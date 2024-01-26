The 8% Income Portfolio: 2023 Year-End Review

Zolak

This income-centric portfolio was launched in October 2014 with two simple goals. The primary goal of this portfolio was to provide roughly an 8% income while preserving the capital. The secondary goal was to provide some reasonable capital appreciation over the long term. This portfolio has completed a total of nine years now, and we have provided its progress periodically on public SA.

In our view, our "8% Income Portfolio" has continued to perform reasonably well under many different circumstances during the last nine years. Have we made some mistakes? Sure, in hindsight, yes. Obviously, after a very tough 2022 for most assets (most asset classes lost money in 2022), the year 2023 was mixed but overall positive. In the year 2023, the tech stocks and the "Magnificent Seven" performed extremely well. The S&P 500 (which has nearly 28% of its assets allocated to the top 7 tech stocks called Magnificent Seven) also did extremely well and gained over 25% for the year. Closed-end funds, or CEFs, generally performed well but were nowhere close to the performance of the S&P 500.

So, have we made some mistakes? With the benefit of hindsight, there are many areas where we could have done better. It may be appropriate to mention here that we have maintained over 12% cash reserves most of the time. Last year, it topped 16%. Even though this helped in 2022, it became a drag on the performance in 2023. Another factor that contributed to the rising cash reserves was the amount of cash this portfolio provides now since we do not drip automatically. We admit that we were slow to utilize the cash fast enough. Though we could catch some bottom prices, we regret that we did not buy more in those instances.

Based on 2023 numbers, this portfolio provided a 14.5% yield on the cost basis and an 8.6% yield on the average market value of the portfolio (in 2023). Since its inception in Oct. 2014, until the end of 2021, the portfolio provided an annualized gain of over 10%. However, 2022 has put some dent in the overall returns/performance, and the annualized gain until the end of 2023 works out to be lower at about 8.5%.

In the meantime, in spite of the challenges, there has been no shortfall in income. After all, that's the primary objective of this portfolio. We think this portfolio is suitable even for many conservative investors, including retirees, if they need income. However, we only recommend less than a quarter (25%) of the capital to this kind of portfolio. We generally advocate a multi-bucket diversified portfolio. This "8% Income Portfolio" represents one of the important buckets in our overall investment strategy. This portfolio takes most of the risk while providing most of the income in our otherwise conservative strategy. Even though many folks would associate an all-CEF portfolio with a risky portfolio, a small exposure could still be appropriate for most investors. We find that the consistently high distributions/income reduce the volatility and improve the overall returns that are generally comparable to the broader market.

As is true in most areas of life, one should pay attention to the right proportions. How much exposure (to a portfolio like this) would be appropriate for an individual? It would depend on the individual's goals, risk tolerance, and personal situation. Please see our allocation model at the end of the article.

If you are interested in the history of this portfolio, you can read our original introductory article from 2014 here. You can also search for all the updates on our Profile page.

Performance Snapshot:

The chart below shows the performance of the 8%-Income Portfolio during the period from January 2018 to Dec.31, 2023. The movement of the portfolio was mostly in the same direction as the broader market but with lower volatility. Usually, an all-CEF portfolio would result in higher volatility, but this portfolio had lower volatility because of the 10%-12% cash reserve in the portfolio and the constant flow of over 8% distributions. However, having a cash reserve is debatable, as it drags the long-term performance.

Chart 1:

Author

True to its name, this portfolio has continued to generate high income, thus meeting its primary goal. Sure, a few funds cut their distributions in 2020 and 2022, but a few of them increased their distributions during this time. Our total income from the portfolio has grown consistently over the years. However, as you observe, the income in 2023 has flattened (compared to the year 2022). This has been the result of almost no year-end distributions in 2023 and too much cash build-up in the portfolio. We will certainly try to address the second factor in 2024.

Chart 1A: Year-wise Dividends/Distributions

Author

Note: For the year 2015, the initial investments were still being made and deployed. No additional contributions were made after 2015. However, subsequently, the dividends were collected and reinvested periodically.

We recognize that the total return of the portfolio is important to many folks; however, for this portfolio, it's a secondary goal, to us. We know that the stock market never moves in a straight line, and there will be ups and downs along the way, as shown by the first chart. In fact, we should take advantage of lower prices when substantial discounts are available, but it is not always possible to catch the bottom.

