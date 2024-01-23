Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
How Much Money Do You Need To Buy Happiness? Let's Talk About It

Jan. 23, 2024 2:54 PM ETDGRW, AMH, PEP, SCHD, CNQ, TD, MAIN, CWEN, CWEN.A, EPD, RNP, DNP, CNQ:CA, TD:CA8 Comments
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Money can buy happiness if spent on the elements of the good life like relationships, shared experiences, and health rather than material possessions.
  • Research shows that spending money on others can also increase happiness.
  • The key to using money to increase happiness is knowing how to prioritize and allocate it effectively.
  • I discuss some investments from my own portfolio that combine yield and growth with the goal of eventually rendering the "optimal" income for happiness.
Greed

Francesco Carta fotografo/Moment via Getty Images

You have heard versions of the saying many times:

Money can't buy happiness.

Money can't buy me love.

The love of money is the root of many evils.

Alright, alright, we get it. Money isn't everything. But it isn't nothing either.

Comments (8)

ngadata profile picture
ngadata
Today, 3:39 PM
Comments (178)
Money is not important...
the lack of it is!
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Today, 3:44 PM
Comments (5.02K)
@ngadata Hah! Well said. When you have money, you tend to think money isn't that important. When you lack money, all you can think about is how miserable its absence makes you.
jkane56 profile picture
jkane56
Today, 3:32 PM
Comments (320)
Rich = safety (not happy), Poverty = worry (not said). Would you rather be the richman with the mansion on the hill and no money worries who rarely interacts with wife or other social contacts or madly in love with your treasured spouse living in substandard housing and just getting buy. Money buys safety not happy.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 3:22 PM
Comments (4.52K)
Another well written article. Money can buy happiness when you have a goal and have balance. Also when you’re accomplishing your goals for yourself and not for others. I see that happen a lot which leads to hitting milestones but still unhappy.
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Today, 3:43 PM
Comments (5.02K)
@The Dividend Collectuh Yeah, I've experienced that in the past -- hit what seemed like a momentous milestone only to think, "Huh, I feel the same as I did before." It becomes the new normal. Thanks for the thoughtful comment!
d
dynx
Today, 3:13 PM
Comments (12.35K)
That’s the idea. And mathematically it works. But when you get there it’s “just one more year” or “but the market may drop soon” or “another 1k a month would really be nice”. Or the wife says no.
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Today, 3:41 PM
Comments (5.02K)
@dynx Just one more dollar! Haha, I know, I feel it too. It would be difficult for me to ever completely stop accumulating.
