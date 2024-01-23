Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) should report Q4 '23 earnings in the next few weeks (expected post-market on February 13th) with headwinds in personal loans mounting. The fintech's economic index continues pointing to excessive borrower weakness leading to additional defaults. My investment thesis is more Neutral, with the stock up over 70% since our last Bullish call at $22.

Source: Finviz

Loan Defaults To Increase

Upstart releases a monthly economic report called the Upstart Macro Index, or UMI. The index estimates the impact of the economy on credit losses for unsecured personal loans. The current UMI of 1.73 suggests a 73% increase in the default rate above the long-run average.

Source: Upstart UMI index

The key is that the UMI isn't an indicator of the net performance of Upstart loans. The key is the pricing of those personal loans in relation to the economic conditions.

In theory, a bank charging a high enough interest rate can overcome a higher level of defaults. In reality, bank partners will just pull back from lending during periods of economic uncertainty, partly due to different states having legal caps on interest rates that can be charged to consumers.

A big part of the long-term story of the Upstart AI lending platform is the surge in lending partners over the last couple of years. When the market for unsecured personal loans improves, the company will benefit from a larger amount of partners with the following additions since announcing 100+ partners along with the Q3 earnings report.

Maine Savings - January 10.

Mutual Security Credit Union - December 13.

High Point Federal Credit Union - Nov. 29.

REGIONAL federal credit union - Nov. 15.

None of these additional lending partners are large, but they do highlight how smaller banks and credit unions value the technology for originating loans. These small credit unions don't have the capital to build an AI lending platform and partnering with an independent solution like Upstart makes a lot of sense.

Weak Results Expected

Upstart plunged following Q3 results where the company reported revenues of just $135 million, missing targets by $5 million. The fintech even guided to Q4 revenues of a similar $135 million, far below the consensus at the time of $158 million.

Source: Upstart Q3'23 perception

The stock has surged in the last few months with Fed rate hikes on hold and rate cuts forecast around the corner. Upstart has probably rallied too far and investors should look at selling the stock, possibly up at $40 along with the current downtrend visible on the above chart.

Upstart has now rallied nearly 70% since our bullish call following the post-Q3 earnings plunge. Investors have no reason to overstay their welcome, especially on another 10% rally to $40.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The stock has a market cap of $3.1 billion, with the fintech still guiding to a net loss for the upcoming Q4 report. Unfortunately, the weak UMI numbers aren't positive for lending demand to rebound to start 2024.

At the peak, Upstart generated over $300 million in quarterly revenues. The fintech only had 42 bank partners at that point, and the company had not announced the committed capital partnerships with xxx.

The Q1 '24 guidance will be key. Last Q1 was the weakest quarter in the cycle, and UMI isn't predicting an outlook supportive of a rebound during the seasonally slow period.

Upstart would turn attractive on stock weakness. The company has far more partners now and the ability to soar past $300 million in quarterly revenues seems very possible. As well, the company has advanced auto and HELOC lending to expand the opportunity on the AI lending platform.

The fintech also streamlined the business over the last 2 years. The company only had a $4 million loss in Q3'23 on a meager revenue of $135 million. With the mid-60% contribution margins now compared to only lower 50% at the peak revenue levels, Upstart would be substantially more profitable now when the lending environment turns.

Back in the Q4 '21 quarter, Upstart produced a net income of $59 million and adjusted EBITDA of $91 million. The company had net income margins of nearly 20% and those margins will be much higher on a revenue rebound in late 2024 or 2025.

Analysts forecast a $1.44 EPS when revenues return to the prior peak and top $1.2 billion by 2026. Our prediction is that Upstart will soar past this number, possibly by 2025.

Unfortunately, though, the fintech is likely to project weak numbers to start 2024 sending the stock initially lower. Investors should use weakness to load up on Upstart.

Takeaway

The key investors' takeaway is that Upstart Holdings, Inc. isn't projecting the business is improving based on their internal economic indicator. The AI lending platform is poised for better days ahead when the economy turns and loan demand snaps back. Upstart is positioned for far better results with more bank partners, an expanded product line, and lower costs. Investors should use weakness to buy the stock in 2024.