Some Background:

Here's some brief background for the new readers. A total amount of $100,000 was initially allocated to the portfolio, and another $100,000 was contributed in the next 12 months ($8,333 in 12 installments). No more fresh money was added thereafter.

Cash Added/Contributed:

Initial Investment 10/17/2014: $100,000 From Nov.1, 2014 until Oct.1, 2015 $100,000 12 installments of $8333.33 TOTAL Contributions (Cost basis) $200,000 Click to enlarge

The primary goal of this portfolio was to provide a durable income stream in good times and bad. The investment strategy was to utilize CEFs, which generally use some amount of leverage to generate high distributions. To start with, initially, we had chosen to invest in as many as 13 funds (11 CEFs, one ETN, and one ETF) to provide us broad diversification, high distributions, and exposure to different types of assets such as equity, bonds/credit securities, utility, infrastructure, energy MLPs, preferred income, floating-rate income, technology, healthcare, etc. Subsequently, during the following years, we added many more funds and a few individual company stocks to the portfolio from the BDC/mREIT/ MLP sectors. However, these individual stocks form only about 10% of the portfolio size.

Portfolio Composition:

Here's the current portfolio consisting of 30 securities, including two BDCs, one mREIT, one MLP, and 23 closed-end funds.

The Symbols are:

(DNP), (KYN), (GOF), (STK), (NMZ), (PDI), (FFC), (RFI), (RNP), (UTF), (HQH), (NLY), (MAIN), (ARCC), (IFN), (CHI), (ET), (AWF), (HYB), (ARDC), (LGI), (RQI), (USA), (UTG), (BST), (CET), (EOS), (MCI), (BDJ), and (PDT).

Table 1:

Author

MAIN, NLY, and ARCC: Three Individual Stocks:

MAIN, NLY, and ARCC are the only three individual company securities in this portfolio that are not funds (every other security is a fund). MAIN and ARCC are in the BDC sector, whereas NLY is an mREIT. ARCC was added in 2017. All three put together form only about 10% of the portfolio value.

HQH:

Tekla Healthcare is the only fund from the healthcare sector in our portfolio. The fund has a good past record. Even though the fund has struggled in recent times, the long-term future looks bright, given the tailwinds to the healthcare sector.

FFC:

In 2022, we replaced PFF (an ETF in the Preferred securities sector) with this closed-end fund FFC that invests in the same sector. FFC is the Preferred fund from the Flaherty & Crumrine fund family.

DNP, UTF, and UTG:

DNP and UTG invest in the utility sector, whereas UTF invests both in the utility and infrastructure sectors.

We recently published articles on UTF and UTG; you can read them here and here.

STK, BST:

STK is an equity CEF and invests primarily in the technology sector. Even though the fund deploys an options strategy, however, most of the distributions come from capital gains. The fund is somewhat risky but also can provide high growth in good times. Due to the large appreciation since we invested and some recent buys, the fund is just about 6% of our portfolio.

BST is another Science and technology-focused fund (from the BlackRock group). Roughly 60% of its assets are invested in US-based companies, and the rest are from other developed countries. We added this fund in December 2021.

RFI, RNP, and RQI:

RNP, RFI, and RQI are from the Cohen & Steers fund family and have some overlap in the types of securities they invest in. RNP is a sort of hybrid fund that invests roughly 50% in real estate (REITs) and the balance of 50% in preferred and debt securities. It also provides some exposure to international preferred securities as an added benefit.

RFI is invested in equities of real estate securities. It also invests roughly 15% in the preferred securities issued by real estate companies.

All three funds have a solid history, provide decent yields, and have a relatively low expense ratio. RFI does not use leverage, whereas RNP uses roughly 30% leverage.

PDI and GOF:

Note: PCI was merged into PDI as of Dec.10, 2021.

This is a PIMCO fund in our portfolio. The fund has a large exposure to mortgage debt. Due to a strong recovery in the housing market and a steep fall in mortgage delinquencies in the last decade, this asset class performed very well until 2021. However, in 2022 and 2023, the high interest rates have hurt this fund to a great extent, but we think it should recover as the rates start declining. The fund yields over 14% currently.

