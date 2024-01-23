Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sell Your Trump SPAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Chris DeMuth Jr. profile picture
Chris DeMuth Jr.
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • There is literally no (good) reason to own Digital World Acquisition Corp.
  • Better? Welp, practically anything.
  • But here’s an actionable idea for Trump / DWAC fans.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Sifting the World get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Former President Trump Holds Rally In Waterloo, Iowa

Scott Olson/Getty Images New

What is the best way to express support for Donald Trump's Presidential ambitions in your asset allocation decisions? This is not a question I expected to ask myself. It would take quite a while to unpack for anyone

Find better ideas than a Trump NFT or Trump SPAC here (or anywhere else).

This article was written by

Chris DeMuth Jr. profile picture
Chris DeMuth Jr.
37.43K Followers

Chris DeMuth Jr., is founder of event driven hedge fund Rangeley Capital. Its strategy is to invest in mispriced securities with limited downsides and corporate events that unlock shareholder value. Rangeley exploits the seams between other hedge funds’ mandates.

Chris runs the investing group Sifting the World, in which he shares his best ideas, deep research, extensive resources and real time updates as investments play out. The group contains an experienced community that shares specialized knowledge when members have local knowledge of opportunities under discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/957061-chris-demuth-jr/5549358-legal-disclosure

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (14)

Jason Alberty profile picture
Jason Alberty
Today, 2:04 PM
Comments (428)
I even called that Chris Demuth would post an article earlier this week because of the rise of DWAC. Then again I'm feeding into this, because DWAC articles are the only ones that get any engagement/compensation for these authors.

They're all using SA as a platform to minimize the margin calls on their shorts.
Chris DeMuth Jr. profile picture
Chris DeMuth Jr.
Today, 2:18 PM
Comments (25.14K)
@Jason Alberty there is much to unpack there. You make many points.
Dave Schneider profile picture
Dave Schneider
Today, 2:02 PM
Comments (337)
When I think of the two people who are front runners for Prez, I think I must be hallucinating.
Rombo profile picture
Rombo
Today, 1:58 PM
Comments (2.16K)
Another DWAC hit piece..

Shorts are getting desperate. LOL.

Do not listen to this advice.
S
Smithn Wesson
Today, 2:03 PM
Comments (1.39K)
@Rombo

DeMuth is not short, nor is he advocating that anybody should get short.
m
magenta17
Today, 1:56 PM
Comments (5.32K)
Hogwash! Of course, the writer has no skin in the game! Longz DWAC! :-)
Chris DeMuth Jr. profile picture
Chris DeMuth Jr.
Today, 1:57 PM
Comments (25.14K)
@magenta17 thanks for commenting; what's the rationale for owning DWAC equity over units. Would be fascinated and grateful to better understand the thinking behind that.
masondomino profile picture
masondomino
Today, 2:02 PM
Comments (122)
@Chris DeMuth Jr. ah Chris, you’re much too gracious assuming there is any “thinking” going on.
Special Situations and Arbs profile picture
Special Situations and Arbs
Today, 1:52 PM
Comments (3.36K)
Nice idea for those that own DWAC. I dont't own it too bad or too good I guess because why would I own something based on pure hype. Options at this moment suggest stock price of 33 well below the stock's trading price
Chris DeMuth Jr. profile picture
Chris DeMuth Jr.
Today, 1:56 PM
Comments (25.14K)
@Special Situations and Arbs the best likely $DWAC conclusion would be redemption.
D
DividendRUs
Today, 1:52 PM
Comments (367)
This company is not profitable and never will be. Pretty easy to see why long term you don't want to be a bagholder of another failed Trump backed business.
Chris DeMuth Jr. profile picture
Chris DeMuth Jr.
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments (25.14K)
@DividendRUs he's been quite consistent regarding how his outside equity and debt holders fare long-term.
m
motto5448
Today, 1:52 PM
Comments (2.28K)
Love our next President.
S
Smithn Wesson
Today, 2:05 PM
Comments (1.39K)
@motto5448

I like Biden too.

It would be nice if he was a bit younger, but he's okay. He's a decent guy.

He will do a decent job for the next 4 years, and after that then Kamala Harris will take over.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DWAC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DWAC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DWAC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.