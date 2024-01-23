Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SOXX: Long-Term Still Attractive But Near-Term Upside Largely Played Out

Jan. 23, 2024 3:59 PM ETiShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)
Larry Cheung, CFA
Summary

  • Semiconductors continue to surge in 2024 due to A.I. enthusiasm.
  • Wall Street analysts forecast a strong rally in the industry with high single-digit revenue growth in 2024.
  • Major companies like Broadcom and NVDA are well-positioned to benefit from the A.I. rush in the semiconductor industry.
  • The SOXX ETF likely goes higher from a multi-year standpoint, but we may see better areas to accumulate in 2024 compared to today's levels.

Close-up of Silicon Die are being Extracted from Semiconductor Wafer and Attached to Substrate by Pick and Place Machine. Computer Chip Manufacturing at Fab. Semiconductor Packaging Process.

SweetBunFactory

Semiconductors continue their surge in 2024 thanks to continued A.I. enthusiasm.

Semiconductors were the star sector performer in 2023 and the strong momentum continues into 2024 as a favorable industry backdrop continues to lift investor sentiment in this

Discover high potential stocks with me on intermediate-term timeframes. Join my Substack Community for real-time Strategy and Recommended Entry Levels.Larry Cheung is a CFA Charterholder and an independent Investment Strategist with a broad focus on U.S. & China stocks. He is a Finance Influencer on Youtube, Twitter, Instagram, and Substack (@LarryCheungCFA). His focus is a combination of long-term direct shares ownership combined with options selling to generate additional portfolio alpha. His experience includes formerly working in the Buyside on Macroeconomic Research and Credit Strategies. He is regularly invited to share his research at national conferences on topics related to Real Estate and the U.S./China macroeconomic outlook.On Seeking Alpha, Larry and his research team look forward to providing commentary and publishing company research across single-name companies and ETFs in industries that they believe have long-term growth opportunities. Implementation is shared on Substack.Let's connect and win together.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SOXX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

