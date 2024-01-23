Drs Producoes/E+ via Getty Images

The grain and soft sectors of the commodities asset class moved in opposite directions in 2023. Softs led on the upside with a 24.04% gain, while grains fell 13.04% for the year ending in December 2023. Agricultural commodities feed and, increasingly, power the world. Corn, soybeans, and sugar are critical biofuel ingredients. In the U.S., ethanol and biodiesel production requires corn and soybeans. In Brazil, refiners process sugarcane into ethanol.

The VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) has a portfolio of the leading agribusiness companies. In 2023, MOO fell 11.3% and could offer value, as the exchange-traded fund, or ETF, further declined in early 2024. MOO pays shareholders an attractive $2.24 dividend, translating to a 3.15% yield. Buying the dip in MOO could offer rewards over the coming weeks and months.

The January WASDE report was bullish for supplies and bearish for agricultural commodity prices

The monthly USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report is the gold standard for supply and demand data and price forecasts for the commodities that feed and increasingly power the world. The January WASDE report was bullish for supplies but mostly bearish for prices. The full text of the January WASDE report is available through this link.

I reached out to Sal Gilberte, the founder of the Teucrium family of grain and oilseed ETF products, including (CORN), (SOYB), and (WEAT), for his take on the USDA’s latest report. Sal told me:

The widely anticipated January 12, 2024, WASDE and corresponding Quarterly Grain Stock Estimates release was even more bearish than analysts had anticipated. Larger stocks of all grains and higher production estimates based largely upon increased per acre yields in the United States raised overall global grain inventories and marked the first time in at least three years that the total global combined production of wheat, coarse grains, and milled rice exceeded total use on an annual basis. Wheat, when taken in isolation, was the outlier with global wheat demand projected to outstrip supply by about 1.4%, or around 11 million metric tons. Global grain prices will continue to be under pressure until we get deeper into the Southern Hemisphere’s harvest season, at which time some estimates for soybean and corn production, especially in South America, have the potential for downward revisions. Until that time traders will have no incentive to run contrary to the USDAs latest estimates of more than adequate global supplies of all grains.

Sal highlighted that the wheat deficit could be bullish for the primary ingredient in bread over the coming weeks and months, while corn and bean production and inventories remain high and in surpluses.

WASDE was a leap of faith, given global economics, geopolitics, and weather uncertainty in 2024

The first WASDE of the year is always a leap of faith because weather conditions are the most significant factor in determining supplies during the crop year. Droughts or floods in the leading growing regions can devastate crops. Therefore, each January, before the first seeds go into the fertile soil, supply and price forecasts are always dubious.

In 2024, another factor contributing to uncertainty is the ongoing war in Europe’s breadbasket. Russia and Ukraine are leading grain-producing countries. While production can suffer if the war continues or escalates, the Black Sea ports, a critical logistical hub for transporting Russian and Ukrainian crops, remain a war zone.

Therefore, as the WASDE report assumes favorable weather and geopolitical conditions, many factors could alter the supply-demand equations during this year’s planting, growing, and harvest seasons.

MOO’s portfolio includes the leading pick and shovel and producing agribusiness companies

The top holdings of the VanEck Agribusiness ETF include:

Top holdings of the MOO ETF product (Seeking Alpha)

The chart highlights that MOO holds companies that support agricultural commodity cultivation and production. Deere produces agricultural manufacturing machinery; Zoetis is a leader in livestock health; Bayer is a pharmaceutical and fertilizer producer, while the other holdings, including Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge, Tyson, and others are multinational agricultural food processors and pick-and-shovel agribusinesses. ADM shares recently plunged on the back of an accounting issue and probe.

MOO kept pace with the grain sector in 2023- MOO is lower in early 2024

The grain composite fell 13.04% in 2023, and MOO moved 11.3% lower, falling from $85.84 at the end of 2022 to $76.18 per share on December 29, 2023. The latest WASDE report with substantial supply forecasts has sent corn, wheat, and soybean prices lower in early 2024.

Chart of the MOO ETF Product (Barchart)

The chart shows that at $71.06 on January 23, MOO was 6.7% lower than the closing price at the end of 2023. MOO is trading at its lowest level since November 2020. In March 2020, MOO fell to a $42.52 low when the global pandemic gripped markets across all asset classes.

The case for agribusiness in 2024- Buying MOO on the dip

MOO has been in a bearish trend since April 2022, when the war in Ukraine took CBOT hard red winter wheat futures to a record high, pushing corn and soybean prices to the highest levels since 2012 and only slightly below all-time peaks. MOO reached $109.19 in April 2022. At $71.06, MOO was slightly below the midpoint of the 2020 low and the 2022 high.

The following factors favor agricultural commodity prices and the global agribusiness in 2024:

The uncertainty of the weather during the 2024 crop year.

Geopolitical tensions could impact logistical routes from producers to consumers.

Production must keep pace with the increasing population of over eight billion mouths to feed.

Higher production costs as inflation over the past years have increased the cost of goods sold for all producers.

Increasing demand for biofuel as corn is a primary ingredient in U.S. ethanol, and soybeans in biodiesel.

While MOO remains in a bearish trend, it has declined to a level where the upside potential is more attractive than the downside risks. I am a buyer of MOO, leaving room to add on further declines. Agricultural commodities feed and power the world, and MOO is the agribusiness pick-and-shovel ETF product that will benefit from increasing food and alternative energy demand.

MOO is a liquid product, with over $828.4 million in assets under management. MOO trades an average of 65,258 shares daily and charges a 0.53% management fee. The 3.15% dividend funds the management fee in under one quarter.