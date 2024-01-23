Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XME: The Time Is Right To Buy

MacroGirl profile picture
MacroGirl
150 Followers

Summary

  • The SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF goes through periods of significant underperformance punctuated by significant outperformance.
  • Economic expansion and infrastructure development are reliable drivers of XME, and the upcoming election year could be a good time to buy and hold XME.
  • It has recently broken out of a large bull flag pattern suggesting the time is right to buy.
Aerial view of the busy construction site in Guzhen Town, Zhongshan, Guangdong, China.

Yurou Guan/Moment via Getty Images

At first glance, the SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) looks unappealing. It's been stuck at lower highs since its 2022 peak and still trades 18% below that high. Zoom out further and you'll find it is 74% below its 2008 peak.

This article was written by

MacroGirl profile picture
MacroGirl
150 Followers
After graduating in Economics from Manchester University, I have traded stocks and currencies for nearly ten years with my partner and fellow SA contributor Andrew McElroy. My approach is long-term and I focus on investing our savings in ETFs and CEFs during deep market corrections. I also invest in real estate and am a freelance writer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XME ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XME

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XME
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.