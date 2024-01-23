Cavan Images/Cavan via Getty Images

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), founded in 1970 and headquartered in Boston, MA, is a REIT that primarily engages in the ownership, development, and management of office real estate spread across six markets.

The company has a diversified tenant base, is exposed to multiple industries, has strong liquidity, and has had decent operating growth. But most importantly the dividend yield is high, the distribution appears safe from a cut/suspension, and the shares are trading at a huge discount to NAV even when using conservative assumptions. In short, this is one of the get-paid-to-wait deals that I favor.

Portfolio & Performance

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, the REIT owned 190 properties, aggregating ~53.5 million sqft, located in Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. More specifically, the portfolio consisted of 169 office/life science buildings, 14 retail properties, 6 residential ones, and one hotel.

Now, it seems that the company lives up to its name as the portfolio is highly concentrated in Boston based on NOI:

As for its business type exposure, it seems that BXP mostly serves tenants engaged in Technology/Media; but with financial and legal services close behind, its tenant base appears to be well-diversified. It also has a decent exposure to Life Sciences:

Moreover, its top 20 tenants don't seem to be contributing a very large portion of its revenue, with Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) being the top contributor:

On September 30, 2023, the REIT's assets were 88.8% occupied, reflecting a YoY increase of 50 basis points. While this is more or less the average for office REITs, it is nevertheless very low on an absolute basis.

However, BXP has marked a decent, albeit modest, increase in its operating results over the last decade:

The same modesty in growth is depicted in more recent results. Below I compare the 3-year average rental revenue and FFO to the latest quarterly figures annualized and the 3-year average 4th quarter same-store NOI annualized to the latest quarterly same-store NOI figure annualized:

Rental Revenue Growth 10.68% Same-Store Cash NOI Growth 13.41% FFO Growth 10.23% Click to enlarge

Even though this is a growing business, the market hasn't appreciated it much, with the price performance having been very erratic in the last decade:

Leverage & Liquidity

Now, even though BXP has increased its leverage over the years, it's not yet very high; its debt/assets ratio is ~60%. And even though debt-to-EBITDA is a bit high at 8.9x, interest coverage is 1.7 times, reflecting adequate liquidity.

Additionally, its debt is 74.3% unsecured and carries a relatively low cost at an interest rate of 3.97%. Also, the maturities of this year are 14% of its total debt, but the company can exercise its one-year extension option to push it back to 2025.

Dividend & Valuation

BXP currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share, resulting in a forward yield of 5.74%. I think the yield is as attractive as it is safe, considering the 59.05% payout ratio based on FFO and the steady dividend growth taking place in the last 10 years:

The high yield also suggests undervaluation and the 7.45% implied cap rate the shares are trading at right now is here to confirm it. Sure, the median office implied cap rate seemed to be way higher lately, but average office cap rates are forecast to be lower at 5.53% in 2024. Moreover, Boston Properties used a 5.5% cap rate to value under-development projects lately.

With the office real estate market appearing more uncertain than others, adding 50 bps to that would be appropriate, but this REIT's portfolio is mostly A-Class, so the average is conservative enough I think here. Based on a 5.5% cap rate assumption then, BXP is trading at a 41.91% discount to NAV ($117.62), reflecting a 72.14% upside. And based on the optimistic assumption that cap rates for office space are going to reach the 2021 average of 4.27% again after interest rates fall back to that level, we are looking at a 60.24% discount and 151.52% upside with NAV being at $171.86.

For what it's worth, a peer-relative assessment reveals that BXP is almost fairly valued, trading at a small premium:

Stock P/FFO BXP 9.4 VNO 10.59 KRC 8.51 CUZ 8.94 SLG 8.76 Average 9.24 Click to enlarge

But because of its portfolio, safe dividend, and decent performance, I think that BXP deserves to be trading at a much larger premium than its peers at the moment.

Also, triple digits are not unexplored territory for BXP; it has traded as high as $147 per share before 2020, never falling below $100 from 2014 to 2020. I think it's reasonable to assume that the current undervaluation is a result of the Fed hikes that began in 2022 as there is a strong reverse correlation present here:

Risks

All that being said, there are two risks you should be aware of. First, cap rate forecasts may not be relevant if something unexpected happens like the Fed starting to push the rate higher again. Although doubtful, something like that would deem even my conservative cap rate assumption optimistic and the margin of safety not as wide as I initially perceived it.

Another risk has to do with Boston Properties' geographical diversification. As you saw, the portfolio is highly concentrated in Boston, which can translate into more volatility when it comes to operating results. REITs that are more widely diversified have the advantage of hedging risks that come with changes in unemployment rates and population, as well as rent price volatility.

Verdict

One thing that is reasonable to expect is that the market is going to narrow this price/NAV discrepancy here once interest rates start falling. However, I don't expect that after doing that it will fairly value BXP unless operating performance takes off or the dividend grows at a higher rate. So, even though I rate this as a strong buy because of the steep discount and high yield, I will keep monitoring it, ready to change my rating if the margin of safety narrows.

What's your take? Do you own BXP or intend to? Why or why not? Leave a comment and I'll get back to you as soon as I can. Thank you for reading!