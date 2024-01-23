Peter Dazeley/Getty Images News

My Thesis

Back in November, I wrote an article delving into Build-A-Bear Workshop's (NYSE:BBW) business, concluding it was a strong buy. Since then, Q3 earnings were published with weak guidance, causing the stock to drop 15%. However, I don't think the thesis has changed; in fact, it has strengthened as the price is much lower, and the stock is very cheap. I think it is a good time to revalue the company, given that the business has shown weakness.

I'm bullish on BBW because it's a business with a niche service that doesn't attract direct competition. Additionally, it is a long-lasting brand, and I appreciate the management's operational direction towards tourist areas, trying to appeal to adult customers as well. It's a business where 100% of its stores are profitable, and it creates a high Return on Capital Employed (ROCE). Above all, I believe it's a value play at the current price.

Substantially, all of our stores are profitable and deliver on average greater than 25% annual store level contribution margins. These top-tier unit economics, along with independent research showing an opportunity for additional Build-A-Bear Workshop has led us to our recent domestic and international strategic market expansion.

With that, I believe the management's capital allocation is not at its best, and the best option right now for the good free cash flow Build-A-Bear Workshop is generating is to undertake massive buybacks.

Why buybacks?

The CEO's role is essentially that of a capital allocator. They manage the decisions typically as to where to allocate funds to provide investors with the best risk-adjusted return. This could involve opening new stores, acquiring companies, paying dividends, or, in my case, engaging in buybacks. So, Sharon Price John needs to decide which option is best for the shareholders. My suggestion is buybacks.

Buybacks are effective when the stock price is believed to be cheap. In my view, at 6 times NTM earnings, the stock is very cheap, especially considering the high ROC figures it presents. BBW is projected to reach around $500M in revenues in early 2025 (by the way, the market cap is around $300M), That's the analysts' estimates. While it reflects low growth, around GDP growth, it comes with stable margins and creates a lot of free cash flow. I think these are pretty conservative numbers, considering that past revenue growth for BBW was at around a 7% CAGR. So, I expect BBW to reach these numbers quite easily. and with an average 10% FCF margin, that means $50M in FCF. LTM FCF is also at $50.8 million, so those numbers are achievable. Additionally, half of that cash will be sufficient to support the extensive buybacks I aim for. This FCF is obviously after the capex spent on new and existing stores, hopefully wisely. That means we have $50M. It might be less, but probably around these numbers. Regardless, it's enough in cash that needs to go somewhere. Since BBW has no debt, what it can do is return it to shareholders.

Now, in the LTM, the management paid $38M, $16M in buybacks, and $22M in special dividends. I don't think BBW investors are here for special dividends. I think they are here to benefit from the low-risk, low-price business. In my view, the management needs to buy, as long as the multiple is under the 10 PE ratio, a lot of shares. It will be the best use of the cash. Let's say the stock stays at around $22; that means the management can buy around 2.2M shares, approximately 16% of the total shares outstanding. This is the advantage of buying stocks when the stock is so cheap.

So essentially, even if BBW management decides to buy with, let's say, $40M, that could decrease shares outstanding by around 13%, which is a direct impact on EPS growth. If we assume management takes this initiative, we can expect double-digit EPS growth easily. I believe that EPS will at least stay at current levels because of the operating leverage BBW has demonstrated in the last couple of years. Pre-tax income is within the 5-10% guidance growth range, so it requires only around $20 million in buybacks to guarantee double-digit EPS growth. As we have seen earlier, BBW generates much more cash than that. And maybe there will be enough cash for dividends to attract some yield seekers. Buybacks at low valuation can create a lot of value, and it's a common strategy among successful retailers, such as Lowe's (LOW), Ulta (ULTA), O'Reilly, AutoZone (AZO), and more. It is also a tax benefit to shareholders.

FCF & Shares outstanding (finchat.io)

Q3 & outlook

BBW reported earnings in late November, which were below estimates, and also provided guidance for the full year. Revenues grew by 2.9%, and pre-tax income increased by 4.7%. These figures seem low to me, and I wouldn't have considered BBW if it weren't for the low stock price. However, I do appreciate the high profitability and efficiency of the business, with ROCE figures surpassing 40%.

