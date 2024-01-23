Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:EFSC) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call January 23, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Lally - President, CEO

Scott Goodman - President-Enterprise Bank & Trust

Keene Turner - CFO, COO

Doug Bauche - CCO

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Rulis - D.A. Davidson

Damon DelMonte - KBW

Brian Martin - Janney

Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Enterprise Financial Services Corp. Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to welcome Jim Lally, President and CEO, to begin the call. Jim, over to you.

Jim Lally

Well, thank you, Mandeep, and thank you all very much for joining us this morning, and welcome to our 2023 fourth quarter earnings call. Today is January 23, 2024. And joining me this morning is Keene Turner, EFSC's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer; Scott Goodman, President of Enterprise Bank & Trust; and Doug Bauche, Chief Credit Officer for Enterprise Bank & Trust.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everybody on the call that a copy of the release and accompanying presentation can be found on our website. The presentation and earnings release were furnished on SEC Form 8-K yesterday. Please refer to Slide 2 of the presentation titled Forward-Looking Statements and our most recent 10-K and 10-Q for reasons why actual results may vary from any forward-looking statements that we make today.

The fourth quarter once again showed the strong earnings power of our company despite the manifestation of a few credit challenges that we experienced. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $1.16 and versus $1.17 in the third quarter and $1.58 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Before I get into some of the highlights of a very strong quarter and year, I

