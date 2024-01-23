Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.17K Followers

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andre Schulten - CFO

Jon Moeller - Chairman of the Board, President and CEO

Jon Chevalier - SVP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Bryan Spillane - Bank of America

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays

Rob Ottenstein - Evercore ISI

Steve Powers - Deutsche Bank

Filippo Falorni - Citi

Chris Carey - Wells Fargo Securities

Andrea Teixeira - JPMorgan

Peter Grom - UBS

Jason English - Goldman Sachs

Callum Elliott - Bernstein

Olivia Tong - Raymond James

Mark Astrachan - Stifel

Edward Lewis - Redburn Atlantic

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Procter & Gamble's Quarter End Conference Call. Today's event is being recorded for replay. This discussion will include a number of forward-looking statements. If you will refer to P&G's most recent 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports, you will see a discussion of factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from these projections.

As required by Regulation G, Procter & Gamble needs to make you aware that during the discussion, the company will make a number of references to non-GAAP and other financial measures. Procter & Gamble believes these measures provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business trends and has posted on its Investor Relations website, www.pginvestor.com, a full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Now, I will turn the call over to P&G's Chief Financial Officer, Andre Schulten.

Andre Schulten

Good morning, everyone. Joining me on the call today are Jon Moeller, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jon Chevalier, Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations.

I'll start with an overview of results for the October to December quarter, Jon will add perspective on our recent results and strategic focus areas and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.