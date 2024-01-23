Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RTX Corporation (RTX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 23, 2024 12:13 PM ETRTX Corporation (RTX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.17K Followers

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Hayes - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Chris Calio - President and Chief Operating Officer

Neil Mitchill - Chief Financial Officer

Jennifer Reed - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Robert Stallard - Vertical Research

Cai Von Rumohr - Cowen

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Myles Walton - Wolfe Research

Peter Arment - Baird

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs

Doug Harned - Bernstein & Company

David Strauss - Barclays

Ronald Epstein - Bank of America

Seth Seifman - JP Morgan

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the RTX Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Latif, and I will be your operator for today. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.

On the call today are Greg Hayes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Chris Calio, President and Chief Operating Officer; Neil Mitchill, Chief Financial Officer and Jennifer Reed, Vice President of Investor Relations.

This call is being webcast live on the internet, and there is a presentation available for download from RTX website at www.rtx.com.

Please note, except where otherwise noted, the company will speak to results from continuing operations excluding acquisition accounting adjustments and net non-recurring and/or significant items, often referred to by management as other significant items. The company also reminds listeners, that the earnings and cash flow expectations and any other forward-looking statements provided in this call are subject to risks and uncertainties.

RTX SEC filings, including its forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K, provide details on important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Once the call becomes open for questions, we ask that you limit your first round to one question per caller to give

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About RTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RTX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.