The guidance for FY23 was adjusted to a revenue growth of 3-5%, primarily due to weaker economic spending. BBW is certainly not the most resilient business during economic downturns, as people may not be eager to spend on $15 teddy bear clothing. But looking longer term, we could expect economic stability and QE to return in 2024 and 2025, potentially benefiting BBW's growth rates. I do believe we will see an easier monetary policy in the next two years because I don't believe the Fed would want to choke the market with those high-interest rates. Any decrease in interest rates will benefit the BBW typical customer.

Unfortunately, BBW doesn't provide comp sales figures, which would be valuable information. The pre-tax income growth guidance is a broad range of 5-10%. If we assume similar growth figures for 2024, coupled with around a 10% reduction in the share count (If management reads my suggestion), we could easily anticipate mid-teens EPS growth figures.

Here are some strengths highlighted by the CEO, which are leading factors in long-term success, despite the weakness observed in the current year;

I like the following figures, where the CEO claims that most of BBW buys are planned and not occasional, indicating brand awareness and demand.

Generally, as Voin noted, our traffic continues to outpace national traffic. We had people plan their visits to Build-A-Bear, upwards of 80% of those visits are planned in advance, that speaks to the loyalty of the brand.

The three pillars the management is pushing for, and they have the cash to do it, are: first, the evolution and expansion of the experienced location footprint; second, the acceleration of digital transformation; and third, the investment to support initiatives that leverage the brand equity to drive growth.

In my view, the push toward third-party operated stores is the best operational initiative the company is pursuing, given the low capital investments in such stores. It leverages the brand equity without carrying excessive risk, much like the new store in Italy:

we opened our first location in Italy. It is a store in a store utilizing our partner operated model. Recall, our partner operated stores require little to no direct investment, producing high returns on capital.

I would be glad to see the business move in this direction internationally, especially in tourist sites. It can create a marketing aspect if distributed widely, even if the revenues are lower in third-party operations.

Valuation

BBW is undeniably cheap, very cheap. Even for its low growth, it's inexpensive, trading at 0.6 NTM sales and 6.1 NTM earnings. Assuming a 10% EPS growth, we have a 0.6 PEG ratio, indicating clear affordability for a business boasting 100% profitable stores, brand loyalty, low competition, and a high spread between ROIC and WACC. Multiple expansion is easily foreseeable with a few positive developments, perhaps in the form of significant buybacks.

Taking a somewhat similar growth company with lower ROCE, such as Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), which trades at over 20 times earnings, illustrates how overlooked BBW is.

Turning to DCF, assuming a 2.5% terminal growth rate, a 9.1% WACC, minor margin improvement, and under 5% revenue growth for the next few years, followed by 3% growth thereafter, we find that the stock is undervalued by around 30%, and that's without factoring in the buyback optionality. Even with revenue growth close to 0%, the stock appears undervalued by 18%. My inputs are more accurate at this valuation with a higher WACC and lower growth, adjusting to the new guidance. After the adjustments, and with conservative inputs, though intrinsic value results of $27.60 are much lower than my previous valuation of $63, the stock is still cheap and worth considering.

I believe that if the management decides to pursue a buyback strategy, we can easily witness multiple expansion, even in a short period of time.

DCF #1 (finchat.io)

DCF #2 (finchat.io)

Main risk & Conclusion

In my view, the main risk for BBW is the macroeconomic outlook. People may not be inclined to spend on expensive teddy bears and accessories during economic downturns. Additionally, BBW's new strategy of opening stores in tourist locations exposes it to the non-recession-resistant tourism industry. However, I believe this risk is already priced into the stock. I discussed additional risks in my previous article.

Another risk point mentioned is the recent selling of the stock by the CEO, who has sold around 100K shares in January so far, representing about 12% of her holdings as of the last proxy. Now, it is concerning, but it is important to note that executives have a lot of reasons to sell stocks, not necessarily because of negative reasons. I'll keep an eye on that and will update in the comment section.

In conclusion, my thesis on BBW is even more robust at its current price. I wouldn't consider BBW if its multiple were at a 20 PE. However, at the current price, the stock is simply too cheap to ignore. I think the risks are already factored into the price, and the potential upside is significant. I wouldn't be surprised to see substantial multiple expansion in 2024, especially if there is positive news, perhaps in the form of buybacks.

My main reason to believe the market misses this stock is its small size. Usually, large funds don't look at microcaps like that, especially if the growth is slow. Also, I would say that investors have a hard time betting their money on teddy bears in a world where video gaming is so popular. But, as we have seen by the numbers, both kids and adults are hungry for a furry friend.

Considering the risk/reward dynamics at play here, I maintain my rating as a strong buy.

I look forward to your comments.