The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is well known in the U.S. and beyond. The stock is no different, being a main staple in portfolios for many years. Even with the recent stock drops, the fundamentals of the company still resemble a strong portfolio of candy that people love. Hershey’s free cash flow has remained strong even with a decline in customer discretionary spending. With such an established market, it is surprising to see such strong growth still present within Hershey’s financials. Hershey has also continued to grow its dividend, as its free cash flows have continued to grow. All these factors indicate that Hershey could continue to remain as a potential winner.

However, not everything is going well for the company. Cocoa prices and sugar prices have risen due to inflation. Cocoa has reached a high price point that has not been seen since the 1970s. This has not currently impacted Hershey's gross margins considerably, but if the price continues to rise, the profit margin could begin to shrink as inventory levels of raw materials dwindle. The company does maintain large debt levels, which can be worrying, but Hershey has seen a declining trend in its long-term debt levels. Finally, Hershey is in a very competitive industry, and health trends have seen customers move away from previous normality when it comes to sweets. These concerns raise red flags about Hershey, but they’re not necessarily a death sentence for the company long term.

When considering these current stories about The Hershey Company, we need to determine which news topics will have a long-term and ongoing effect on the company and its share price. Hershey is still sitting in a strong position within a commodity market, and it maintains growing sales. Even with strong competition and a shift in consumer preferences, the brand presence and continued product portfolio should allow the company to be successful. The cocoa commodity price rises are concerning long term, as this could eat into the Hershey Company’s gross margins. Inflation is on the decline, however, and we could see prices in raw materials for chocolate reduce in the coming year. The macroeconomic environment should spell trouble for Hershey, but the company has continued to grow sales even during times of turmoil.

While current news stories, good or bad, can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if Hershey is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. The Hershey Company shows a rating score of 75.1 out of 100. In summary, Hershey has strong fundamentals with some concerns in the Earnings Category.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Fundamentals

Share price shows a fundamentally strong company that has continued to grow its sales and maintain dominance within the candy commodity space. However, the recent share price decline is concerning. Overall, the share price average has grown by about 95.98% over the past 10 years, or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6.96%. The recent decline has really brought down the overall growth rate, which would have been closer to 10% before the recent decline.

Morningstar

Earnings

Earnings have followed a similar upward trend to share price over the last 9 years. A consistent rise is another positive sign that the company’s fundamental business model and product continue to win against competition and macroeconomic factors. I expect this trend could continue, as sales have grown while gross margins have remained relatively stable over the last few years.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has shown a decline in the last five years. Hershey is not able to generate the same stockholder value as it used. Rising stockholder equity has outpaced net income growth, most likely due to Hershey growing its retained earnings instead of using that money for other purposes. Hershey uses large debt to generate high returns on equity through sales and acquisitions. I would expect this decline to continue in the short term due to rising cocoa prices and customer trend changes. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, The Hershey Company exceeds this requirement.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 93 Food Processing companies is 8.98%.

Therefore, The Hershey Company’s 5-year average of 62.8% is way above its industry peers.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has maintained steady levels over the last 5 years. The company has increased capital expenditures year after year over the past three years and still retained a stable return on that capital. This is a great sign of Hershey's ability to generate positive returns on its invested capital. I expect similar levels in 2024 and am not worried about ROIC declining. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, Hershey exceeds my requirement.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percentage (GMP) has remained relatively stable over the last 5 years. Even with the increasing cocoa prices, Hershey has maintained a high gross margin. This is most likely due to the large inventory stores of cocoa they still have. As these stores begin to dwindle, Hershey may see a decline in their margin as they begin to buy cocoa from the market at the highest prices seen since the 1970’s. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, Hershey is safely above this criterion.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

Financial Stability

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is greater than one. This indicates that the company is a bit over-leveraged. It is no secret that Hershey uses corporate bond debt to help generate returns in its business. While overleveraged Debt to Equity may be a concern for some companies, the type of debt that Hershey is utilizing is lower risk compared to senior debt holders from banks. Also, Hershey is such a huge company that it can easily manage this relatively small amount of leverage.

Hershey’s Current Ratio of 1.08 indicates it can pay off short-term debt with its current assets. Although I would be more comfortable if this was a bit higher.

Essentially, I like to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so Hershey does exceed this amount.

Hershey shows great fundamentals while the balance sheet indicates there is some room for improvement in regard to its financial health. Large corporate bond debt has caused the company to be slightly overleveraged. This would be more concerning if the growth of the company slowed. As of now, the continued rising sales support the debt levels of the company. But the situation could become more concerning in the future if sales decline due to customer trends like weight loss or if competitors start taking over market share.

The Hershey Company does pay a regular dividend and has consistently increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

The company’s Price-Earnings Ratio of 20.61 indicates that The Hershey Company is overpriced when comparing The Hershey Company Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15.

The 10-year and 5-year average P/E Ratio of HSY has typically been 27.3 and 25.9, respectively. This indicates that HSY could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to its average historical P/E Ratio range.

BTMA Stock Analyzer

The Estimated Value of the Stock is $227.85. The current stock price is $188.26. This indicates that The Hershey Company could currently be selling below its value.

For more detailed valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of 7.96. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and P/E Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

BTMA Wealth Builders Club

BTMA Wealth Builders Club

According to this valuation analysis, HSY is undervalued in every category except the last one (valuation based on Analysts’ forward growth forecasts).

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $205 per share versus its current price of about $188, this would indicate that Hershey is undervalued.

