is very cheap vs peers

See below Pareto's relative valuation.

Relative Valuation (pareto.com)

The leading Scandinavian brokers are bullish

The Arctic Securities published on January 15, 2024 research titled : "LINK Mobility - Getting the message across - one to own in 2024." Their Price Target is 23 NOK, a 30% upside from the current share price.

Pareto Securities initiated their research coverage on January 22, 2024 titled "Back to basics" with a Price Target of 25, a 50% upside from the current share price.

SpareBank published their latest research on January 8, 2024, titled "We expect business as usual in 4Q23 and solid free cash flow," with a Price Target of 25, a 50% upside from the current share price.

ABG Sundal Collier published their latest research on January 23, 2024, titled "LINK Mobility, An undervalued quality company," with a Price Target of 24, a 40% upside from the current share price.

I believe that the Q4 report will be crucial. The company will provide details on the restructured and deleveraged company. I expect further rerating after the Q4 report. Our price target is 25 NOK for now. If the Q4 report is as bullish as we expect, we will increase our price target to 30 NOK.

What is next?

With LINK deleveraged, it can:

Continue acquisitions at 5-6 times EBITDA. The company has a successful track record of 30 acquisitions in Europe. This will further accelerate the growth rate above the organic 14%. In the past, the share price reacted positively to well-priced acquisitions. We expect this to continue.

Buy back its shares or pay dividends. The current bond limits both; LINK can refinance or buy back the debt. We believe this is less likely. Profitable growth will be the main focus.

The next catalyst is the Q4 report on February 15. If the report is positive, expect price target updates in the days after the report. It has most likely accumulated a portfolio of acquisition candidates, which could be taken over in the coming months. The share price is most likely to react positively to the announcements.

Summary

LINK is cheap vs its peers as the Pareto slide shows. LINK is cheap vs the transaction it just closed in the US. The reason for its low valuation was its high leverage, which is now resolved. LINK is growing organically at 14% with a high cash conversion rate. Likely, acquisitions at lower multiples will accelerate growth further. LINK successfully integrated 30 acquisitions into the profitable enterprise. It will do so in the future as well. Bright days ahead.

