The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) stock hasn't made much headway since my previous update in early November 2023, underperforming the S&P 500 (SP500) significantly. Notwithstanding the snag, HSY has continued to consolidate constructively, even though Cocoa Futures (CC1:COM) continued an "unstoppable" surge. Accordingly, CC1 climbed to another record this month, reaching $4,607 per MT. However, HSY remains well supported above its December 2023 lows of $179, suggesting selling pressure could have subsided, corroborating HSY's peak pessimism.

With Hershey slated to report its fourth quarter earnings release on February 8, investors will likely look to management's update on the raw materials input costs. In addition, investors will likely look for positive commentary surrounding Hershey's pricing levers to mitigate the upward cost pressures.

Despite that, I assessed that investors have positioned cautiously as Hershey heads into its pivotal earnings report and guidance update. Goldman Sachs (GS) analysts highlighted in a late December commentary corroborating my view that the market has likely anticipated "lowered guidance" for 2024. While the analysts cited challenges such as higher input costs, potential market share losses, and negative sentiments, these challenges aren't new. In other words, I assessed that while Goldman Sachs is justified to remain cautious over its earnings growth profile, the market isn't dumb. Considering HSY remains more than 30% below its May 2023 all-time highs, the market has astutely priced in these challenges. Furthermore, with selling pressure on HSY not worsening, I believe it's reasonable to expect that the worst selloff in HSY will likely be over. Makes sense?

CC1 price chart (monthly, long-term) (TradingView)

Consider this. I understand that cocoa futures have taken out a new high this month. Based on its incredible surge over the past two years, it reflects the supply shortages in the main cocoa-growing regions in West Africa. However, commodities pricing is often cyclical, as seen in CC1's long-term price chart above. Therefore, cocoa futures have experienced steep momentum spikes and collapse over the past twenty years. As a result, while the near-term volatility is hard to forecast accurately, I have confidence that the solution for high prices is high prices.

Steven Retzlaff, President of Global Cocoa at Barry Callebaut AG (the world's largest bulk chocolate manufacturer), opined that "high prices will incentivize larger producers to expand their production capabilities." However, we could see a sustained production increase only from the end of 2024 as Ivory Coast and Ghana producers are expected to step up production "in the season starting October 2024." As a result, the mitigating effect on Hershey and its smaller peers might only be more apparent from 2025 onwards.

Despite that, Hershey is a highly profitable market leader ("A" profitability grade) that controls "around 45% of the US chocolate market." As a result, the company has significant scale and pricing advantages to pass on these costs to consumers while leveraging its cost efficiencies. It's reasonable to expect that downstream consumers might not have faced the worst of the increase in prices as chocolate companies work on their lower-cost inventory first. However, as this inventory gets depleted, consumers might have to contend with markedly higher prices in 2024, suggesting the market could remain uncertain. Data from NielsenIQ indicates that "chocolate prices have risen by 9.7% compared to last year." Hence, it's possible that a price spike in confectionary items could lead to a notable change in consumer behavior, affecting Hershey's ability to leverage its pricing levers fully.

That's why Hershey's 2024 guidance scheduled at its Q4 conference call will likely be carefully parsed by the market, assessing whether a more robust earnings recovery from 2025 can be expected. Analysts' estimates suggest a sharp slowdown in adjusted EPS growth in 2024 to 4.1% (from FY23's estimated 11.7% growth). However, it's expected to bottom out this year before recovering to a growth rate of 5.6% in 2025. As a result, I gleaned that the market has likely reflected the worst battering in HSY at its December 2023 lows (remember, the market is forward-looking). The question is whether the risk/reward remains favorable for dip-buyers looking to add exposure, as HSY will not likely regain its all-time highs anytime soon.

HSY price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

As seen above, HSY has consolidated constructively close to its 200-week moving average or MA (purple line). As a result, the selloff from its May 2023 level hasn't gotten worse, notwithstanding the recent surge in cocoa futures.

Consequently, I assessed that dip buyers have likely returned to accumulate, helping to defend against a worse decline and seeing the recent buy levels as attractive. HSY's forward EBITDA multiple of 13.8x remains well below its 10Y average of 14.8x, suggesting reasons to be optimistic.

Given The Hershey Company's wide-moat business model and robust pricing levers, I have confidence that it should emerge from the recent market malaise ahead of its peers. In addition, the cautious positioning (lowered expectations) ahead of its upcoming earnings release is also constructive for potentially improved guidance, bolstering its subsequent recovery.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

