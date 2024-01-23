Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia And AMD Are Overhyped And Overvalued

Jan. 23, 2024
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. are experiencing high demand for their GPUs in the AI training market.
  • The majority of the demand is driven by large technology companies building their own AI systems or selling infrastructure.
  • There are concerns about the long-term demand for GPUs as AI technology evolves and competition increases.
Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) are two of the highest flying stocks today. The companies both make GPUs that are in incredibly high demand for AI training. Nvidia is now a $1.5

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of NVDA, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (5)

A
Anthony Gardner
Today, 5:14 PM
Comments (3.03K)
Heard all this before....
p
pulpoinspace
Today, 5:06 PM
Comments (53)
"The largest risk to our thesis of course is that AI continues to evolve into something that humanity can't get enough of. It doesn't just become a way for people to ask Chat GPT questions, get better customer service, or get more accurate answers from Google Search. It fundamentally changes society, with some generative AI, and demand remains so high for so long that Nvidia and AMD outperform. We see this as unlikely."

It already has evolved way beyond that. Recently AI has begun to take over wide ranging tasks beyond just the language related tasks you address. Generative AI can also be used for images, video, and sound generation and collaborate with each other. I would have a look at Deep Learning Super Sampling, and Neuralangelo, to start. AI has already fundamentally changed 3D modeling and graphics processing. Neuralangelo is amazing.
b
bkolley
Today, 4:52 PM
Comments (162)
Your analysis is too rooted in the present. Taking today's AI use cases like Chat GPT and projecting them into the future as if the current use cases are all that will drive AI chip demand is extremely short sighted.
I don't really know what the future killer AI applications will be. I can make an educated guess that companies like Palantir will be exploiting it for actionable analytical insights in all sorts of diverse applications across nearly all business sectors because they are already starting to do that in government, military, airlines, and health care. More sectors will follow. But I don't think that will be the killer AI application.

AI is a revolutionary change in computing technology and I know that in the future, very creative people will be exploiting AI in ways that aren't at all obvious from today's vantage point. The valuations of Nvidia and AMD are, in my mind, based on the potential of AI based software technologies and AI chipsets that haven't even been developed yet.

If I'm wrong, oh well, hope I get out without losing a lot of money, but I don't see any way to really understand or predict the future value of these companies. It would be like trying to predict the future of telecommunications from the vantage point of Alexander Graham Bell's lab just after he discovered how to transmit sound using electrcity.
The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
Today, 5:04 PM
Comments (5.95K)
@bkolley except at this point there’s no evidence that AI demand or the commercial use cases are anything beyond LLm

I can always make the argument that Boeing will do great once flying self driving cars exist or magnetic research companies will do great once fusion power is real but I don’t invest based on non existent tech
D
Davemawston71
Today, 4:03 PM
Comments (303)
I think some of the valuation arguments you make for Amd are a little disingenuous . Two years ago Amd was at 164 as its previous ATH when the LLM training ai inference wasn’t even priced in .
Fast forward 6 months I don’t think this report will age well regarding Amd and I hope too many people don’t ditch their winners
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

