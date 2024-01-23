Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Shopify: Valuation Is Getting Ahead Of Itself (Rating Downgrade)

Wright's Research
Summary

  • Shopify saw a record high in operating profits last quarter while maintaining double-digit revenue growth, catapulting the stock price to new highs since 2022.
  • The company has focused on improving efficiency and has made layoffs and strategic business decisions to align with the AI revolution.
  • The stock is up more than 170% since our Buy rating, making it one of our most successful investment ideas.
  • Despite its success, we believe Shopify's valuation is too high, and we believe that investors should begin to reduce exposure.
Investment Thesis

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), a Canadian e-commerce giant, is on a run the last few quarters, with new record highs in operating income while still posting very high double-digit revenue growth in excess of 25% YoY. Since

Wright's Research is dedicated to providing equity and macroeconomic analysis that is both rational and forward-looking. We employ long-term strategies, firmly grounded in fundamental principles and the ethos of value investing. In addition, we actively embrace the idea of "innovation at a rational price" to hedge against technological disruption. To maintain a leading edge in the market, our work likewise incorporates insights from insider trading disclosures, as well as the latest trades made by the most respected investment figures and hedge fund managers with proven track records.

Comments (1)

N
Natturner1966
Today, 3:58 PM
Comments (5.74K)
Not trading this. Way too valuable long term. Talk to me in 5+ years.
