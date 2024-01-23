adamkaz/E+ via Getty Images

As many of our readers know, we closely follow the operational performance of institutions in the financial sector. In fall of 2023, we issued a wave of buy calls in a number of regional banks as we believed there was sizable upside. One name that our strong reviews of the key metrics highlighted was Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to stabilize. We had a market perform on the stock (so-called neutral), and the bank stock rallied along with the sector. Shares have stabilized and rallied some 24% since we last checked in on it. In this column, we review the bank's just-reported Q4 earnings.

Data by YCharts

In Q4, we saw some outperformance of this bank relative to the many others we have been examining on some metrics, including ones we have covered for public consumption. Overall, we continue to see this bank stock as a market perform based on the key metrics like to examine.

On the top line, Old National Bancorp saw revenue of $464.5 million, falling 16.5% from last year, but rising from the sequential Q3. Loans are still growing, and that is a plus. We saw loan growth of 1.0% to $33.0 billion from the sequential quarter, while deposits were essentially flat at $37.2 billion from the sequential quarter. Overall, this is pretty good news.

However, we are still seeing issues with the commercial side of the business. Total commercial loan production was down from Q3. In Q4, it was $1.3 billion with the commercial pipeline at $1.7 billion, which is down from the $2.0 billion pipeline in Q3, and down markedly from the $3.1 billion in Q2.

On top of that, we saw margin compression once again. For the sector, we believe that we are at the bottom for margins in the current rate environment. Some of the stronger banks have seen stabilization if not expansion in this critical metric, for what it is worth. For Old National, net interest income decreased to $370.5 million compared to $380.9 million in the sequential quarter, driven by higher funding costs but this was partly offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets, and some loan growth. Overall, margins fell 10 basis points to 3.39% quarter-over-quarter.

Now, while performance was mixed thus far, we need to have a sense of Old National Bancorp asset quality. Folks, the credit quality metrics improved, while efficiency and return metrics declined. One positive is that this is a highly efficient bank, with the adjusted efficiency ratio at 53.8%. That is strong efficiency, but it softened from 49.7% in Q3, continuing a trend of less efficiency from earlier in 2023. We did see a reduction in provision for loan loss expenses in the quarter to $11.6 million, compared to $19.6 million in Q3. This was positive. However, net charge-offs in the quarter were $9.7 million, or 0.12% of average loans compared to net charge-offs of 0.24% of average loans in Q3. On the flip side, 30-day delinquencies ticked up to 0.22% of loans, up from 0.18% from Q3, and nearly double that in Q2. Allowance for credit losses was flat from Q3 at 1.03% of all loans. In short, asset quality improved as a whole.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the return metrics weakened as there was less efficiency in the quarter. The return on average equity fell to 10.2% from 11.4% last quarter. Further, the return on tangible equity fell significantly to 18.1% from 20.2% in Q3, and is down from over 30% a year ago.

Take home

We continue to see Old National Bancorp as a market perform. The key metrics are mixed. Commercial loan production is on the decline, despite total loans edging higher. Deposits held firm. Asset quality metrics for the most part improved, but margins are on the decline and took efficiency and return metrics with it.

Overall, Old National Bancorp is a fine bank for holding, and there is a stable dividend here. Long term, it should be fine, but there are many better choices for regionals in our opinion.