GOF fund invests in US government and agency-issued fixed-income debt and senior equity securities, corporate bonds, mortgages, and asset-backed securities. It also utilizes an options strategy. In 2023, it has moved from a very high premium to low single-digit premium prices. NAV has also deteriorated due to higher interest rates. It currently yields over 16%.

KYN and ET:

KYN is our fund for the MLP sector. KYN provides exposure to some of the best companies in the MLP sector without the headache of K-1 (partnership) tax treatment.

We added ET in 2019 because of the value proposition that was being offered. This is an individual MLP partnership, which we think will continue to do well and provide a very high level of income. Please note that MLPs provide a K-1 tax form instead of a 1099-Div.

NMZ:

NMZ is the diversified Municipal fund from Nuveen's family. This fund is tax-exempt and should be used in a taxable account. If the portfolio was maintained in a tax-deferred account, we could replace NMZ with BlackRock Taxable Muni Fund (BBN), Guggenheim Taxable Muni Fund (GBAB), or Nuveen Build America Bond (NBB).

IFN:

This is an emerging market, country-specific equity fund focused on India.

CHI:

The fund invests in convertible securities (45%), debt securities (40%), and preferred securities (6%). The fund is sponsored by Calamos Advisors. It provides monthly distributions and uses a leverage of about 33%.

USA, CET:

These both are US-focused equity funds. They invest primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, mostly in US securities.

EOS and BDJ:

EOS fund comes from the Eaton Vance fund family. The fund invests primarily in domestic equity and writes call-options to generate income. The fund has a proven past record of good performance. The second fund has similar objectives and comes from the Blackrock fund family.

MCI:

The fund is the flagship fund from the Barings Group. The fund has a long history since 1971 and has performed well over the years. The fund invests principally in privately placed, below-investment grade, long-term debt obligations and is often accompanied by equity features purchased directly from their issuers. We recently published an article on this fund, which you can read here.

Sector Allocation:

Chart 2A

Author

Position-wise Holdings:

Chart 2B

Author

Income Distribution Chart:

Chart 2C

Author

Sales/Purchases made during the year 2023:

We had no activity in the first half of 2023 in terms of sales/purchases. However, we initiated some purchases worth about $15,000 on Oct.30, 2023, and took advantage of rock-bottom prices. However, we wish we had invested more at that time, but that is with the benefit of hindsight. Meanwhile, our cash reserve went up even more due to incoming dividends. Our total cash reserve at the end of the year 2023 stood at just under $60,000, over 16% of the portfolio value. We needed to bring it down to roughly 10%, which we have done in early 2024.

Table 2 (sale and purchase transactions):

Ticker Date of Transaction Buy or Sell Shares Price Total Amount PDI 10/30/2023 BUY 189 15.82 2,989.98 BDJ 10/30/2023 BUY 429 6.98 2,994.42 PDT 10/30/2023 BUY 321 9.33 2,994.93 UTG 10/30/2023 BUY 126 23.75 2,992.50 HQH 10/30/2023 BUY 208 14.38 2,991.04 Total 14,962.87 Click to enlarge

Total Purchases: $14962.87

Total Sales: $0

Dividends:

Total dividend/interest earned in the year 2023: $29,060

(Total dividends earned until the end of 2022: $160,697)

Total dividends earned since portfolio inception: $189,757 ($160,697+29,060)

(this includes $1,382 from securities that were sold prior)

The yield-on-cost [YOC] for the year 2023 was 14.53%. However, the distribution amount also includes year-end special distributions. If you were to invest today in this portfolio, you would get a much lower yield of 8.2% (8.6% on the average value in 2023). This is obviously a function of capital appreciation and reinvested dividends over the years. The cash reserve (money market fund) of roughly $60,000 at the end of the year 2023 represented roughly 16% of the portfolio.

Security-wise dividends:

Table 3:

Author

Total dividend since inception = $189,757 (includes $1,382 from closed positions not shown in the table).

Performance:

The portfolio returned roughly 10.2%, -12.5%, 20.3%, 0.12%, and 30% in the years 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019, respectively.

Here's the current portfolio (sorted alphabetically on Ticker) as of 12/31/2023. The very last column shows the performance calculated after including the dividends for each security.