Summarizing the Fundamentals

After analyzing the fundamentals of Hershey, it’s easy to see that this is and has been an ultra-strong company. This leads me to believe that Hershey is likely to continue to recover from its price decline in the future. Sales continue to grow for the company even in a negative macroeconomic environment as seen by their EPS rise over the last few years. The gross margin has remained relatively insulated from rising cocoa prices. How long that continues remains to be seen. Return on invested capital has remained steady even with increases in spending by Hershey. A declining return on equity would be concerning if the trend continues, but Hershey still destroys most of its competition in this area. This return on equity is driven by large corporate bond debt to drive returns for the business.

Hershey’s only real concern is its debt-to-equity level, but even that is well within reason for this behemoth chocolate producer. Since most of the debt is corporate bond debt it cannot be exercised before maturity and if needed can be pushed out through a new bond offering. Overall, the fundamentals of the company do not leave me concerned in the long term.

In terms of valuation, my analysis shows that the stock is undervalued.

The Hershey Company Vs. The S&P 500

Now, let’s see how Hershey compares versus the U.S. stock market benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) over the past 10 years. From the chart below, we can see that Hershey tends to somewhat follow the market’s movement, but the market benchmark certainly outperforms Hershey over the majority of the long term.

One positive takeaway from this chart is noticed during general market downturns. For example, during the Covid crisis in March 2020, the market fell hard and sharply. Whereas Hershey experienced a softer and more gradual decline. It’s a reminder of Hershey’s stability during different macroeconomic environments. It’s not a high growth stock, or one that will regularly outperform the market, but if you can buy it at a big enough discount and hold during uncertain times in the market, it can prove to be a good defensive and stable stock that provides a consistently reliable dividend.

Morningstar

Forward-Looking Conclusion

Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 7.27%.

In addition, the average one-year price target for this stock is $209.68, which is about a 10% increase in a year.

The Expected Annual Compounding Rate of Return is 7.55%.

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about 7% (average growth) per year.

Here is an alternative scenario based on HSY’s past earnings growth. During the past 10 and 5-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 8.2% and 7.3%, respectively.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the average growth has been 7.7% and 6.4%, respectively. Therefore, when considering all these return possibilities, our average annual return could likely be around 7.4%.

If considering actual past results of Hershey Company, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10 and 5-year return results.

______________

10 Year Return Results if Invested in HSY:

Initial Investment Date: 1/22/2014

End Date: 1/22/2024

Cost per Share: $99.83

End Date Price: $188.26

Dividends Received: $29.87

Total Return: 118.50%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 8%

_______________

5 Year Return Results if Invested in HSY:

Initial Investment Date: 1/22/2019

End Date: 1/22/2024

Cost per Share: $108.31

End Date Price: $188.26

Dividends Received: $17.88

Total Return: 90.32%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 14%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 8% to 14%. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in HSY, and its existing products (Hershey Chocolates, Reese's, KitKat, Ice Breakers, Twizzlers, etc.), you could expect HSY to provide you with around at least 7-8% annual return over the long haul. But if you can buy at a big enough discount, and reinvest long-term dividends, you could experience gains of 10%-15% with relative safety and minimal risk.

As a comparison, the S&P 500’s average return from 1928 – 2014 is about 10%. So, in a typical scenario with HSY, you could expect to earn slightly less than the market benchmark with a seemingly more stable investment during economic downturns. Plus, HSY could provide better returns than the market if you buy at a big enough discount and hold long-term with dividends reinvested.

Does The Hershey Company Pass My Checklist?

Company Rating 70+ out of 100? Yes (75) Share Price Compound Annual Growth Rate > 12%? No (6.96% or 8% with dividends) Earnings history mostly increasing? Yes ROE (5-year average 16% or greater)? Yes (62%) ROIC (5-year average 16% or greater)? Yes (21%) Gross Margin % (5-year average > 30%)? Yes (44.77%) Debt-to-Equity (less than 1)? No Current Ratio (greater than 1)? Yes Outperformed S&P 500 during most of the past 10 years? No Do I think this company will continue to successfully sell their same main product/service for the next 10 years? Yes.

The Hershey Company scored 7/10 or 70%. But when I consider that the Debt-to-Equity is reasonable and long-term holding with dividends reinvested can produce returns of 10% annually or more, the investment seems more attractive.

Is The Hershey Company currently selling at a bargain price?

Estimated Value greater than the Current Stock Price? Yes (Value $227.85 >$188 Stock Price) Detailed Valuation Analysis shows that HSY is undervalued? Yes (Value $205 >$188 Stock Price).

The Hershey Company has shown strong fundamentals and sales growth within a relatively low-growth commodities industry over the several years. Its high gross margin, EPS, and ROIC continue to show a stable company that can grow. The brand name and sales insulate the company from macroeconomic conditions and potential competition. If any competition gets too intense the company can look to acquire the competitor due to its large cash reserves and availability to generate debt to fund purchases.

The concerns for the company are in its potential decline due to customer habits changing. As healthy lifestyles continue to become a trend, the Hershey product portfolio could suffer some negative sales growth. Although this is concerning, candy is not usually an everyday item that people consume and I am skeptical that even healthier diets will remove candy entirely from customer’s consumption.

The other downside risk is potential competition. Chocolates like Feastables are marketing themselves as a healthy and organic alternative to current chocolates in the market. While this does seem to be gaining some steam, the overall market they are targeting is niche as the taste does not compare with your standard chocolate and candy manufacturers. Also, Hershey could easily acquire a company like Feastables or create their own health-conscious candy line.

Finally, Hershey does utilize large debt to fund its ambitions. Currently, I am unconcerned with this as the debt is corporate bonds which are easily pushed, and the company continues to grow its sales year-over-year.

In conclusion, I would look to enter a position in The Hershey Company when the price edges lower towards $170 and my aim would be to capitalize on the long-term stability of the company and to hold as a consistent dividend provider.