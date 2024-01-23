Ranking The Fabulous 'Fab' 7 Tech Mega Caps Cheapest To Most Expensive

Weiquan Lin/Moment via Getty Images

The Fab 7 Are Still Popular

Suffice it to say, that the rotation into value for the first trading month of the year has been postponed. It could be that Fed speak has now pushed out the handicapping of rate cuts til mid to end summer. That March cut seems to be fading. With the fade, also comes a bit of a lagging reaction in both the dividend stock realm and longer-duration bond funds.

The Fabulous 7 are popular and for good reason. Yes, they are mega-cap, not cheap, or at least not as cheap as they were, and price growth rates have generally gotten ahead of earnings and revenue growth rates. However, many of these are also the best cash printers in the market, with ample free cash flow which is arguably the most important metric of any. Gobs of cash on the balance sheet make them invulnerable to the high rate environment. Star CEOs which help to elevate prices and stimulate the market through their effective conveyance of their company's ability to innovate.

These are companies at the forefront of artificial intelligence and lots of synergy possibilities abound. With both in-house moonshots and capital to buy private equity unicorns that might not have a good exit strategy due to the IPO market, further non-organic effective growth seems all but a given.

As Charlie Munger once said, it's hard to buy a good company at a fair price because everyone already knows who the best companies are. Therefore they trade at bloated multiples for long periods of time. I happily hold many of these, let's examine which ones are still worth buying.

Remembering the Guidance of Nomad and Bill Miller

In a previous article on Amazon, I had this to say regarding R&D expenses and adjusted operating income:

They spend on R&D right up to the max point to where they operate on a razor-thin operating margin and leave little left over for Uncle Sam to tax. This in turn compounds my revenue at a faster clip going forward. Eventually, when a high R&D spending company determines revenue has been scaled to the max, R&D may be rescinded to show a much higher GAAP income. The mindset of desiring value-based on GAAP versus Non-GAAP metrics when there is obvious revenue growth is like wanting to have a higher AGI on your tax returns via W2 income versus higher cash flow and write-offs on a nice portfolio of passive income rental properties. I know which one I prefer. This is not to say that Research and Development works the same way for every industry. Semiconductors, for instance, is a very competitive industry where the expense is truly needed to even exist and meet the demand of the client.

Nick Sleep & Qais Zakaria of Nomad Partnership and Bill Miller were all early Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) buyers before profitability. Normally adjusting operating earnings factoring back in how much potential profit was being sheltered by Research and Development expenses. Pre-dating them was one of Warren Buffett's influencers, Phil Fisher. He also had certain markers for a company he liked to see where Research and Development spending was at least a certain percentage of revenue.

This is what makes the majority of this "Fab 7" unique. They spend more on research and development on average as a percentage of revenue than any other company in their peer group.

The Jeff Bezos School of Long-Term Planning

From the Nomad Letters:

Take for example the current controversy at Amazon.com. Last year the company reported free cash flow of just over U$500m, indeed it has been around this number for the last few years. What is important is that the U$500m is after all investment spending on growth initiatives such as capital spending, but also research and development, shipping subsidy, marketing and advertising and price givebacks. The firm has been investing in these items today to grow the business in the future so that free cash flow in years to come will be meaningfully greater than it would be otherwise. By our estimates, these discretionary investments, over and above that required to maintain the business, are in the region of a further U$500m, excluding the price givebacks. This is our subjective assessment of the discretionary investment spend and implies that management could, if so inclined, cancel the discretionary growth spending and instead return around U$800m per annum to investors after taxes. An operation that was able to produce cash flow on such a basis might be worth U$10bn or so, and along with Amazon's other assets would imply a share price of around U$26. In valuing the business at these prices, as occurred last summer, investors are saying to Amazon management "your growth spending has no value, you may as well turn yourself into a cash cow"! This is an odd statement to make for a business growing revenues in excess of twenty percent per annum.

This is exactly the thought process that I have absorbed from my past reading of the Nomad Letters cover to cover. Spending on making a perfect product and giving as much to your customer as possible will eventually reduce competition and widen a moat. Throttle profit until you've squeezed the market. All that Research and Development expense could be scaled back and returned as a dividend or in the form of share buybacks, but wouldn't you rather create a long-term impenetrable moat?

