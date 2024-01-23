Monty Rakusen

Overview

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is a U.S. coal mining company, which has historically been more exposed to the domestic power generation market, but over the years has pivoted towards the export market. So, the company now has more industrial and metallurgical coal sales.

Figure 1 - Source: CONSOL Corporate Presentation

What makes CONSOL relatively unique is its production of high-quality bituminous coal in the Pennsylvania Mining Complex ("PAMC"), which has a high energy content and relatively low levels of sulfur and other impurities. So, the coal is suitable for metallurgical and industrial uses, apart from power generation.

There are three operating mines at PAMC, with total combined reserves to support operations for 20+ years.

Figure 2 - Source: CONSOL Corporate Presentation

The company also has the Itmann Mining Complex in West Virginia, which began processing coal in late 2022. The Itmann No.5 Mine is expected to produce about 0.9M tons of low-vol metallurgical coal annually, once fully ramped up. The 2023 guidance for the mine is 0.3-0.4M tons of production. The reserves are sufficient for 20+ years of full production.

The 100%-owned CONSOL Marine Terminal in Baltimore, Maryland is also an important asset, which has an annual throughput capacity of about 20M tons. The terminal has generated a dependable EBITDA of around $15M per quarter over the last few years. The asset is of strategic importance as well because of the synergies and the fact that it provides access to the export market for the coal sales.

Over the last few years, we can however see that the vast majority of EBITDA has come from the PAMC segment.

Figure 3 - Source: CONSOL Quarterly Reports

Balance Sheet & Capital Allocation

Similar to many coal mining companies, CONSOL has used the good cash flows over the last few years to deleverage. So, the total debt level has decreased from over $700M a few years ago to just over $200M, and the net debt is now negative.

Figure 4 - Source: Koyfin

The company is currently aiming to distribute 75% of the quarterly free cash flow to shareholders, with a preference for buybacks, even if dividends have been used recently as well. The share count has decreased by just over 8% during the last year, and we can possibly expect that trend to accelerate based on the current valuation, and the high percentage of free cash flow now being distributed to shareholders via buybacks.

Figure 5 - Source: Koyfin

Valuation & Margin

Figure 6 - Source: Koyfin

Based on historical data, the company is currently trading with a free cash flow yield of 22%. I do think a free cash flow yield of around 20% is a good estimate for the coming year. Metallurgical coal prices continue to be strong, but we might see somewhat lower prices for the other coal sales in the coming year. The Itmann Mining Complex should boost cash flows slightly as production is ramping up there as well.

Figure 7 - Source: CONSOL Quarterly Reports

CONSOL has generated a relatively consistent cash margin over the years, while the margin has improved substantially in 2022 and 2023. It might be tempting to assume the margin will mean-revert as coal prices retrace. We could possibly see some of that over time, but much of the improved margin does appear to be related to a higher percentage of sales now going to the export market, where the margins are better in general. So, at least I wouldn't expect the margin to revert to the levels seen during 2017-2021.

Figure 8 - Source: CONSOL Quarterly Reports

Conclusion

CONSOL has had a great performance over the last year when the stock has returned 56%. It has trailed some of the better metallurgical coal producers, but the stock has substantially outperformed most coal miners with a larger exposure to thermal coal.

Figure 9 - Source: Koyfin

Despite the stellar performance over the past year, we have seen the stock take a breather over the last four months, so I consider this a relatively good opportunity to buy or add to CONSOL Energy.

It is hard to view this stock as anything but a buy. CONSOL Energy is a well-managed, relatively diversified, high-margin coal mining company, that is trading with a free cash flow yield around 20%. The company also has good infrastructure assets and 20+ years of reserves.

No mining company is without risk though, there is always commodity price risk, even if CONSOL is probably less exposed than other coal mining companies, which have a less diversified set of customers. With that said, metallurgical coal prices have been relatively strong for 2-3 years now, with some exceptions during that period, so a retracement there would still compress margins some for CONSOL.