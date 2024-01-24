Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hershey: Why The Leading Chocolate Maker Should Get Sweeter In 2024

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Hershey Company stock has consolidated constructively despite the recent surge in cocoa futures, suggesting selling pressure may have subsided.
  • Investors are cautious ahead of Hershey's fourth-quarter earnings report and guidance update, but the market has likely priced in challenges.
  • Cocoa futures may experience volatility, but increased production from the end of 2024 onwards could mitigate the impact on Hershey and its peers.
  • I explain why Hershey's highly profitable business model is well positioned to handle the surge in raw material costs. Also, its valuation is no longer expensive.
  • With the worst likely priced in, dip buyers shouldn't miss the fantastic opportunity to buy before the rest of the market returns.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Entrance Sign to HersheyPark

arlutz73

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) stock hasn't made much headway since my previous update in early November 2023, underperforming the S&P 500 (SP500) significantly. Notwithstanding the snag, HSY has continued to consolidate constructively, even though Cocoa Futures (

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
31.61K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HSY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:54 AM
Comments (7.64K)
Good article. I recently took a deep dive into the packaged foods and beverages sector to increase the dividend yield and lower the beta of our main portfolio while getting exposure to a group that had been beaten up by the GLP-1 hype on the diet drugs that are expected to depress sales of food and beverage companies as well as restaurant groups. The declines in the prices of KHC, HSY and PEP, among others, made them sufficiently appealing to garner my interest.

After studying a very wide range of candidates that included KO, QSR, PTLO, MDLZ and HSY during this research project, I ended up buying KHC, CAG, PEP and ADM to fill the pre-existing void. HSY almost made the cut, but I specifically chose PEP instead of HSY because PEP is more diversified into beverages as well as snacks, the dividend of PEP is slightly higher than that of HSY, and the much larger market cap and worldwide distribution of PEP products convinced me that PEP would be a more resilient choice in the event of a recession. Although the Enterprise Value/EBITDA, Price/Cash Flow and forward p/e ratios of PEP are slightly higher than those of HSY, I feel that the slight premium is justified by the size, strength and diversification of PEP.

With the benefit of hindsight, I should have purchased HSY instead of ADM, which lost 25% of its value this week when ADM put its CFO on administrative leave in order to investigate potential accounting fraud on inter-segment accounting transactions. ADM might have bottomed quickly because the words "financial fraud" drive hedge funds to hit the SELL button as a matter of prudence and diligence. Depending upon what we all learn during the rest of this week, it might be a long haul before ADM can return to its former potential glory, because it is a low margin business that it was trying to expand into higher margin businesses such as the supplement segment that is at the epicenter of the accounting issue now.

It's a reasonable time to take a close look at HSY, but I remain inclined to look for another candidate to replace ADM if I decide to give up on that name. Frankly, I might prefer to just keep the money in cash and wait for a pullback in one or both of the two stocks that are #1 and #2 on my Watch List to buy on a significant pullback: AVGO and BLK.

JR, I didn't mean to hijack your quality article on HSY. I love Hershey's dark chocolate kisses, and indulge myself by having 2 of them daily. My granddaughters have early onset Celiac disease, but they can enjoy the Hershey's dark chocolate kisses with me because the kisses are totally gluten free.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HSY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HSY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HSY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.