It is true that with these tech companies, the Research and Development CAPEX is partially grown and partially maintained. The argument with Research and Development in the case of big tech is that much of the funds are spent on innovation and growth not having a commodity-type business. The same can not be said for semiconductors or pharmaceuticals who have many substitutes for their products.

Price Action

Data by YCharts

Here we can see Nvidia, Microsoft and Meta are all trading at all-time highs. It wasn't too long ago that commenters were arguing on one of my Meta buy articles whether Mark Zuckerberg was sinking the company or not. These are cash printers folks. Many can afford to take moon-shots and still generate ample free cash flow.

Methodology

The following are PEG ratio calculations adding back research and development to operating income, first generating a 5-year CAGR rate and then using that as the multiplier times the TTM adjusted operating income per share.

There are only a select few companies I would use this model on. Similar to what the Nomad Partnership instituted along with Bill Miller, non-cyclical, non-commodity based businesses that are successfully growing the top line and displaying moat-like qualities for their returns on invested capital are limited.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), (GOOGL)

Data by YCharts

5-year adjusted operating income growth rate [CAGR] 14.68%-multiplier.

TTM adjusted operating income per share= $9.09.

Fair price at modified PEG 1 ratio = $9.09 X 14.68 = $145.38.

Current price: $146.18.

Observation: Fairly priced. Google is undergoing the right sizing and is a prominent player in artificial intelligence. The ad revenue king has been buying back shares and has the distinction along with Microsoft as being one of the only two companies on the list with over $100 billion in cash and short-term investments.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Data by YCharts

5-year adjusted operating income growth rate [CAGR] 12.47%-multiplier.

TTM adjusted operating income per share $9.27.

Fair price at modified PEG 1 ratio = $9.27 X 12.47 = $115.63.

Current price = $191.

Observation: Overpriced. Apple does buyback shares at a faster clip than the rest of the 7. Although growth is stagnating, the company has ample cash and a large bond portfolio. Would like to see another hit from the company besides the latest version of the iPhone. The buybacks can increase intrinsic value if continued, although I'd argue against buying back at such a high price above what would seem to be a fair price in the $110-$120 range.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Data by YCharts

5-year adjusted operating income growth rate [CAGR]= 16.74%-multiplier.

TTM adjusted operating income per share = $10.58.

Fair price at modified PEG 1 ratio = $10.58 X 16.74 = $177.19.

Current price = $155.58.

Observation: Undervalued. Amazon is not as undervalued as it was in 2022, but the company is the research and development king of the 7. This has always been where the value in the conglomerate lies, they could be profitable if they wanted to. However, why should they realize more taxable income if they still have great ideas to expand? Amazon is quickly becoming the "Taco Bell" reference from Demolition Man. For those unfamiliar with the 1993 film, in the future, Taco Bell will take over all commerce.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)

Data by YCharts

5-year adjusted operating income growth rate [CAGR] = 13.02%-multiplier.

TTM adjusted operating income per share = $30.51.

Fair price at modified PEG 1 ratio = $30.51 X 13.02 = $397.24.

Current price = $383.24.

Observation: Undervalued. The company just keeps printing money through various social media advertising methods. Now a player and investor in AI, the social media king is also buying back shares and has over $40 billion in cash and short-term investments.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Data by YCharts

5-year adjusted operating income growth rate [CAGR]= 14.31%- multiplier

TTM adjusted operating income per share = $15.7

Fair price at modified PEG 1 ratio = $15.7 X 14.31 = $224.67

$397.71

Observation: Overvalued. This is an extremely high-quality software king, however, the market seems to have gotten a bit ahead of the growth trajectory after the release of Chat GPT. The overvaluation is dampened a bit due to a great share buyback trajectory and dividend bumps.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Data by YCharts

5-year adjusted operating income growth rate [CAGR] = 16.15%-multiplier

TTM adjusted operating income per share = $5.23

Fair price at modified PEG 1 ratio = $5.23 X 16.15 = $84.58

Current price = $592.69

Observation: Very overvalued. The disconnect between share price appreciation and growth is very apparent in NVIDIA. If you have not been looking at the preceding 10-year charts comparing earnings and EBITDA growth rates to share price appreciation, please have a look at this one. 14k+% appreciation in price compared to under a thousand percent earnings growth. Furthermore, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is releasing rival chips that seem to be competitive. This is a highly cyclical, commodity-based and now regulated industry with the U.S. curbing chip sales to China.

