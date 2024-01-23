Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Truist Financial: Don't Let The Net Loss Scare You

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Truist Financial reported a substantial net loss in Q4 2024 due to an impairment charge, but the preferred dividends are still well-covered.
  • The bank's preferred shares, such as the R-Series and Series O, offer attractive yields and are unlikely to be called.
  • Truist Financial's preferred shares are yielding slightly higher than its larger peers, but the company is not significantly cheaper than its banking sector counterparts.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Analysis of US dollar growth trends, business and economic data

shutjane/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The last time I looked at Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC), the stock was trading at approximately 8 times earnings and at a premium of approximately 45% to its book value. I also kept my eyes on the preferred shares and

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
20.62K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

rgpeterson4592 profile picture
rgpeterson4592
Today, 3:50 PM
Comments (167)
I’m curious as to why you would choose these preferred shares when there’s other preferred shares paying 7% more and are cumulative?
About half of my holdings are in preferred’s, I recently had two holdings called, I had bought both several years ago at pricing below the $25 call price. Both paid the full call price plus covered the interest for the time after the last distribution.
I’ve only had one preferred delay an interest payment, during the pandemic,
but it was cumulative and it made the full payment 30 days after the due date.
Herbert 5223 profile picture
Herbert 5223
Today, 3:31 PM
Comments (2.67K)
TFC operates in slow motion, but the stock price should continue to trend higher on its excellent footprint and very low exposure to office CRE. The domino effect from the failures of SVB and FRC pushed TFC’s stock price too low. Stay long and add on dips.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 3:19 PM
Comments (5.73K)
I’m looking for $40+ in the next 12 months. Long from $31.
T
The Real Cavalier
Today, 3:30 PM
Comments (10.13K)
@Natturner1966 My target is $41.60 which equates to a 5% dividend yield at $2.08.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 3:31 PM
Comments (5.73K)
@The Real Cavalier
Good 👍🏾 stuff!
B
Bottom Feeding
Today, 2:57 PM
Comments (57)
What are the details of the transaction likely to be if the preferred shares were called back? Face value of $25 or?

Thanks for the TFC article
T
The Real Cavalier
Today, 2:54 PM
Comments (10.13K)
Waiting for the dividend to be increased in Q3.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TFC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TFC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TFC
--
TFC.PR.R
--
TFC.PR.O
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.