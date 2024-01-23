shutjane/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The last time I looked at Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC), the stock was trading at approximately 8 times earnings and at a premium of approximately 45% to its book value. I also kept my eyes on the preferred shares and that equity class has performed reasonably well thanks to the lower interest rates on the financial markets.

Data by YCharts

A first glance at the Q4 results

As I am interested in figuring out if the preferred shares would be a good choice for me, I wanted to make sure the preferred dividends are still well covered. While the headline result for the final quarter of 2024 unveiled a very substantial net loss, the reality is a bit more nuanced than that.

Looking at the income statement, the company reported a total interest income of almost $6.3B while its interest expenses increased to $2.72B for a net interest income of $3.54B.

Truist Investor Relations

The bank also reported a total non-interest income of $2.16B while the non-interest expenses were a whopping $10.3B. The explanation is pretty simple: Truist recorded a $6.1B impairment charge during the final quarter of 2023 and needless to say this really weighed on the bottom line. The bank’s pre-impairment and pre-tax income was approximately $1.5B but after deducting the $6.1B impairment charge as well as the $572M loan loss provision, the pre-tax loss was $5.15B while the net loss was $5.1B. As you can see in the image above, the bank paid about $77M in preferred dividends resulting in a net loss attributable to the shareholders of $5.17B.

Anyone who invests based on headline results will think the preferred dividends aren’t covered but the bank would have reported a pre-tax income of $924M and an after-tax result of approximately $700M if you’d exclude the impairment charge but still include the loan loss provision. The adjusted EPS was actually $0.81 and there’s no doubt the preferred dividends are well-covered and the non-recurring impairment charge has no impact on the underlying earnings (potential).

Truist has several issues of preferred shares outstanding

In my previous article, I focused on two specific series of preferred shares as my personal preference was to deal with fixed rate preferred shares. The R-Series preferred shares are trading with (NYSE:TFC.PR.R) as a ticker symbol and pay a fixed preferred dividend of 4.75% of its principal value of $25. The Series O (NYSE:TFC.PR.O) offers a preferred dividend of $1.3125 per share per year, payable in four equal quarterly payments of $0.328125 per share. These preferred shares are callable from June 1, 2025 on, but I think a call is pretty unlikely in the current interest rate environment.

Seeking Alpha

The Series R preferred shares are currently trading at $20.80, representing a yield of approximately 5.71%. Given the low cost of capital (4.75% for equity is pretty cheap), I doubt these securities will be called in September 2025, the first potential call date. As such, I don’t think it's relevant to highlight the yield to call simply because a call appears to be unlikely.

This means I should mainly focus on the current yield of those securities and a yield of 5.7% is somewhat attractive. It definitely isn’t the highest yield on the street but the preferred dividend is very well covered, and although the preferred shares are non-cumulative shares (Truist does not have to make its preferred shareholders whole on missed preferred dividend payments) the preferred shares are somewhat interesting.

Investment thesis

Truist Financial is relatively interesting at its current share price, but the company is not materially cheaper than its peers in the banking sector. I wished its preferred shares would offer me a better option to invest if I wanted to focus on income rather than potential capital gains, but while I think the preferred dividends are safe, Truist Financial’s preferred shares are yielding just about 20-30 bp higher than for instance JPMorgan’s (JPM) preferred shares, which I discussed in this article.

For now, I'm on the sidelines. I currently have no position in either Truist’s common shares or preferred shares. I'm keeping close tabs on the bank’s evolution and hopefully I will be able to take advantage of an opportunity to get in the stock.