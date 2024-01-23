Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
3M: Small Beat But Weak Guidance

Jan. 23, 2024
CashFlow Hunter
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • 3M reported adjusted earnings that beat expectations, but organic sales continue to decline.
  • The company's guidance suggests little improvement in the coming year, and legal liabilities pose significant risks including potential bankruptcy.
  • The healthcare spin-off may not add much value, and the stock is overvalued considering the operational and legal challenges.

Maplewood, Minnesota, 3M company global headquarters. 3M produces the N95 respirator masks for the coronavirus.

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Update:

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) reported "adjusted" quarterly earnings of $2.42 that "beat" expectations of $2.31 this morning (1/23). It also issued "adjusted" earnings guidance of $9.35-$9.75 versus estimates of $9.81 according to Bloomberg.

CashFlow Hunter
9.87K Followers

Cashfow Hunter has over 25 years of experience in the markets, with nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. His experience investing in debt and equity markets gives him unique insights into markets. He successfully predicted the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank. He has degrees from Wharton and MIT.

He leads the investing group Catalyst Hedge Investing, in which he shares his best long and short ideas. He looks for investment ideas with asymmetric risk/reward and a clear catalyst. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of MMM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Seeburto
Today, 3:42 PM
Comments (4.98K)
Wow, tough day. Glad I had exited and plowed it into small caps. That is starting to pay off. Will watch MMM to look for a bottom. Wish I could say it was my insightful analysis, but it was just a feeling
Always Bullish
Today, 3:32 PM
Comments (2.58K)
I’m long 3m and contrary to your article I am adding this undervalued gem. Relying on the best analysts in the business ValueLine who on 1/5/24 when the stock was 106.33 said and I quote “Patient investors may want to take a look here”. They may be volatile in the near term but they have an enviable dividend yield and attractive returns to 2026-28 with projected high 210 and low 140. This is definitively an equity you add shares or start a position with shares at 95 and change and sitting in the bargain basement with a mouth watering dividend yield
d0d0ramefasolated0
Today, 3:31 PM
Comments (2.54K)
Mmm is not growing in a recession or even in a not recession. Cutting the divi and pension to pay the lawyers is what they have plus layoffs. My 2cents.
