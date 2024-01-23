XME: The Time Is Right To Buy

Yurou Guan/Moment via Getty Images

At first glance, the SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) looks unappealing. It's been stuck at lower highs since its 2022 peak and still trades 18% below that high. Zoom out further and you'll find it is 74% below its 2008 peak.

XME is therefore not an attractive long-term hold. However, its cyclical nature leads to periods of significant outperformance. You just have to time it right.

In this article, I speculate the time is right for the next major XME rally.

Why XME?

XME is a passively managed fund which seeks to track the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index. The management have, however, given themselves some leeway to diverge from the index, as the prospectus states:

...the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund’s assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund’s assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective.

Nevertheless, XME does tend to track the performance of the Index.

XME v Benchmark (TradingView)

XME's holdings are focused in the following sub-industries: Aluminum, Coal & Consumable Fuels, Copper, Diversified Metals & Mining, Gold, Precious Metals & Minerals, Silver, and Steel.

As per the fund's page, Steel and Coal dominate:

XME Sub-Industries (SSGA)

The top 10 holdings make up 47% of the fund's AUM. Only 34 stocks are held which gives XME concentration risk.

XME Top 10 Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

Concentrated risk is compounded by some of XME's volatile holdings. Its largest holding, Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) has rallied from a 2020 low of $1.93 to its current high of $408.74. It's an amazing rally but clearly it is a volatile stock and can swing wildly in both directions. Furthermore, AMR produces coking coal to the steel industry so is driven by coal prices and steel demand. This means steel is even more important to XME's holdings than the 53% exposure shown above.

Even with huge rallies in many of the top holdings since the 2020 lows (United States Steel (X) has rallied from $4.54 to $50.2), valuations remain average. In many cases, XME's holdings have recovered from hugely undervalued levels back to around average. XME has a current PE ratio of 9.8, which is lower than the 13.57 PE ratio for the Steel industry as a whole according to this spreadsheet.

A look at XME's peers shows the fund's AUM of $1.79B and expense ratio of 0.35% compares favorably. However, expense ratio differences of 0.04-0.3% don't seem important given XME can rally 380% in just over two years like it did in 2020-2022.

XME Peers (Seeking Alpha)

A comparison of performances shows XME outperforms all five funds, although none of its peers are particularly close in fund composition to XME. PICK is arguably the closest as it holds Metals and Mining Producers but is global instead of US-based and significantly underperforms XME.

XME Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Catalysts

XME and commodities in general have a number of correlations / drivers. Many of these seem to ebb and flow in importance and it is hard to pinpoint one overarching factor influencing price.

Yields and the US dollar are certainly an influence, but perhaps the most reliable driver of XME is economic expansion, particularly when it involves industrial and infrastructure development. Copper is often seen as the barometer of this, and has a very strong and consistent correlation to XME.

Copper v XME (TradingView)

If we manage to time a period of economic expansion and a building boom, then XME should outperform.

Time to Buy

If we look at the XME chart since the bear market bottom of 2016, we can see two comparable 4-year periods. 2016-2020 had a two year rally followed by a two year correction, as did 2020-2024.

XME 4 Year cycle (TradingView)

Both the 2016 bottom and the 2020 bottom came in election years and after large drops. If we look further back, the 2008 major bottom also came in an election year and after a large drop. All three instances occurred when a new President was elected. I don't think this is a coincidence. We often hear of the election cycle's influence on stocks, and we can extend a similar logic to XME.

Election years almost always bring promises of tax cuts or corporate benefits. Expansionary fiscal policy is often accompanied by promises of infrastructure spending and de-regulation. A $1trn infrastructure plan was central to Trump's 2016 election campaign. Biden enacted the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2021. Looking further back, Obama made similar election construction and infrastructure pledges in 2012.

This could explain why XME rallies into and after elections. Steel is a key commodity for infrastructure and construction and XME is heavily focused on US steel stocks.

I think now is a good time to buy XME as there could well be a run up in anticipation of election pledges. These are yet to be really formulated and promoted, but infrastructure spending is a popular topic and likely to feature at some point. Whoever wins will be able to rely on dropping interest rates to provide a tailwind to the economy. Falling rates should stimulate borrowing and expansion.

Technically Bullish

The best time to buy XME is after a large drop. The massive rallies in 2009, 2016 and 2020 all came after significant falls. This hasn't happened in 2022-2024 as price has been correcting sideways and making a bullish consolidation. Consequently, the subsequent gains may not be as impressive. On the other hand, the risk of buying is less as we are not buying a "falling knife."

XME has made a large bull flag on the weekly chart. Indeed, it looks to have already broken out and the current dip may re-test the pennant or the apex of the triangle. This would provide a good buying opportunity around $50. The bull flag target is around $50 higher which projects a test pf the all-time high of $96.

XME Bull Flag (TradingView)

Risks

The largest risk to XME is from a recession. The yield curve is inverted and this has almost always preceded a recession, albeit with varying timing. I won't say "this time is different," as economies always experience contraction at some point. However, the timing of a recession could be some way off as this is an election year and the current government will do everything it can to shore up the economy. Furthermore, with the Federal Funds Rate at 5.25-5.50%, there are plenty rate cuts in store to stimulate the economy and delay a recession. This could well be a risk for 2025 rather than 2024.

Conclusions

XME is an ETF which can deliver significant outperformance if timed right. Each of its last three major rallies came in election years and after a new President was elected. The expectation of expansionary policies, infrastructure building and deregulation is a major catalyst and could mean 2024-2025 is a good time to buy and hold XME. The bullish technicals and the breakout of the large bull flag support this theory.