Data by YCharts

5-year adjusted operating income growth rate [CAGR] 58.89%- capped at 25% [Advice of Peter Lynch]*

TTM adjusted operating income per share = $4.53

Fair price at modified PEG 1 ratio = $4.53 X 25 = $113.34

Current price= $211.6

*note, Peter Lynch advised not to chase long-term growth assumptions higher than 25%. Therefore I capped PEG growth rate multiple at 25 X.

Observation: Overvalued. I like Tesla and have been in and out of the stock a few times. It's priced like a software company but is starting to grow like a car company. I capped the growth rate assumptions at 25%, but if you are a Tesla fan and believe they still have several forward years of 50% growth left in the tank, probably due to the success of one of their other non-vehicle products, then you could certainly justify a price in the $220 range.

Share Growth Versus Reduction Comparisons

Data by YCharts

Share reducers:

Apple

Google

Microsoft

Meta

NVIDIA

Share diluters:

Amazon

Tesla

Cash and Short-Term Investments

Data by YCharts

Here we can see the cash on the balance sheet of the Fab 7. Google and Microsoft are in a class of their own. Apple should also be commended due to the over $100 Billion in long-term investments that also continue to spin off cash. If we incorporate the long bonds into Apple's balance sheet, they are certainly on par with Google and Microsoft but not as liquid.

Amazon and Meta are a peg down on balance sheet strength but still have ample powder for new projects and acquisitions.

Tesla and NVIDIA are in the lowest rung which is also a testament to how cash flow-positive these two members are.

Risks

Because these companies have been so successful at growing revenue through R&D combined with minimizing taxes, anti-trust issues do eventually rear their heads. Google, Apple, Meta, and Amazon are very notable for the recent antitrust battles they are facing with the FTC. However, I would rather run the risk of being sued as a monopoly than being sued for environmental damages or other items related to accounting. Being sued for being successful is the best of the three but could also see some of these companies divided in the future.

Whatever is spun off from the lot I would gladly hold on to, but it is a risk to the share prices nonetheless.

Summary of the Fab 7 Cheapest to Most Expensive [cheapest first, most expensive last]

Amazon. Meta. Google. Apple. Microsoft. Tesla. Nvidia.

STOCK INTRINSIC VALUE MARKET VALUE PERCENT OF FAIR VALUE GOOGL 145.38 146.18 100.50% AAPL 115.63 191 165% TSLA 113.34 211.6 186% AMZN 177.19 155.58 87.80% MSFT 224 397.71 177% NVDA 84.98 592.69 697% META 397.24 383.24 96.40% Click to enlarge

This year, Amazon, Meta, and Google remain on the buy list. The next 3 should be watched for strategic entry points. While NVIDIA is a good trade with lots of momentum, I'm not sure how the company can grow into a valuation in such a regulated industry.

Previous Thoughts

I have written pieces on Meta, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft in the past. They've all worked out well and have proven to be undervalued using these models. I had written a buy article on Tesla as well near the $100 level but would submit that it goes too high above my intrinsic value models using these calculations. Microsoft touched intrinsic value in 2022 but has been a hold for quite some time since the excitement about AI ensued.

Apple has been a hold for me since I began writing on Seeking Alpha, although I do own some shares that I purchased as part of by Dow 30 indexing strategy. NVIDIA has been the most overvalued of the stocks on this list and I still hold that to be true. Although it continues to rise, don't be disappointed if they fail to grow into the expected growth displayed in their classic Peter Lynch chart which compares the growth rate in earnings to the growth rate in share price.

Market Outlook

Many fear the Mag 7. I would say that their innovative qualities and tax avoidance through extreme spending on Research and Development justify a higher multiple of GAAP earnings based on what's happening under the hood. Increases in operating efficiency through AI and automation could be the next great growth driver.

While I don't like all the names that make up this mega-cap top slice of the S&P500, the forward P/E at 20 X should be reduced a bit considering these companies are so profitable on a non-GAAP basis. This was not the case in the prior tech bubble where today's tech names didn't exist or were mostly not profitable on any basis.