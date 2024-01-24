Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Early Retirement Is Just A Big Lie

Jan. 24, 2024 9:00 AM ETSP500
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
2.42K Followers

Summary

  • FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) can be taken to extremes and may not always be the right financial choice.
  • Setting realistic goals and being consistent over long periods of time is crucial for achieving financial independence.
  • Early retirement does not always ensure happiness and may require significant sacrifices that may not be worth it in the long run.
Early retirement concept

zimmytws

When I first approached the world of finance, I had a completely different attitude than I do today. I was convinced that anything that was mathematically right coincided with the correct choice to make; therefore, simply doing calculations was enough to achieve any goal.

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
2.42K Followers
Passionate about financial markets, I express my opinion on Seeking Alpha about the economy in general and individual companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SP500 either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is just my opinion. Not a financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500--
S&P 500 Index

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.