MOO: There's A Big Problem On The Farm

The VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) is an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that I reviewed in Nov. 2023 in my article "MOO: Cyclical Thematic ETF That Will Have Its Day, Just Not Right Now." I will ask myself the same question again....why am I writing about this "loser?"

The answer is, I like the agriculture theme over the long term due to the need for increasing crop production to satisfy increasing future demand for food and energy. We have left the traditional small farm in the past, and agri-tech will be instrumental in solving these world issues.

MOO is positioned to take advantage of this trend with its multi-industry agriculture exposure, and that is why it is on my list of 100 ETFs that I follow as potential investments for my portfolio on ETFyourself.com.

But MOO, while it has exhibited several short-term rallies, is still an uphill climb. Net cash farm income has increased since 2019, before the pandemic, but is expected to decline this year. And in a tech-crazy market environment, agricultural stocks lack sex appeal.

I gave MOO a Hold rating in November. Performance is down another 6% this year, which has helped its valuation. But my answer is still "not yet," and I am downgrading my rating to Sell. Crop futures have fallen with increases in supplies and decreases in energy prices. The macro environment that impacts these stocks is uncertain, and I see too much downside risk to get in now.

MOO and its holdings

MOO is an ETF that tracks the MVISGlobal Agribusiness Index. It has $845 million in assets under management and was started in 2007. Average daily trading volume is about $5.5 million so it is liquid enough for many investors. MOO lost $300 million in assets under management over the 12 months. So investors are moo-ving on from this ETF, so to speak. The horses and the cows have left the barn (OK, last farm reference, promise!).

MOO includes companies invested in agriculture businesses, including agricultural chemicals, fertilizers, seeds, irrigation and farm equipment, among others. The needed crop production increases will come through investments in technology and equipment in the agriculture sector, and this ETF is poised to take advantage of this demand. But again, these stocks are probably a ways from being rewarded for their solid positions in that space.

MOO is invested across only 4 of the 11 S&P 500 (SP500) sectors:

MOO- Sector Exposure (Seeking Alpha)

Its 56 stock portfolio is 56% weighted in the top 10 holdings. Not all of these top holdings are pure plays on agriculture. VanEck states that over 50% of each holding's revenue must come from agribusiness, so it is important to note that the portfolio will also be impacted by factors outside of agriculture. It is not a 100% pure play, but it is largely in that direction.

MOO- Top Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

I prefer more concentrated portfolios like MOO so I know, and can track, what I own. Here's a look at the performance of the top 6 holdings that make up over 40% of the total portfolio. We can see that performance since Jan. 2022 is negative for 5 out of the 6 holdings.

MOO's portfolio: looking for heroes, finding few

Data by YCharts

Performance was negative for MOO during both the down market in 2022 and the up market in 2023. There were some bright spots, as a look at the current top holdings shows above. I am inclined towards a more defensive positioning across my portfolio now. And so, I look at the price trends and the fundamental overhang in this stock group, and simply believe I can do better elsewhere.

One more price look below, with the 50-day moving average included. All I see here is a serious lack of a price catalyst. Combine that with the fundamental lack of a catalyst and we have a nothing burger for now (not a farm reference!).

Data by YCharts

Valuations: getting warmer, but not warm enough

I suspect we could say this about any investment, but with MOO I think it is applicable: at some point, this ETF is going to be a bargain. The current correction could end when, as part of a sharp, year-2000-like shift from tech to simply solid non-tech businesses at reasonable valuations, ETFs like MOO catch a serious bid.

There are signs this is underway, but the process is not complete. MOO looks better relative to many other stocks in the market, which is what's keeping it on my radar (in addition to the long-term agriculture play).

MOO has a trailing P/E of 13x, which is a discount to the S&P, but it is not making up for the uncertainty that is "bugging" this area of the market (oops, I promised no more farm analogies, didn't I?). The portfolio's 5 year projected EPS growth is 13%, and traditionally I would consider a 1:1 ratio of LT growth to P/E to be solid. It is also selling for under 0.8x sales, so it is looking inexpensive on that mark.

Another positive for MOO, is the increase in the dividend rate. It is over $2, and the 3.1% dividend yield (TTM) is the highest in 7 years. That's what happens when an ETF filled with dividend-payers falls hard in price.

Dividend Growth (Seeking Alpha)

MOO: Not Yet

Overall, I can't buy MOO at this price, with its downside risk and macro headwinds. It gets a Sell rating, but I will keep it on my watchlist because I like the long-term story here. The pricing has become more attractive and there will be a time when this is a good buy at a lower price point. I just can't say when, but it will become more obvious when the aforementioned catalysts make themselves apparent.