Table 4:

Author

Here's another view of the above table. It shows the funds sorted in order of performance (from best to worst), including the dividends as of Dec.31, 2023.

Table 5:

Author

Table 6:

1 Sold during the period (year 2023) $0 2 New investments made during the period (year 2023) $14,962.87 3 Net new money invested (2 -1) $14,962.87 4 Net Cash deployed so far (including redeployed dividends) (319,166+14,963) $334,129 5 Total Dividends collected (from Oct.17, 2014, until Dec.31, 2023) $189,757 6 Net Cash position (12/31/2023) $60,050 7 Cost basis (12/31/2023) $200,000 8 Portfolio balance (as of 12/31/2023) $354,712 9 Net profit/Loss (incl. dividends) (12/31/2023) $154,712 10 Return on original invested capital (154,712/200,000) 77.36% Click to enlarge

Performance Comparison with Benchmark:

Here are our two original goals:

1 Earn a current income of 8% and preserve capital. 2 Provide roughly 2% or more capital appreciation over the long term. Click to enlarge

As such, this portfolio is meeting its primary goal of earning an 8% income. For performance comparison, we have been using the traditional Stock/Bond portfolio as a benchmark.

We earned an income of $29,060 during the year 2023, with yield-on-cost being 14.53%. The total of dividends/ distributions since inception stands at $189,757. However, the current yield (at the end of the year) on the portfolio value is roughly 8.2%.

Capital preservation: The portfolio value generally moves along with the market. Currently, overall, it's showing gains of about 77%. But this is only a snapshot of a moment and can go up or down, depending upon the movement of the broader market.

Our benchmark for this portfolio is not the S&P 500 but a traditional stocks/bonds portfolio (40/20/40 Stocks/International Stocks/Bond allocation). We will assume that similar amounts were contributed on similar timeframes and similar amounts were deployed. We will compare our income-centric portfolio with a hypothetical stock/bond portfolio with 40/20/40 allocation to Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), iShares MSCI EAFE - International (EFA), and Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND). As you might notice, the stock/bond portfolio briefly outperformed the "8%-CEF-Income" portfolio during the panic of the 2020 pandemic crash, but that was the only instance in the last nine years.

Chart 3:

Author

Our Top 10 Picks From the Above Portfolio:

If we have to pick the top 10 funds (and only ten) from the above portfolio with high conviction, they will be as follows. Our focus here is to select funds that will not only provide high income (average ~8%) but are likely to provide good growth. In addition, they represent many sectors and asset classes. However, please note that many are trading at a premium and may be overvalued at this time and please use due diligence.

Table 7:

Author

Closing Remarks:

We started this portfolio in Oct. 2014. In most years, except 2020 and 2022, the portfolio has performed reasonably well. In 2020, the portfolio was mostly flat in spite of the tremendous challenges caused by the pandemic and the oil price crash. In 2022, it lost money but at a lesser rate than the S&P 500 or a stock-bond portfolio. Moreover, as a policy, we have maintained a 10-12% cash reserve, sometimes more; though it has its benefits, at the same time, it does not earn much income or appreciation.

Nonetheless, for an income investor, what is more important - consistent and reliable income or the total return? We are of the opinion that in the short to medium term, it is the reliability of income, while in the longer term, both the income and total returns are important. This portfolio has behaved as we would have expected. We already know that this portfolio would not hold well during panics when investors like to move away from risk assets. But in that regard, it is certainly not worse off than the S&P 500. However, one thing that it never failed was to provide consistently high income, now exceeding 14% on our cost basis.

For us, this is a buy-and-hold portfolio, as we rarely sell. For this reason, we want to keep only the best funds in the portfolio and not worry about market gyrations. In some ways, this is like an "annuity" portfolio without many of the downsides of an annuity. Sure, this portfolio is not for everyone. If you do not need a high income or you cannot tolerate a high level of drawdowns and would be tempted to sell at the worst times, you should not own it.

We would like to remind the readers that the CEF portfolio should not be considered a "core" portfolio. We do not recommend allocating more than 20-25% of the investment assets to this type of portfolio, though these decisions should be considered on a personal basis. Below is the allocation model that we like to follow: