piranka

Audio technology company Focusrite plc (OTC:FOCIF) might have crashed spectacularly from its highs of 2021 (see chart below), but January 2024 has started on a good note. It's up by almost 24% so far this month. So is it making its way back up to the highs?

Price Chart (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Why did the price crash?

To assess how much further it can rise, if at all, it's essential to dial back a bit to why the price skyrocketed and then crashed in the first place. In the five years prior to COVID-19 (up to FY19, ending August 2019), the company saw a compounded annual growth rate (OTC:CAGR)) in revenue of a healthy 15.6%. Net earnings saw a CAGR of 18.5% over this time as well.

Pandemic and acquisitions boost financials

Come FY20, the company’s revenues ballooned, growing by 53.7%, largely on account of its acquisitions of loudspeaker brands Adam Audio and Martin Audio. The COVID-19 lockdowns also contributed to growth in its big content creation segment, which accounted for ~77% of the revenues in FY23. The segment covers technology solutions that allow audio creation for home recordists.

It saw a boost as musicians and content streamers used more technology to stay in touch with audiences with live events being off the table. It continued to see this boost in FY21, supported by its acquisition of synthesizer manufacturer Sequential, seeing revenue growth of 33.65%.

By FY21, it also saw a massive jump in net earnings, more than doubling from its FY19 levels after a dip in FY20 on the acquisitions. The price continued to rise over this time, but it started declining from 2022 onwards as the pandemic eased and beaten-down stocks gained favour.

Post-pandemic adjustment

It didn’t help that the company’s performance also softened post-pandemic, a challenge that was compounded by component shortages. The company’s ongoing acquisitions like amplifier manufacturer Linea Research and audio plugin software producer Sonnox in FY22 and FY23 respectively didn’t help either.

For the full year FY23, the company’s revenues shrank by 2.9% (see table below) though they remain more than double those in the last pre-pandemic year of FY19. Similarly, net earnings, are still 52% higher than in FY19, even as they have shrunk in the past two years.

Source: Focusrite

Why the price is rising now

Now, however, there’s good reason to believe that the company could see better times ahead even though there are risks that will be discussed later.

Trading update offers hope

The first reason for optimism is the company's recent trading update for the first four months of its current financial year (September-December 2023) even as there are challenges. For instance, the update says that the content creation business still “faced ongoing industry wide market challenges…”.

On the other hand, it says that “performance and the full year pipeline remain strong” for the audio reproduction division, which accounts for the remainder of the revenue after it already saw robust 23% growth in FY23.

Also, it says that the gross margins have been maintained. For context, in FY23, the number was at 47.5%, the highest in the past decade (see chart below), as the cost of revenues shrank by 6.8%.

It further says that “our profit expectations for the full year remain unchanged”, in line with the earlier forecast for flat gross margins for FY24. If this trickles down into net earnings for the year, as long as revenues continue to grow, it could bode well for net earnings in FY24 too.

Gross Profit Margin (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Price overcorrection

In the meantime, the price has overcorrected. Its trailing twelve months (TTM) GAAP price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is now at 16.9x compared to the pre-pandemic 40x levels (see chart below). This is due to the fact that its diluted earnings per share (EPS) have risen from USD 0.24 for FY19 to USD 0.38 for the TTM. This alone indicates that there’s a reason for an uptick in the stock.

P/E, GAAP, TTM (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Forward multiples look alright

Analysts expect the company’s growth to resume in FY24, with 1.6% in GBP terms (1.9% in USD terms). Assuming that along with flat gross margins, the net margins remain constant as well at 10%, the net income would be USD 22.9 million, resulting in a forward P/E for FY24 of 16.5x.

This is attractive compared to its peer audio products producer Sonos (SONO), at a huge 82.5x, which was also loss-making in its last financial year.

The risks

The forward P/E is however based on the assumption that revenues do actually grow, reversing last year’s trend. The company’s content creation segment is still weak, going by the trading update, and going by its weight in total revenues, it does put the number at risk.

Next, net margins declined last year due to a host of factors including shrinking revenues, one-off expenses, increased investments and rising interest expenses. While inflation has softened, which is also visible in FY23's gross margins, and interest rates are expected to start falling this year, Focusrite is expanding fast. This comes with its own costs.

In fact, it acquired Sheriff Technology in December, which develops audio technologies for live shows. The GBP 2.37 million acquisition, with another GBP 1.2 million performance based payout, doesn’t look like it will be a significant addition to the revenue stream though. These along with the company's other investment expenses like licenses to gain technology usage have affected net earnings and this can continue.

What next?

To be fair, the company is making the right moves in terms of seeking growth opportunities. These have significantly enhanced its top line in recent years. But the post-pandemic recalibration is still impacting sales growth and it remains to be seen whether it can pull off double-digit increases yet again with its acquisitions and whether net earnings can start rising again.

There’s still a case for Focusrite’s price to rise from the current levels based on market multiples. This, along with the latest trading update suggests why the share price has risen so far in January.

However, investor sentiment can become downbeat if the financials continue to look weak. To avoid disappointment from an investment in the stock, it’s best to wait until April when it releases its half-year results. That would provide clarity on whether and how much the company has progressed this year. Until then, I’m going with a Hold rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.