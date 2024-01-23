Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 23, 2024 3:13 PM ETHome Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.18K Followers

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Kirkley - CFO

John Bordelon - Chairman, President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Graham Dick - Piper Sandler

Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group

Joe Yanchunis - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Home Bancorp Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Home Bancorp's Chairman, President and CEO, John Bordelon; and Chief Financial Officer, David Kirkley. Mr. Kirkley, please go ahead.

David Kirkley

Thank you, Ross. Good morning, and welcome to Home Bank's fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. Our earnings release and investor presentation are available on our website. I'd ask that everyone please refer to the disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements in the investor presentation and our SEC filings.

Now I'll hand it over to John to make a few comments about the quarter. John?

John Bordelon

Thank you, David. Good morning, and thank you for joining Home Bancorp's earnings call today. I hope your morning is started off well. We appreciate your interest in Home Bancorp and as we discussed our results and describe our approach to creating long-term shareholder value.

Home Bank's strong performance in 2023 - demonstrated our ability to successfully navigate volatile markets. During the fourth quarter, we grew both loans and deposits, improved credit and reported strong profitability.

For the quarter, loans increased $12 million after increasing $137 million in the first three quarters. Our 6.2% loan growth in 2023 was in line with expectation, and we saw contributions from all regions, including our newest Houston market, which grew 19%. We are pleased with

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HBCP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HBCP

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.